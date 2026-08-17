Stampede-like Situation At Nagchandreshwar Temple In Ujjain, Many Devotees Fall Sick
The police and administrative teams present on the spot sent 13 people to the District Hospital where they are undergoing treatment
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Ujjain: Several people fell sick due to the stifling heat and humidity when they were on their way to the Nagchandreshwar Temple located in the upper part of the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in Ujjain. This temple opens once a year and draws huge crowds on the day.
This Monday in the ongoing month of Sawan coincided with the occasion of Nag Panchami, drawing huge crowds at all the Shiva Temples across the country. The Police and administrative team present on the spot immediately sent 13 persons to the District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Officials at the Mahakaleshwar Temple disclosed that approximately 14 lakh devotees visited the temple over the last two days, from Saturday to Sunday. An additional 10 lakh are expected to arrive on Monday on the occasion of Nag Panchami.
The movement of such a large number of people has put the entire administrative and Police machinery in the city to the test. Managing a crowd of lakhs of people in a systematic manner is a major challenge for the administration.
Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said, "Nearly 2,400 police personnel have been deployed for 36 hours. Ten drones, a mounted force and a bomb disposal squad are also deployed for security. Devotees whose health deteriorates are immediately taken to the hospital by the police and provided treatment. There are no reports of any panic."
The SP further said, "Traffic has been diverted at several places to reduce congestion on the main roads. People are being directed to routes with less traffic, proper parking spaces and exit routes with the help of Google Maps."
Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh pointed out that arrangements have been made to ensure that the devotees have a hassle-free darshan at the temples. “Arrangements have been made for 10 lakh devotees, and a backup plan has been prepared. Drinking water, medical facilities, shoe stands and all other basic amenities are being provided. More than 600 administrative officers and employees are overseeing these arrangements," he underlined.
Negotiating the huge rush is testing the devotees as well as many of them are walking up to 8 km to reach the temple complex. Then they have to wait in long queues for their turn. These devotees also include the elderly and the children. Many people had queued up during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to be among the early ones to have darshan.
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