Plea Against Detentions During Anti-CEC Protests: SC Gives Centre, Delhi Govt 10 Days To Respond
Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that nobody was detained or arrested during the October 10 protest.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file comprehensive responses to petitions alleging detention of protesters, including political leaders, during the October 10 demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the matter. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that affidavits had been filed in only some of the petitions relating to the detentions.
The bench granted the Centre and the Delhi government 10 days to submit their responses and allowed the petitioners another week to file their rejoinders, if any.
Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that a habeas corpus petition filed by Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Menaka Guruswamy over the alleged removal of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a protest site in Delhi had become infructuous. Delhi Police maintained that no person was arrested or detained during the October 10 protest.
A habeas corpus is a fundamental constitutional remedy and legal prerogative writ seeking protection of individual liberty against unlawful detention or restraint.
On October 11, the apex court said that people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained. It also asked the Centre to ensure normal functioning of the Delhi Metro services and prevent disruption of internet services, subject to law-and-order conditions.
The planned mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on October 11 was thwarted amid heightened security measures. Over 7,000 protesters, including CJP leader Abhijit Dipke, several opposition leaders and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, were reportedly detained in connection with the mobilisation.
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