ETV Bharat / bharat

'Disorder, Disruptions In Parliament Can Weaken Foundations Of India's Parliamentary Democracy', Warns Devegowda

The former Prime Minister said he started his career at the grassroots and spent, in all, 65 years of his life as a legislator and parliamentarian. "And importantly, I have spent nearly 90 per cent of my time in the Opposition benches. You, yourself have spent long years in Opposition, and while there, you have conducted yourself with grace and maturity. Since this may well turn out to be the last parliamentary session of my life, I feel compelled to say a few things with the hope that it will lead to the gradual restoration of parliamentary traditions and decorum," he said.

"I have been greatly disturbed by a certain chaos that has been unthinkingly introduced inside Parliament, and in its larger premises, primarily by the Opposition parties. I am not sure if you visualize the consequences of such unchecked activity and circulation of negative energy. I honestly feel, it may immensely harm the foundations of our democracy and leave a trail of indelible bitterness. The reason I was not too sure of writing to you earlier was because I thought things may settle down with the wisdom of time. But, am afraid, I see no signs of correction," he said in the letter which he posted on his X handle.

In the letter, the 92-year-old leader said he had been disturbed by the atmosphere of confrontation and repeated protests. He said "such protests risk weakening the foundations of India's parliamentary democracy". The former prime minister said he had initially refrained from writing in the hope that the situation would improve with time, but he sees no signs of correction.

New Delhi : Former Prime Minister of India Haradanahalli Doddegowda Devegowda on Monday, in a letter to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, expressed concern over "rising disorder and disruptions inside the Parliament and its premises during the ongoing Budget Session".

Devegowda said Congress parliamentarians, led by the leader of Opposition, have provoked far too many disruptions inside Parliament and on its premises. "Their dharnas and blockades outside parliament are unprecedented. Parliament in recent times has witnessed an excess of slogan-shouting, display of placards and name-calling. There has been an attitude of non- seriousness, which has assaulted my very idea and construct of parliament and Parliamentary democracy," he said.

The veteran leader said, his idea of parliamentary democracy "has been built on the lessons and guidance that our founding fathers, like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar and Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad, among others, have imparted". He said, "In my long exposure, I have never witnessed Parliament in such chaos and casualness that we have seen recently. Let me tell you, in all my career, even under extreme provocation, I have never entered the well of the house to protest either in the state legislature or in Parliament. That culture was what the elders of our democracy taught us".

He said, "I do not wish to put down anybody, or curtail anybody's role or enthusiasm. But I urge you, who is the eldest in the ranks of the Opposition, to speak to your party leaders and others, drawing from the wealth of your political experience and maturity. You can perhaps ask them not to harm themselves, their cause and their political futures in the long run".

Devegowda said he has run governments at the state and national level and feels "as a legitimate Opposition I have faced has always demonstrated an awareness of our Parliament and our democracy's traditions. They have operated with a restraint that national interest demands and commands".

He said, "Even when they (Opposition) protested, they did not block the entrance to Parliament, make their gathering look like a tea-shop assembly, and worse, order tea, biscuits and pakodas sitting on the steps of parliament. When the world over, democracies have had to manage enormous pressures with a delicate balance, the Opposition, I feel should function with an awareness that their excess can cause immense harm to its very survival. In fact, they should be the guardians of parliamentary decorum, procedure and traditions".

The former Prime Minister said, "I believe that the Opposition must protest as much as it wants, but that protest has to be framed in a way that does not dismantle what we have built together, in over 75 years glorious years".