Developer Receives Death Threats After Joke ‘Buffet App’ Goes Viral On X

Hyderabad: A software developer has said he received multiple death threats and abusive messages after sharing a light-hearted “buffet app” on social media platform X (formerly twitter). It is once again that the concerns over online toxicity and accountability come to light and this time over a fun joke.

The developer, in his post wrote that the app was a casual weekend project and was built purely for fun. And that there were no commercial or political motives behind the it. “I build useless, stupid projects for fun. I’m not curing cancer,” he wrote. He cleared that the idea was meant as a joke. However, after the post went viral, he started receiving death threats and trolling on X.

The developer, who goes by the name Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy), shared screenshots of messages he received, including threats such as “I seriously wish you die (sic)” and “I’m gonna kill you if I see you. (sic)” Some of the abuse was also directed at his family. He said the threats came from dozens of accounts, not just a few trolls. “not 1-2 people. tens. (sic).”