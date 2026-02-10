Developer Receives Death Threats After Joke ‘Buffet App’ Goes Viral On X
According to the developer, the app was a weekend side project created purely for fun, with no commercial or political intent.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 1:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: A software developer has said he received multiple death threats and abusive messages after sharing a light-hearted “buffet app” on social media platform X (formerly twitter). It is once again that the concerns over online toxicity and accountability come to light and this time over a fun joke.
The developer, in his post wrote that the app was a casual weekend project and was built purely for fun. And that there were no commercial or political motives behind the it. “I build useless, stupid projects for fun. I’m not curing cancer,” he wrote. He cleared that the idea was meant as a joke. However, after the post went viral, he started receiving death threats and trolling on X.
The developer, who goes by the name Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy), shared screenshots of messages he received, including threats such as “I seriously wish you die (sic)” and “I’m gonna kill you if I see you. (sic)” Some of the abuse was also directed at his family. He said the threats came from dozens of accounts, not just a few trolls. “not 1-2 people. tens. (sic).”
man, i'm literally getting DEATH THREATS for building a buffet app.— Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) February 9, 2026
i build useless stupid projects for fun. i'm not curing cancer here. had a funny idea, built it, shared on x. it went viral. now people dming me " i hope you die" "i'll kill you if i see you" and shit about my… https://t.co/BsW85QdfTc pic.twitter.com/HpjOt3oVjU
“Troll me all you want. Make fun of my stupid ideas. I literally do it myself,” he wrote. “But death threats? Over a buffet app? That’s not okay. (sic)”
He wrote that blocking users is an option for him, but the scale and severity of the messages have been disturbing. He also said that people sending such threats have no idea what the recipient might be going through personally, “and you're sending this over what? (sic),” he wrote.
“Since when did we start sending death threats over silly weekend projects?” he wrote. He also questioned the rising hostility on social media. “I can block and move on, sure. But why go this low? What is wrong with some of you? Not cool. (sic),” he added.
