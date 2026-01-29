Despite Rapid Transport, Gaps In Mass Transit Services Persist: Economic Survey
Traffic congestion leads to productivity loss as unskilled workers in Delhi stand to lose between Rs 7,200 and Rs 19,600 annually, shows ISEC working paper.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The economic survey 2025-26 shows that gaps in mass transit services persist across India despite the adoption of the rapid transport system.
"Despite these measures, gaps in mass transit services persist. City-level indicators reveal a capacity shortfall in buses. MoHUA recommends 40-60 buses per one lakh people. Yet, many cities have far fewer. Nationally, only about 47,650 buses serve its urban residents. Nearly 61% of these are concentrated in just nine megacities. Due to the layout of urban roads, low bus availability combined with high private vehicle use reduces person throughput per lane kilometre, leading to congestion and longer door-to-door travel times," the survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, noted.
Mass Rapid Transit System
India has expanded its mass rapid transit over the last decade, notes the survey, as 1,036 km of Metro/RRTS are operational across around 24 cities till 2025, with further corridors under construction. The first Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor has 55 km in operation and is progressing towards full commissioning of around 82 km through phased openings and multimodal integration at hubs such as Anand Vihar.
"These systems are being delivered under the Metro Rail Policy (2017), which requires Comprehensive Mobility Plans, UMTA arrangements, viability thresholds and the National Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy (2017), which encourages compact, mixed-use growth, multimodal integration and value-capture financing around stations," the survey said.
Highlighting PM e-Bus Sewa, the report said the government has launched the service to strengthen city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, backed by Rs 20,000 crore central assistance and a Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) to assure operator cash flows.
Mobility
The survey further disclosed that traffic congestion in Indian cities results in a loss in productivity, with a study suggesting that unskilled workers in Delhi stand to lose between Rs 7,200 and Rs 19,600 per year due to congestion. "A working paper by the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) estimated the loss of productive hours due to the late arrivals caused by traffic congestion would be around 7.07 lakh hours in 2018 for Bengaluru, translating to a monetary cost of around Rs 11.7 billion," it noted.
Stating that there are several varying estimates of the loss in productivity across cities resulting from traffic congestion, the survey highlighted that despite the variation in estimates, it is evident that the costs of mobility issues are high and on the rise. "A Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report on Delhi's congestion troubles states that an unskilled worker stands to lose between Rs 7,200 and Rs 19,600 per year due to congestion. Similarly, skilled and highly skilled workers can lose as much as Rs 8,300 to Rs 23,800 and Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,900 a year, respectively," the report said.
According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2024, commuters in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi lost 117 hours, 103 hours, and 76 hours, respectively, per year due to rush-hour traffic in their respective city centres, the survey highlighted.
Population Scale not Translated into Urban Productivity
The report further said India's urban population has expanded rapidly, with large metropolitan regions such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad now among the world's largest urban agglomerations by population. "However, population scale has not translated proportionately into urban productivity, liveability or global economic influence," it added.
International evidence suggests that urbanisation delivers growth dividends when cities are able to internalise agglomeration economies through efficient labour markets, infrastructure networks and institutional coordination. "In India, urban infrastructure investment in domains such as transport, housing, water, sanitation, or governance capacity has lagged behind the economic importance of cities. This has led to high population density manifesting as congestion, informalisation and infrastructure stress, diluting potential productivity gains," it said.
Trends in Urbanisation
Stating that India's urbanisation pattern is strongly shaped by its largest cities, the economic survey notes, "Over 70% of the urban population resided in Class I cities (those with more than one lakh people) in 2011, and the country's 52 metropolitan cities (more than 10 lakh population) alone accounted for 42.3% of all urban residents. Higher population growth rates in these large agglomerations have driven rapid metropolitan expansion, highlighting India's distinctly top-heavy urban system."
Urban Development Relies on Planning Approaches
The survey said India's urban development will increasingly rely on planning approaches that recognise the growing scale and diversity of metropolitan regions. "Strengthening spatial monitoring systems, adopting harmonised classification tools and integrating core–periphery analyses can support data-driven decision-making. As peri-urban belts emerge as important nodes of residential, industrial, and logistics activity, planning frameworks will benefit from a broader metropolitan and regional perspective, especially in areas where economic and mobility linkages extend beyond statutory boundaries," the report added.
