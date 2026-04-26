Development Must Serve Locals, Not Corporates: Rahul Gandhi In Andamans
The Congress leader said he "made a mistake" by not starting the march from Indira Point in Great Nicobar Island, describing it as symbolically important.
By PTI
Published : April 26, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Sri Vijaya Puram: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised alleged corporate influence in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, saying development should prioritise local needs over business interests.
Addressing the Pradesh Congress Convention at Dr BR Ambedkar auditorium here, Gandhi alleged that large business groups were eyeing the archipelago, particularly in the context of the Great Nicobar infrastructure projects, but said development must not ignore the sentiments and welfare of islanders.
Gandhi, who arrived here on Sunday morning, launched sharp attacks on the Centre, raising concerns over governance and alleged undue corporate influence. Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said he "made a mistake" by not starting the march from Indira Point in Great Nicobar Island, describing it as symbolically important.
While referring to a recent meeting in Delhi with a delegation of tribal leaders from the islands, he said that after hearing their concerns regarding the Great Nicobar Infrastructure Project, he decided to visit the islands personally to understand the situation better.
He also brought up the issue of law and order, referring to allegations against a former chief secretary of the islands in an alleged sexual assault case, and questioned the government's stance on women's safety, in the context of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign.
Highlighting key local issues, he spoke about the need for a deemed university, improved water availability, better educational infrastructure, and sustainable tourism that benefits the people of the islands rather than select entities.
Praising the cultural fabric of the islands, Gandhi described the islands as "Mini India," appreciating the communal harmony and calling it a reflection of "mohabbat ki dukaan" (shop of love) rooted in the teachings of all religions. He assured the people of his continued support, stating that he would raise their concerns in Parliament and remain accessible to address public issues.
Gandhi also emphasised that the Congress party's fight with the BJP is "not just political, but ideological," and alleged electoral irregularities in several states, warning that similar trends could emerge in West Bengal and Assam. Commenting on party dynamics, Gandhi said those who did not have the Congress ideology 'in their DNA' are joining the BJP.
He added that this is beneficial for the party as it would create space for new leaders and strengthen 'real Congressmen' within the party. Several prominent national leaders were present at the convention, including B. Manickam Tagore, Lok Sabha MP and AICC in-charge for Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
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