ETV Bharat / bharat

Development Must Serve Locals, Not Corporates: Rahul Gandhi In Andamans

Sri Vijaya Puram: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised alleged corporate influence in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, saying development should prioritise local needs over business interests.

Addressing the Pradesh Congress Convention at Dr BR Ambedkar auditorium here, Gandhi alleged that large business groups were eyeing the archipelago, particularly in the context of the Great Nicobar infrastructure projects, but said development must not ignore the sentiments and welfare of islanders.

Gandhi, who arrived here on Sunday morning, launched sharp attacks on the Centre, raising concerns over governance and alleged undue corporate influence. Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said he "made a mistake" by not starting the march from Indira Point in Great Nicobar Island, describing it as symbolically important.

While referring to a recent meeting in Delhi with a delegation of tribal leaders from the islands, he said that after hearing their concerns regarding the Great Nicobar Infrastructure Project, he decided to visit the islands personally to understand the situation better.

He also brought up the issue of law and order, referring to allegations against a former chief secretary of the islands in an alleged sexual assault case, and questioned the government's stance on women's safety, in the context of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign.