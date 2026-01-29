ETV Bharat / bharat

Despite Rapid Transport, Gaps In Mass Transit Services Persist: Economic Survey

New Delhi: The economic survey 2025-26 shows that gaps in mass transit services persist across India despite the adoption of the rapid transport system.

"Despite these measures, gaps in mass transit services persist. City-level indicators reveal a capacity shortfall in buses. MoHUA recommends 40-60 buses per one lakh people. Yet, many cities have far fewer. Nationally, only about 47,650 buses serve its urban residents. Nearly 61% of these are concentrated in just nine megacities. Due to the layout of urban roads, low bus availability combined with high private vehicle use reduces person throughput per lane kilometre, leading to congestion and longer door-to-door travel times," the survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, noted.

Mass Rapid Transit System

India has expanded its mass rapid transit over the last decade, notes the survey, as 1,036 km of Metro/RRTS are operational across around 24 cities till 2025, with further corridors under construction. The first Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor has 55 km in operation and is progressing towards full commissioning of around 82 km through phased openings and multimodal integration at hubs such as Anand Vihar.

"These systems are being delivered under the Metro Rail Policy (2017), which requires Comprehensive Mobility Plans, UMTA arrangements, viability thresholds and the National Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy (2017), which encourages compact, mixed-use growth, multimodal integration and value-capture financing around stations," the survey said.

Highlighting PM e-Bus Sewa, the report said the government has launched the service to strengthen city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, backed by Rs 20,000 crore central assistance and a Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) to assure operator cash flows.

Mobility

The survey further disclosed that traffic congestion in Indian cities results in a loss in productivity, with a study suggesting that unskilled workers in Delhi stand to lose between Rs 7,200 and Rs 19,600 per year due to congestion. "A working paper by the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) estimated the loss of productive hours due to the late arrivals caused by traffic congestion would be around 7.07 lakh hours in 2018 for Bengaluru, translating to a monetary cost of around Rs 11.7 billion," it noted.

Stating that there are several varying estimates of the loss in productivity across cities resulting from traffic congestion, the survey highlighted that despite the variation in estimates, it is evident that the costs of mobility issues are high and on the rise. "A Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report on Delhi's congestion troubles states that an unskilled worker stands to lose between Rs 7,200 and Rs 19,600 per year due to congestion. Similarly, skilled and highly skilled workers can lose as much as Rs 8,300 to Rs 23,800 and Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,900 a year, respectively," the report said.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2024, commuters in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi lost 117 hours, 103 hours, and 76 hours, respectively, per year due to rush-hour traffic in their respective city centres, the survey highlighted.

Population Scale not Translated into Urban Productivity

The report further said India's urban population has expanded rapidly, with large metropolitan regions such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad now among the world's largest urban agglomerations by population. "However, population scale has not translated proportionately into urban productivity, liveability or global economic influence," it added.

International evidence suggests that urbanisation delivers growth dividends when cities are able to internalise agglomeration economies through efficient labour markets, infrastructure networks and institutional coordination. "In India, urban infrastructure investment in domains such as transport, housing, water, sanitation, or governance capacity has lagged behind the economic importance of cities. This has led to high population density manifesting as congestion, informalisation and infrastructure stress, diluting potential productivity gains," it said.

Trends in Urbanisation

Stating that India's urbanisation pattern is strongly shaped by its largest cities, the economic survey notes, "Over 70% of the urban population resided in Class I cities (those with more than one lakh people) in 2011, and the country's 52 metropolitan cities (more than 10 lakh population) alone accounted for 42.3% of all urban residents. Higher population growth rates in these large agglomerations have driven rapid metropolitan expansion, highlighting India's distinctly top-heavy urban system."

Urban Development Relies on Planning Approaches

The survey said India's urban development will increasingly rely on planning approaches that recognise the growing scale and diversity of metropolitan regions. "Strengthening spatial monitoring systems, adopting harmonised classification tools and integrating core–periphery analyses can support data-driven decision-making. As peri-urban belts emerge as important nodes of residential, industrial, and logistics activity, planning frameworks will benefit from a broader metropolitan and regional perspective, especially in areas where economic and mobility linkages extend beyond statutory boundaries," the report added.

