ETV Bharat / bharat

Devotees Offer Clothes To Yamuna, Raising Environmental Concerns At Yamunotri In Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: Devotees at Yamunotri Dham in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand have started offering colourful garments and clothing into the Yamuna River, raising a new issue for the administration and a serious environmental concern.

Officials and the temple management have said that the practice was polluting the sacred waters of the Yamuna right from its source. They have also appealed to devotees to respect the river by refraining from casting clothes and other materials into it.

“The faith of devotees arriving at Yamunotri Dham to seek the blessings of Mother Yamuna is increasingly becoming a cause for environmental concern,” said temple representatives. “Heaps of discarded clothing washed ashore by the river’s current have accumulated along the banks, spoiling the natural beauty and purity of the water,” Temple committee spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal said.

He said that there was a need to align faith with cleanliness and environmental conservation.