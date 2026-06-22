As BJP And Cong Trade Barbs Over Liquor, Here's The Underbelly Of Chhattisgarh's Alcohol-Fueled 'Development'
After Minister Kashyap asked Congress workers to "wash Rahul Gandhi's feet with liquor", Cong alleged BJP has turned state from rice bowl to addiction den.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Raipur: In Indian politics, nothing works better than diverting attention from pressing life and livelihood issues to emotive ones. No wonder then, that Chhattisgarh's politics is currently centred around alcohol, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress engaged in a war of words.
It all was triggered by Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, when he claimed that when Rahul Gandhi visits Chhattisgarh, Congress party members should wash his feet with liquor. He was accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption while in power in the state.
Kedar Kashyap's Allegations
The Congress leader was in the state on Saturday (June 21) in connection with his party's plan to launch a movement against the BJP government's policies. Kashyap attacked him, alleging that since the previous Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel was involved in a liquor scam, Rahul will train the Congress leaders in executing another such scam.
In retaliation, state Congress leaders attacked the BJP government, saying it is delivering liquor to the public at their doorsteps, by opening new liquor shops and making money from them since coming to power.
Responding to the Congress allegation, Excise Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan poured fuel to the fire by acknowledging that without alcohol sales, development can't take place. Dewangan said all programmes, including the flagship Mahatari Vandan scheme, are funded by revenue from alcohol sales, adding that if alcohol sales are stopped, many development projects will come to a halt. He said mining and alcohol generate the largest revenue for the state, which is used to fund developmental projects.
Congress's Response
Meanwhile, responding to Kashyap's statement, state Congress chief Deepak Baij said, "Kedar Kashyap's statement regarding Rahul Gandhi is highly objectionable and condemnable, and reveals BJP's true character. Only a minister under the influence of opium could make such comments about the country's Leader of Opposition."
While admitting that a liquor syndicate had committed a scam during the Congress rule, and that this is currently under investigation, Baij said that within two-and-a-half years, the BJP government has turned Chhattisgarh from a rice bowl to a drugs and alcohol hub. “Opium and marijuana are being cultivated, and illegal liquor is being sold. Previously, we would welcome guests by weighing them with rice. Now, the BJP is talking about welcoming them with liquor, because in two and a half years, they have transformed Chhattisgarh into a state of alcoholics,” he said. He dared the BJP government to ban alcohol on the lines of Bihar and Gujarat.
On Kashyap's statement, the Congress has also stated that only a government unable to provide clean drinking water would make such statements. It has stated that expressing hatred for alcohol and banning alcohol are two different things.
With the matter getting out of hand, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai appealed to everyone that they maintain dignity while issuing statements, adding that the public is rejecting the Congress because its members lack restraint while making statements.
What Observers Have To Say
Observers said no government in the state has been untouched by the sale and profiteering from alcohol. They said Chhattisgarh’s politics has always been closely linked to alcohol. Questions are also raised about the government ‘encouraging’ alcohol sales on the one hand, and carrying out campaigns against intoxicants on the other. They pointed at the Drug Free India campaign being carried out by the state government between June 19-26, to coincide with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.
The state government has acknowledged that in 2025-26, there were 689 liquor shops operating in the state, including 123 country liquor shops, 355 composite liquor shops (up from 126 in 2021), 167 foreign liquor shops, and 44 premium liquor shops (up from 21 in 2021-22). In the current financial year, 29 new shops have been opened, while 205 bars and clubs were granted licenses to sell liquor.
Observers said any real plan to rid Chhattisgarh of addiction would involve reducing alcohol sales instead of increasing revenue from sales. Political commentator Durgesh Bhatnagar said the government's excise policy to generate income can't be the basis for executing government schemes like Mahatari Vandan.
"As far as I know, the Chhattisgarh government earns between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 crore from liquor excise. The Mahatari Vandan scheme appears to be executed from this money. The government should look into this,” he said, adding that beneficiaries of the scheme should be asked if they are willing to accept money that is generated from alcohol sales.