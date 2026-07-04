DG Shipping Mandates eNAVIK Portal For Reporting All Marine Casualties, Emergencies
The move is aimed at streamlining maritime emergency reporting, strengthening crisis management, enabling real-time case tracking, providing transparent grievance redressal for seafarers, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening India's maritime emergency response and digital governance framework, the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) has made it mandatory for all marine casualties, incidents and emergencies to be reported exclusively through the eNAVIK Portal from July 1, 2026.
According to an order issued by the DG Shipping, all shipowners, operators, ship managers, masters of Indian and foreign-flag vessels, recognised organisations, port authorities and other maritime stakeholders must register on the eNAVIK portal and submit all future reports relating to marine casualties, security incidents and maritime emergencies through the platform.
The initiative comes at a time of heightened global concern over maritime security and emergency preparedness following disruptions to international shipping routes caused by conflicts in the Red Sea and West Asia.
"The portal has been designed to streamline the reporting process while enabling faster coordination among authorities during emergencies," said Captain Harinder Singh, Deputy Director General (Technical), DG Shipping.
Welcoming the initiative, Abhijeet Sangle, working president of the All India Seafarers Union, said the launch of the eNAVIK platform marks an important step towards the digital transformation of India's maritime sector.
"Digitalisation of seafarer services is the need of the hour. eNAVIK has the potential to make certification, documentation and communication more transparent, efficient and accessible," Sangle told ETV Bharat.
According to Sangle, from the perspective of maritime security, this initiative is a positive step.
"A centralised and secure digital platform would improve the authenticity of seafarer records, reduce the risk of forged documents, strengthen verification processes and enhance regulatory oversight, ultimately contributing to safer shipping operations and greater confidence among employers and international stakeholders," he said.
However, Sangle stressed that the success of ENAVIK would depend on its smooth implementation, strong cybersecurity measures, a user-friendly interface and prompt resolution of technical issues.
"It is equally important to provide adequate training and support to seafarers so that everyone can benefit from the platform without unnecessary delays or difficulties," Sangle said.
Round-The-Clock, Unified Digital Interface
The order, a copy of which is in possession of ETB Bharat, said that the eNAVIK portal serves as a unified digital interface for round-the-clock marine casualty reporting, crisis management and seafarer grievance redressal. The portal enables authorised users to electronically submit first information reports (FIRs), upload supporting documents, receive acknowledgements and track the progress of cases through emergency response, inquiry and investigation. The digital system is expected to eliminate delays associated with conventional reporting methods while improving transparency and accountability in handling maritime incidents.
The portal's Crisis Management Module has been designed to facilitate real-time communication between the Directorate General of Shipping, coastal authorities and other stakeholders during maritime emergencies, thereby improving coordination in responding to accidents, security threats and other incidents at sea.
Apart from casualty reporting, the eNAVIK portal also features a dedicated Seafarer Grievance Redressal Module, allowing seafarers to register complaints, monitor their status and receive time-bound resolutions through an online system.
Maritime security expert Prabir Dey said the integrated platform represents a significant shift towards paperless maritime administration by bringing multiple maritime services under a single digital ecosystem.
"The mandatory use of the eNAVIK Portal is a significant step towards modernising India's maritime safety architecture. A unified platform for reporting marine casualties and emergencies will enable real-time information sharing, faster decision-making and better coordination among the Directorate General of Shipping, port authorities, the Indian Coast Guard and other agencies," Dey told ETV Bharat.
He said the system is particularly relevant amid growing geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions in the Red Sea and West Asia, as quicker reporting would help authorities respond promptly, minimise risks, improve investigations and strengthen the overall resilience of India's maritime sector.
The Directorate has clarified that all marine casualty cases reported before July 1, 2026, will continue to be processed under the existing reporting mechanism. However, every new marine casualty, incident or emergency reported on or after July 1 must be submitted exclusively through the eNAVIK Portal.
Stakeholders have been advised to ensure strict compliance with the revised reporting procedure. "The portal is accessible through the Directorate General of Maritime Administration's eNAVIK platform, where users can also access the operational manual for registration and reporting guidance,” Captain Harinder Singh said.
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