ETV Bharat / bharat

Stampede-like Situation At Nagchandreshwar Temple In Ujjain, Many Devotees Fall Sick

Ujjain: Several people fell sick due to the stifling heat and humidity when they were on their way to the Nagchandreshwar Temple located in the upper part of the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in Ujjain. This temple opens once a year and draws huge crowds on the day.

This Monday in the ongoing month of Sawan coincided with the occasion of Nag Panchami, drawing huge crowds at all the Shiva Temples across the country. The Police and administrative team present on the spot immediately sent 13 persons to the District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Officials at the Mahakaleshwar Temple disclosed that approximately 14 lakh devotees visited the temple over the last two days, from Saturday to Sunday. An additional 10 lakh are expected to arrive on Monday on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

The movement of such a large number of people has put the entire administrative and Police machinery in the city to the test. Managing a crowd of lakhs of people in a systematic manner is a major challenge for the administration.