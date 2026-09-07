Dewas Student Killed In Delhi Building Collapse Hours After Returning From Raksha Bandhan
Arpit, 20, had returned to his hometown of Dewas to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his family.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Dewas: “If only my Arpit had listened to his sister and stayed back for one more day, we would not have to live with this pain forever.” Arpit Jaj’s mother breaks down as she recalls speaking to her son over a video call just hours before he was killed in a building collapse in Delhi.
Arpit, 20, had returned to his hometown of Dewas to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his family. He left for Delhi a day after the festival, despite his sister asking him to stay back for another day. His family saw him off on the train.
“We spoke over a video call around noon on Sunday. I called him again at 2 pm, but he did not answer. I thought he had travelled through the night and reached Delhi. I assumed he must have fallen asleep because he was tired,” his mother said.
Arpit was among those killed when a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday afternoon. He was a second-year B. Com student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and had been living in a PG accommodation in Satya Niketan.
According to his family, Arpit had travelled back to Delhi on the morning of September 6 after celebrating Raksha Bandhan at home in Dewas. He reached Delhi around 7 am, only hours before the building collapsed at around 1.30 pm.
Arpit’s father, Bhupendra Jaj, runs a travel agency in Dewas. After receiving information about the collapse, he immediately left for Delhi. His body was confirmed to have been recovered from the debris during search operations on Monday morning.
Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh said the administration had spoken to Arpit’s family. “The post-mortem of the body is being conducted in Delhi. It will be brought to Dewas after the procedure,” the Collector said.
Arpit’s relatives said his parents had left for Delhi after learning about his death.
The five-storey building, reportedly named Hostel Days, suddenly collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. Repair work was reportedly underway in the basement of the building when the incident occurred.
At least six people have reportedly died in the collapse, while search and rescue operations continued in the debris.
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