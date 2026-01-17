ETV Bharat / bharat

'Despite BJP Challenge, LDF Will Retain Kerala': CPI's D Raja

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Even as Left parties are confident of retaining Kerala, their stronghold, in the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of BJP in the southern state has emerged as a major challenge for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat in New Delhi, D Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) said BJP is looking to increase its foothold in Kerala after it grabbed the Thrissur Parliamentary seat and performed exceedingly well in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections.

“In the last Parliamentary elections, BJP bagged Thrissur Parliamentary seat. Now in the local body elections, they (the BJP) captured the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. They (the BJP) think that their vote percentage is going up in Kerala,” said Raja. He, however, expressed confidence that the people of Kerala will once again bring the Left Democratic Front to power in the state.

Raja also predicted the return of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. “Cine star Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is gaining popularity, and BJP has already started negotiations with Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK. However, the DMK-led secular democratic coalition is quite strong in Tamil Nadu. DMK is heading the coalition and Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK all are together in it,” he said.

On LDF's prospects in Kerala, Raja said the party is performing well in Kerala. "You take any index, Kerala stands first not only in literacy but also in poverty eradication," he said. The veteran CPI leader said, LDF is performing well even in the public distribution system (PDS). However, he said the BJP is trying to gain its foothold in the state.

"On the other hand, the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Congress expect anti-incumbency in the LDF government which will help Congress. However, Kerala has gone through its own experiences of governance and welfare measures for the well-being of people," he said.

Raja admitted that there are certain political complications in Kerala. "There are definitely sone contests and BJP is using all its money power, administrative power, etc. At the same time, the UDF thinks it is an alternative to LDF. But despite that we are confident that LDF has the advantage and because of the positive measure adopted by the government, people will continue to support the party," he said.

On the 'Satyagraha' initiated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his allegations that the Centre has been showing step motherly attitude towards the Kerala government, Raja said, "It’s not only the Kerala government. Non-cooperation by the Centre is affecting all non-BJP governments. As the Centre is not releasing funds, fiscal federalism has come under attack. Now, when we talk of fiscal management, the state governments do have their rights but it has been denied by the Centre," he said,