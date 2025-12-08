Despite US Tariffs, MPEDA Targets New Markets And Value Addition To Boost India's Seafood Exports
Marine Products Export Development Authority Chairman DV Swamy spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on a range of issues.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: India's seafood exports are going through a challenging phase, mainly because of fresh tariffs imposed by the United States, traditionally India's biggest shrimp buyer.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman D.V. Swamy said this sudden duty hike hands a clear advantage to competitors like Ecuador, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, putting India's 36 per cent market share at risk.
He added that other hurdles, such as tighter checks in the European Union and Japan and new biosecurity rules in countries like Australia and Thailand, are also weighing on shipments. To cushion the impact, exporters are pushing into new markets, including the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, while upcoming trade agreements with the EFTA bloc and the United Kingdom are expected to provide fresh openings.
At the same time, MPEDA is tightening quality and traceability standards to reassure global buyers. Swamy said the organisation is registering fishing vessels, farms and hatcheries, monitoring for antibiotic residues and supporting farmers through certification programmes and technical guidance.
He noted that exporters who repeatedly violate quality norms face investigation and penalties. Looking ahead, Swamy believes India must move up the value chain by producing more processed and specialty seafood products. MPEDA is investing in skill development and training — including international programmes with ASEAN countries — to build a workforce capable of meeting changing market demands and improving returns for coastal communities. The following are the interview excerpts.
Excerpts from the Interview
ETB: India's marine exports have shown mixed trends recently. What in your assessment are the key drivers shaping India's current export performance, and what should exporters realistically expect over the next two quarters?
Swamy: Multiple factors influence India's marine product export performance. The significant barriers faced by Indian seafood exporters can be broadly classified as tariff barriers and non-tariff barriers. The tariff barriers affecting current export performance include the US reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent and an additional 25 per cent penalty. Non-tariff barriers implemented by importing countries, such as biosecurity regulations in Australia, Thailand and Indonesia, increased sampling by the EU and Japan, stringent testing protocols etc also significantly affect trade performance.
Exporters have already begun diversifying their markets in response to the USA's reciprocal tariffs by tapping opportunities in the EU, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia. The FTA with EFTA countries and the CETA with the UK are expected to give further leverage to those markets. We are also hopeful that the finalisation of FTA with the EU will also be an added fillip to the sector.
ETB: With the United States imposing fresh tariffs on shrimp, what impact will this have on India, and what immediate measures is MPEDA taking to shield the sector?
Swamy: The imposition of a tariff on Indian seafood imports by the US has granted a significant duty advantage to competing exporters like Ecuador, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. This move threatens to erode India's dominant 36 per cent share of the US shrimp market and has placed Indian exporters at a substantial disadvantage.
However, currently India is focusing on market and product diversification to mitigate this adversity. Key measures include mounting trade delegations, organising Buyer Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer Seller Meets and increased participation in international trade fairs in markets other than the USA.
ETB: As India looks beyond the US and EU, what progress has been made with Russia, the Middle East and East Asia, actual deals or still early discussions?
Swamy: Efforts are also underway to fast-track Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with major markets, such as the EU, as well as to review of existing FTAs. MPEDA has also been taking up the issue of listing of units by Russia & there has been progress with units being regularly listed by the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (FSVPS) after their inspections.
ETB: Traceability and quality compliance are becoming non-negotiable globally. What concrete steps is MPEDA implementing on the ground—especially regarding antibiotic monitoring, hatchery standards, and digital traceability?
Swamy: MPEDA has put multiple systems in place to ensure end-to-end traceability in the seafood supply chain. These include labelling export consignments, registering fishing vessels, farms, and hatcheries, and maintaining a central traceability database. Regular screening through the National Residue Control Programme (NRCP) and pre-harvest testing helps detect contaminants, with quick reporting to all relevant authorities. MPEDA also supports farmers through SHAPHARI certification, cluster farming via the National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA) and Aqua One Centres to promote best practices and improve market readiness.
ETB: Indian shrimp has faced quality alerts in some markets. How are you addressing these reputational challenges, and what accountability mechanisms exist for exporters who repeatedly violate norms?
Swamy: Any reported antibiotic residue, hygiene deficiency or related non-compliance shall necessitate a detailed joint investigation at both the processing plant and farm level to determine the root cause of the issue, which is convened by the Export Inspection Agency. Official controls for the export of fish and fishery products from India are implemented by the Export Inspection Council (EIC). EIC takes regulatory measures against exporters having rejections as per the provisions in the executive instructions of EIC. In addition, in cases of repeated rejections, recurring quality issues, or continued non-compliance, MPEDA initiate penal action as per the provisions of the MPEDA Act.
ETB: How is MPEDA driving environmentally responsible aquaculture particularly in terms of feed, seed quality and reducing ecological footprint in shrimp farming?
Swamy: MPEDA is advancing eco-friendly and sustainable aquaculture in India by promoting Better Management Practices, ensuring responsible input use and strengthening traceability through farm enrolment, SHAPHARI certification and regular residue monitoring under NRCP. Through NaCSA, MPEDA supports small farmers with training, capacity building and organisation into societies, while strict standards for hatcheries ensure high quality, disease-free seed supported by robust biosecurity, routine testing and mapping of farms and hatcheries.
Environmental impact is reduced through improved pond management, minimal water-exchange systems, probiotic use and verification of compliance with Coastal Aquaculture Authority licensing norms.
ETB: What policy or institutional support is MPEDA planning to ensure that the growth of India's export sector does not bypass coastal and rural communities?
Swamy: To enhance resilience and productivity, MPEDA conducts targeted training on sustainable and cost-effective farming, especially for SC and ST communities and aquaculture technicians, while promoting Better Management Practices to improve yields and reduce input costs. Expanded extension services, including field-level demonstrations, disease surveillance and mobile laboratories, help farmers access updated knowledge even in remote areas.
We also provide partial financial assistance for training, demonstration farms, and essential infrastructure, while offering free technical services on site selection, pond preparation, disease control, and harvest planning. A 24×7 call centre further ensures real-time support for farmers across coastal and rural regions.
ETB: What is the one major structural reform within MPEDA or the wider ecosystem that you believe could transform India's seafood exports in the next five years?
Swamy: There is a need for a skilled workforce to prepare these value-added products as per the specifications of the market. The higher unit value realisation is an add on. MPEDA is supporting exporters in advancing towards value addition through skill development and capacity building initiatives. MPEDA conducted 20 training programmes to processing workers on popular value-added products by engaging expert trainers from Vietnam. As part of the India ASEAN Year of Maritime Cooperation, MPEDA is submitting a proposal to DoCto conduct value addition training in ASEAN countries (Thailand & Vietnam) in their processing units. Further training programme in India by inviting trainers and delegates from ASEAN countries.
Read More