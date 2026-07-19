ETV Bharat / bharat

Devotees Feeling Betrayed: Rahul, Kharge Write To PM Modi, Seek Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft

Sharing the letter on X, Kharge said, "Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard- earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft."

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that lakhs of devotees, who donated hard-earned money to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, are feeling betrayed by temple donation 'theft'. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top Congress leaders demanded a probe into the financial affairs of the temple trust.

"You announced the formation of the Trust in Parliament on the directions of the Supreme Court of India, but its members have been solely appointed by your government. It is public knowledge that the members of the Trust are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates. Its disgraced former General Secretary was also your close associate," the letter said.

The Congress leaders said that the Prime Minister's silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. "It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution," they added.

"We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, and silver. The findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised," the Congress leaders said in the letter.

Kharge and Rahul demanded that those responsible be held accountable, irrespective of position or influence. "The credibility of your government and the Trust rests on how transparently and swiftly you act. The people of India are watching," the Congress leaders added.