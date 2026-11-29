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Devasish Sharma Takes Oath As Lok Sabha Member From Assam's Nagaon

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla administers the oath of office to newly elected BJP MP from Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency in Assam, Devasish Sharma, in his chamber at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday, November 29, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday administered the oath of office to Devasish Sharma, who was elected from Assam's Nagaon parliamentary constituency in a by-election held recently. Sharma took the oath this evening in the Speaker's chamber in Parliament House, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

The bypoll was held on October 6 following the resignation of Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who had represented Nagaon since 2019. According to the Lok Sabha list of business for Monday, Sharma was to take the oath in the House on the opening day of the special sitting.