Contradiction in Urban Policy and Expected Outcomes
There is an inherent contradiction in urban policy and expected outcomes in India. "Cities are expected to deliver growth, productivity, and jobs, yet policy is designed to restrain density, fragment authority, and ration urban land. Indian urban policy often reverses this logic. The result is not chaotic cities, but rather cities that fail to achieve the expected outcomes due to interconnections and integration," it said.
The survey added that metro rail, flyovers and expressways are built without parallel land-use reform, housing supply, or skill clustering. Transport systems are asked to compensate for planning failures rather than enable density. The result is capital-intensive infrastructure with suboptimal economic returns. It said metro systems move people, but they do not always raise productivity because jobs, housing and transport remain misaligned.
Cities Contribute Disproportionately to Growth
The economic survey said cities contribute disproportionately to economic growth despite their limited economic independence. "World Bank estimates that by 2036, India's towns and cities will be home to 600 million people, or 40% of the population, up from 31% in 2011, with urban areas contributing almost 70% to GDP," it added.
Urban Cleanliness and Waste Management
Stating that cleanliness and waste management in cities are critical aspects in India's urbanisation journey, the survey said, "They have direct implications for public health, environmental sustainability, labour productivity and the overall quality of urban life."
Over the past decade, the Centre has undertaken large sanitation and waste management programmes under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBM–U), complemented by investments under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and AMRUT 2.0. "These measures have yielded visible gains in sanitation outcomes, with the most notable being the elimination of open defecation across all cities," the report said.
However, according to the survey, many cities continue to struggle to move beyond basic compliance despite these measures.
Civic Order Without a Social Contract
While shortcomings in urban experience are often attributed primarily to institutional capacity, the quality of everyday life is also shaped by the implicit social contract between citizens and urban institutions. "The lived experience of Indian cities reflects not only gaps in infrastructure, but also the credibility of rules, the predictability of services and the trust that underpins everyday cooperation. The difference between global and Indian cities is therefore less about engineering alone and more about whether institutions make cooperation rational and worthwhile," it stated.
The New City: Creative, Liveable, and Interconnected
According to the survey, while fixing the aforementioned challenges, similar emphasis must be placed on the 'liveability' of cities. The existing 'Ease of Living Index' by MoHUA incorporates ease of living by measuring quality of life across the parameters of education, health, housing, water and sanitation, waste management, mobility, safety, and recreation.
"In 2025, the top 10 cities with Ease of Living are Pune, Navi Mumbai, Greater Mumbai, Tirupati, Chandigarh, Thane, Raipur, Indore, Vijaywada, and Bhopal. Notably, the cities on this list are largely newer or Tier-II urban centres that have not yet been subjected to the intense population pressures experienced by Bengaluru, Delhi or Mumbai over the past two decades. They remain ahead of the curve: urbanising, but not yet overwhelmed," the survey said.
Indian cities will not become more liveable by fixing footpaths alone, it said. "Liveability emerges when cities are designed around people's time, choices and creativity, not just around infrastructure delivery. Globally, the most liveable cities are not necessarily the richest or newest; they are the ones that organise urban life to reduce friction, enable expression, and reward everyday participation," the survey stated.
Need to Reduce Project System Mismatch
The survey says efforts must be made to reduce the project system mismatch to build integrated systems. "Road expansion must be paired with effective parking management, pedestrian infrastructure and prioritisation of public transport. Flyovers should give way to network-level traffic management and junction redesign. Additionally, drainage upgrades must be planned at the city scale, linked to natural water flows and land use patterns," it highlighted.
It further said this requires aligning planning, finance, and execution under a single urban or metropolitan authority, with clear incentives for coordination across sectors. "Shifting the focus from asset delivery to system performance is essential if infrastructure investment is to translate into meaningful and sustained improvements in urban outcomes," it added.
