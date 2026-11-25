ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea Against Detentions During Anti-CEC Protests: SC Gives Centre, Delhi Govt 10 Days To Respond

File photo of security personnel detaining a protester demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a demonstration organized by Justice Morcha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file comprehensive responses to petitions alleging detention of protesters, including political leaders, during the October 10 demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the matter. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that affidavits had been filed in only some of the petitions relating to the detentions.

The bench granted the Centre and the Delhi government 10 days to submit their responses and allowed the petitioners another week to file their rejoinders, if any. Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that a habeas corpus petition filed by Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Menaka Guruswamy over the alleged removal of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a protest site in Delhi had become infructuous. Delhi Police maintained that no person was arrested or detained during the October 10 protest.