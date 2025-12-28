ETV Bharat / bharat

Despite Flow Of Visitors, Local Businessmen Claim Tourism Industry In Dire Straits In Bodh Gaya

By Sartaj Ahmad

Gaya: Bodh Gaya's tourism industry is in dire straits, with the stakeholders claiming a significant decline during the ongoing tourist season. This is attributed to the commercial use of the monastery premises, an issue that has been raised by the business organisations and the Bodhgaya Hotel Association for the past several years.

The association has been alleging that the foreign monasteries are running accommodation facilities at their premises in Bodh Gaya, which is impacting the local hoteliers and travel agencies. Association President Jai Singh said that while it's true that foreign tourists are visiting Bodh Gaya every day, they are limited to the establishments set up by foreigners.

He explained, "My Niranjana Hotel has 55 rooms, but in this season, fewer rooms are occupied. Even today, only 20 rooms are booked. Similar is the case across Bodh Gaya hotels and guest houses, which have around 1,000 rooms and of them, 900 are vacant."

Jai Singh added that 15-20 years ago, the Bodhgaya Temple Advisory Board decided that the monasteries should only build rooms as per the need. However, most have built 700 to 1,000 rooms, all of which offer high-end amenities like that of a hotel or resort. Consequently, tourists from abroad often stay in monasteries of their own countries while avoiding the local hotels or guest houses.

Vistors in Bodh Gaya (ETV Bharat)

"This Board represents Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) and has representatives from many countries," said Singh.

According to Jai Singh, during the three-month tourist season, local businesses in Bodh Gaya, including hotels, restaurants, street vendors, travel agencies and others, are suffering losses of over Rs 200 crore. Because the guest houses at Buddhist monasteries of foreign countries offer complete accommodation, food and sightseeing for foreign tourists, this prevents them from spending on local hotels, taxis, guides and markets.

According to the Hotel Association, there are over 170 hotels, guest houses and resorts in Bodh Gaya.

"There is a guest house in every monastery. Because of this, around 10,000 tourists end up staying in monasteries. The government should investigate," Jai Singh added.

However, those associated with different monasteries deny the allegations made by Bodh Gaya's business organisations.

Khempu Sonam Forbu Negi, in-charge of Nigam Monastery, said that most visitors shop in Bodh Gaya. Even if they stay in monastery premises, they buy food and drinks from the local markets. "All these factors must be taken into account. We can't make a one-sided assessment," he said.

He further stated that Bodh Gaya would not have witnessed any development if trade hadn't increased. He pointed at numerous hotels that have sprung up and said that it is proof that the industry was doing well. He said, "If the number of temples has increased, so have the hotels."