ETV Bharat / bharat

As BJP And Cong Trade Barbs Over Liquor, Here's The Underbelly Of Chhattisgarh's Alcohol-Fueled 'Development'

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (L) and Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap ( IANS, ETV Bharat )

Raipur: In Indian politics, nothing works better than diverting attention from pressing life and livelihood issues to emotive ones. No wonder then, that Chhattisgarh's politics is currently centred around alcohol, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress engaged in a war of words. It all was triggered by Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, when he claimed that when Rahul Gandhi visits Chhattisgarh, Congress party members should wash his feet with liquor. He was accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption while in power in the state. Kedar Kashyap's Allegations The Congress leader was in the state on Saturday (June 21) in connection with his party's plan to launch a movement against the BJP government's policies. Kashyap attacked him, alleging that since the previous Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel was involved in a liquor scam, Rahul will train the Congress leaders in executing another such scam. In retaliation, state Congress leaders attacked the BJP government, saying it is delivering liquor to the public at their doorsteps, by opening new liquor shops and making money from them since coming to power. Responding to the Congress allegation, Excise Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan poured fuel to the fire by acknowledging that without alcohol sales, development can't take place. Dewangan said all programmes, including the flagship Mahatari Vandan scheme, are funded by revenue from alcohol sales, adding that if alcohol sales are stopped, many development projects will come to a halt. He said mining and alcohol generate the largest revenue for the state, which is used to fund developmental projects. Congress's Response Meanwhile, responding to Kashyap's statement, state Congress chief Deepak Baij said, "Kedar Kashyap's statement regarding Rahul Gandhi is highly objectionable and condemnable, and reveals BJP's true character. Only a minister under the influence of opium could make such comments about the country's Leader of Opposition."