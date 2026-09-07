ETV Bharat / bharat

Dewas Student Killed In Delhi Building Collapse Hours After Returning From Raksha Bandhan

Dewas: “If only my Arpit had listened to his sister and stayed back for one more day, we would not have to live with this pain forever.” Arpit Jaj’s mother breaks down as she recalls speaking to her son over a video call just hours before he was killed in a building collapse in Delhi.

Arpit, 20, had returned to his hometown of Dewas to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his family. He left for Delhi a day after the festival, despite his sister asking him to stay back for another day. His family saw him off on the train.

Dewas Student Killed in Delhi Building Collapse Hours After Returning From Raksha Bandhan (Special Arrangement)

“We spoke over a video call around noon on Sunday. I called him again at 2 pm, but he did not answer. I thought he had travelled through the night and reached Delhi. I assumed he must have fallen asleep because he was tired,” his mother said.

Arpit was among those killed when a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday afternoon. He was a second-year B. Com student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and had been living in a PG accommodation in Satya Niketan.