Despite US Tariffs, MPEDA Targets New Markets And Value Addition To Boost India's Seafood Exports

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India's seafood exports are going through a challenging phase, mainly because of fresh tariffs imposed by the United States, traditionally India's biggest shrimp buyer.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman D.V. Swamy said this sudden duty hike hands a clear advantage to competitors like Ecuador, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, putting India's 36 per cent market share at risk.

He added that other hurdles, such as tighter checks in the European Union and Japan and new biosecurity rules in countries like Australia and Thailand, are also weighing on shipments. To cushion the impact, exporters are pushing into new markets, including the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, while upcoming trade agreements with the EFTA bloc and the United Kingdom are expected to provide fresh openings.

At the same time, MPEDA is tightening quality and traceability standards to reassure global buyers. Swamy said the organisation is registering fishing vessels, farms and hatcheries, monitoring for antibiotic residues and supporting farmers through certification programmes and technical guidance.

He noted that exporters who repeatedly violate quality norms face investigation and penalties. Looking ahead, Swamy believes India must move up the value chain by producing more processed and specialty seafood products. MPEDA is investing in skill development and training — including international programmes with ASEAN countries — to build a workforce capable of meeting changing market demands and improving returns for coastal communities. The following are the interview excerpts.

Excerpts from the Interview

ETB: India's marine exports have shown mixed trends recently. What in your assessment are the key drivers shaping India's current export performance, and what should exporters realistically expect over the next two quarters?

Swamy: Multiple factors influence India's marine product export performance. The significant barriers faced by Indian seafood exporters can be broadly classified as tariff barriers and non-tariff barriers. The tariff barriers affecting current export performance include the US reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent and an additional 25 per cent penalty. Non-tariff barriers implemented by importing countries, such as biosecurity regulations in Australia, Thailand and Indonesia, increased sampling by the EU and Japan, stringent testing protocols etc also significantly affect trade performance.

Exporters have already begun diversifying their markets in response to the USA's reciprocal tariffs by tapping opportunities in the EU, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia. The FTA with EFTA countries and the CETA with the UK are expected to give further leverage to those markets. We are also hopeful that the finalisation of FTA with the EU will also be an added fillip to the sector.

ETB: With the United States imposing fresh tariffs on shrimp, what impact will this have on India, and what immediate measures is MPEDA taking to shield the sector?