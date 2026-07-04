ETV Bharat / bharat

DG Shipping Mandates eNAVIK Portal For Reporting All Marine Casualties, Emergencies

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening India's maritime emergency response and digital governance framework, the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) has made it mandatory for all marine casualties, incidents and emergencies to be reported exclusively through the eNAVIK Portal from July 1, 2026.

According to an order issued by the DG Shipping, all shipowners, operators, ship managers, masters of Indian and foreign-flag vessels, recognised organisations, port authorities and other maritime stakeholders must register on the eNAVIK portal and submit all future reports relating to marine casualties, security incidents and maritime emergencies through the platform.

The initiative comes at a time of heightened global concern over maritime security and emergency preparedness following disruptions to international shipping routes caused by conflicts in the Red Sea and West Asia.

"The portal has been designed to streamline the reporting process while enabling faster coordination among authorities during emergencies," said Captain Harinder Singh, Deputy Director General (Technical), DG Shipping.

Welcoming the initiative, Abhijeet Sangle, working president of the All India Seafarers Union, said the launch of the eNAVIK platform marks an important step towards the digital transformation of India's maritime sector.

"Digitalisation of seafarer services is the need of the hour. eNAVIK has the potential to make certification, documentation and communication more transparent, efficient and accessible," Sangle told ETV Bharat.

According to Sangle, from the perspective of maritime security, this initiative is a positive step.

"A centralised and secure digital platform would improve the authenticity of seafarer records, reduce the risk of forged documents, strengthen verification processes and enhance regulatory oversight, ultimately contributing to safer shipping operations and greater confidence among employers and international stakeholders," he said.

However, Sangle stressed that the success of ENAVIK would depend on its smooth implementation, strong cybersecurity measures, a user-friendly interface and prompt resolution of technical issues.

"It is equally important to provide adequate training and support to seafarers so that everyone can benefit from the platform without unnecessary delays or difficulties," Sangle said.