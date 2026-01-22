ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Deviation From Manuals Meant For Routine Revisions Not Illegal’, EC In Its Defence Of SIR In SC



New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said its decision to undertake special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is "fair, just, and reasonable", and emphasized that merely deviating from manuals meant for routine revisions could not render the process arbitrary or illegal.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi represented the poll panel before the bench. The petitioners have argued that deviations from the prescribed revision process risk arbitrary exclusion of eligible voters and lack transparency.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct SIRs in different states, including Bihar.

During the hearing, Dwivedi said we find it somewhat odd that in the instant case, individuals whose rights have been alleged to be violated have not come to the court at all. “Not one of the 65 lakhs (whose names were deleted in Bihar SIR) plus three lakhs later on…persons who have come to the court are members of the political parties, who claim to represent them….”, said Dwivedi.

He contended that the right to be included on the electoral roll or to challenge the inclusion of any name on the roll is a right conferred upon an individual and not upon a political party. He added that the petitioners, who have challenged SIR, are espousing the cause of unnamed and undisclosed persons through a writ petition, which does not even claim to possess a representative capacity.

Dwivedi said the fundamental error the writ petition suffers is this: the fact that the revision of electoral rolls, either intensive or summary, is undertaken by EC, does not have the effect of putting the electoral roll last published in cold storage.

He said the revision of electoral rolls is a continuous process which has to go on, whether there are elections or no elections. He contended that a roving and fishing enquiry into the special scrutiny cannot be done at the behest of a few NGOs and politicians.

He stressed that none of the 65 lakh persons, whose names were deleted in Bihar SIR, came to this court or the high court or filed pleas with the Election Commission. “A roving and fishing enquiry cannot be permitted at the instance of ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) and the PUCL (People's Union for Civil Liberty) and a few parliamentarians," said Dwivedi.