Devasish Sharma Takes Oath As Lok Sabha Member From Assam's Nagaon
The Lok Sabha secretariat said Devasish Sharma took the oath this evening in the Speaker's chamber in Parliament House.
By PTI
Published : November 29, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday administered the oath of office to Devasish Sharma, who was elected from Assam's Nagaon parliamentary constituency in a by-election held recently. Sharma took the oath this evening in the Speaker's chamber in Parliament House, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.
The bypoll was held on October 6 following the resignation of Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who had represented Nagaon since 2019. According to the Lok Sabha list of business for Monday, Sharma was to take the oath in the House on the opening day of the special sitting.
Bordoloi quit the Congress to join the BJP and subsequently contested the Assam Assembly elections from Dispur. Sharma, a former IAS officer who had earlier served as Nagaon deputy commissioner, won the by-election as the BJP candidate.