Despite Flow Of Visitors, Local Businessmen Claim Tourism Industry In Dire Straits In Bodh Gaya
Stakeholders allege that foreigners prefer staying and availing facilities in monasteries set up by their governments, an allegation that is refuted by the latter
Published : December 28, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
By Sartaj Ahmad
Gaya: Bodh Gaya's tourism industry is in dire straits, with the stakeholders claiming a significant decline during the ongoing tourist season. This is attributed to the commercial use of the monastery premises, an issue that has been raised by the business organisations and the Bodhgaya Hotel Association for the past several years.
The association has been alleging that the foreign monasteries are running accommodation facilities at their premises in Bodh Gaya, which is impacting the local hoteliers and travel agencies. Association President Jai Singh said that while it's true that foreign tourists are visiting Bodh Gaya every day, they are limited to the establishments set up by foreigners.
He explained, "My Niranjana Hotel has 55 rooms, but in this season, fewer rooms are occupied. Even today, only 20 rooms are booked. Similar is the case across Bodh Gaya hotels and guest houses, which have around 1,000 rooms and of them, 900 are vacant."
Jai Singh added that 15-20 years ago, the Bodhgaya Temple Advisory Board decided that the monasteries should only build rooms as per the need. However, most have built 700 to 1,000 rooms, all of which offer high-end amenities like that of a hotel or resort. Consequently, tourists from abroad often stay in monasteries of their own countries while avoiding the local hotels or guest houses.
"This Board represents Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) and has representatives from many countries," said Singh.
According to Jai Singh, during the three-month tourist season, local businesses in Bodh Gaya, including hotels, restaurants, street vendors, travel agencies and others, are suffering losses of over Rs 200 crore. Because the guest houses at Buddhist monasteries of foreign countries offer complete accommodation, food and sightseeing for foreign tourists, this prevents them from spending on local hotels, taxis, guides and markets.
According to the Hotel Association, there are over 170 hotels, guest houses and resorts in Bodh Gaya.
"There is a guest house in every monastery. Because of this, around 10,000 tourists end up staying in monasteries. The government should investigate," Jai Singh added.
However, those associated with different monasteries deny the allegations made by Bodh Gaya's business organisations.
Khempu Sonam Forbu Negi, in-charge of Nigam Monastery, said that most visitors shop in Bodh Gaya. Even if they stay in monastery premises, they buy food and drinks from the local markets. "All these factors must be taken into account. We can't make a one-sided assessment," he said.
He further stated that Bodh Gaya would not have witnessed any development if trade hadn't increased. He pointed at numerous hotels that have sprung up and said that it is proof that the industry was doing well. He said, "If the number of temples has increased, so have the hotels."
"There's no shortage of business here. You can understand that anyone coming from outside will buy food and drinks from here. If the monastery serves food and drinks, even that is bought from Bodh Gaya and Gaya. So how is the economy at a loss?" Negi asked.
Jai Singh said that he would write to the government regarding business losses and other sensitive issues. He also questioned the existence of multiple monasteries from a single country in Bodh Gaya.
He said, "The Board had decided that only one or two monasteries from each country would be built, but there are 20 to 25 monasteries from each country that have already been built here." He cited the example of Thailand and Myanmar.
Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar, President of Tourist Guide Association and owner of a guest house, pointed out that the present state of affairs is also causing significant losses to the government as the monasteries do not have to pay taxes and donations in foreign currency go back to the respective countries. He said that previously, several banks in the region had foreign exchange counters here, but they have closed.
"They are running this business in the name of the monastery. It should be banned. We have made several requests to the government, but no action has been taken. In my view, this practice is illegal, and therefore, it should be investigated," he said.
On the other hand, Khenpu Ohn Tenzin, the Guru of Nigma Monastery, points out that all the devotees and monks who come to the monastery's inns are members of the organisation and no fees are charged from them.
"Of all the people who come from India and abroad, those who have money stay in hotels. Those who have less money stay in temples and monasteries. If they do stay, they give some money as donations, that's all. Why would we harm the hotel or the economy here?" he countered.
He said that the Nigma Monastery has been here for the last 37 years. When it was being built, there were only a few guest houses in Bodh Gaya.
"Monks lived in tents. We have seen the economy here grow stronger. Today, there are hundreds of hotels and guest houses. While temples have been built, hotels have also been built on a large scale," he said.
Meanwhile, Jai Singh claims that the then BTMC Chairperson and Gaya District Magistrate, Kumari Ravi, conducted a study in 2016. The report was submitted to the government, but was ignored. He claims that the investigation confirmed the commercial use of monasteries and it was also found that the monastery did not maintain records of visitors. A notice was issued to the monasteries at that time, but no further action was taken.
However, the present District Magistrate and BTMC Chairman, Shashank Shubhankar, said that no survey has proven such a claim of the local economy being in a bad shape.
"The claim that the hotels or businesses running at a loss has not been substantiated by any survey. Tourists are coming in large numbers, and if we receive any specific complaints about this, we will look into it. I am not aware of any complaints about tourists staying at the monasteries," he said.
The local stakeholders want only Buddhist monks to be accommodated in monasteries. Foreign tourists should not be accommodated there. They say the government needs to consider this.
Meanwhile, the street vendors are annoyed over the local civic body removing them during the tourist season. Surendra Singh, a street vendor, pointed out, "Our complaint is with the local administration. When the tourist season arrives, the Municipal Council of Bodh Gaya launches a campaign to remove us. However, during the tourist season, separate spaces are allocated to foreign traders for setting up Refugee Market, Tibet Market and Nepali Market. Because of this, very few tourists buy from us, causing us huge losses."
Bodh Gaya’s business organisations are demanding a clear policy regarding accommodation of visitors in Bodh Gaya so that the local residents can continue their business and benefit, while avoiding any loss to government revenue.
According to the BTMC, 31,38,644 pilgrims have visited Bodh Gaya’s Mahabodhi Temple since January 2025. These include monks and Buddhists from both India and abroad. In this month alone, 2,67,306 pilgrims visited Bodh Gaya till December 26.
Also Read