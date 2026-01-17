'Despite BJP Challenge, LDF Will Retain Kerala': CPI's D Raja
Raja said despite BJP winning the Thrissur seat, people of Kerala will once again elect LDF to power in the state.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Even as Left parties are confident of retaining Kerala, their stronghold, in the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of BJP in the southern state has emerged as a major challenge for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat in New Delhi, D Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) said BJP is looking to increase its foothold in Kerala after it grabbed the Thrissur Parliamentary seat and performed exceedingly well in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections.
“In the last Parliamentary elections, BJP bagged Thrissur Parliamentary seat. Now in the local body elections, they (the BJP) captured the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. They (the BJP) think that their vote percentage is going up in Kerala,” said Raja. He, however, expressed confidence that the people of Kerala will once again bring the Left Democratic Front to power in the state.
Raja also predicted the return of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. “Cine star Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is gaining popularity, and BJP has already started negotiations with Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK. However, the DMK-led secular democratic coalition is quite strong in Tamil Nadu. DMK is heading the coalition and Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK all are together in it,” he said.
On LDF's prospects in Kerala, Raja said the party is performing well in Kerala. "You take any index, Kerala stands first not only in literacy but also in poverty eradication," he said. The veteran CPI leader said, LDF is performing well even in the public distribution system (PDS). However, he said the BJP is trying to gain its foothold in the state.
"On the other hand, the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Congress expect anti-incumbency in the LDF government which will help Congress. However, Kerala has gone through its own experiences of governance and welfare measures for the well-being of people," he said.
Raja admitted that there are certain political complications in Kerala. "There are definitely sone contests and BJP is using all its money power, administrative power, etc. At the same time, the UDF thinks it is an alternative to LDF. But despite that we are confident that LDF has the advantage and because of the positive measure adopted by the government, people will continue to support the party," he said.
On the 'Satyagraha' initiated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his allegations that the Centre has been showing step motherly attitude towards the Kerala government, Raja said, "It’s not only the Kerala government. Non-cooperation by the Centre is affecting all non-BJP governments. As the Centre is not releasing funds, fiscal federalism has come under attack. Now, when we talk of fiscal management, the state governments do have their rights but it has been denied by the Centre," he said,
He added, "The Central government is not releasing funds. They are dictating terms.This is happening in all sectors whether it is education or others. The Centre-state relationship has been badly affected because of the unilateral policy of the Union government," Raja alleged.
On whether the campaign by the Congress will hamper the prospects of LDF in Kerala, Raja said the the main fight in the state is between LDF and UDF. "Priyanka Gandhi represents Wayanad where the Congress might initiate major campaigns. But we hope that in the coming Assembly elections, LDF will again get the support of the people of Kerala in forming the government," he said.
Raja said, "People know very well that there is only one alternative to BJP and it is the Left Front. At the national level and in the state, Left parties are the uncompromising force and fighting against BJP-RSS combined. So, people also expect a viable alternative which can be assured by the Left only," he said.
On Left parties' prospects in Tamil Nadu, Raja said, the DMK-led coalition is quite strong in the state. "DMK is heading the coalition and Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK all are part of it. At the same time, BJP is also trying its best to exploit the current political situation of Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK is the main opposition party, but stands divided. Home Minister Amit Shah has already met Edappadi K Palaniswami, the main group of the AIADMK. So, BJP-AIADMK may go together in the elections," he said.
Raja said the emergence of actor Vijay’s TVK is a 'major issue'. "The situation in Tamil Nadu is very fluid. We have to wait and watch the actions of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, one thing is sure, the DMK0led coalition is strong and focused. And the Opposition is divided in Tamil Nadu which has a history where cine stars entered into political parties and did well. MGR Garu was in power for such a long time. After him came Jayalalitha. Shivaji Ganeshan was also a big hero and he was in power," he said.
On Left's prospects in West Bengal, Raja said, "All Left Parties are united in the state. BJP-TMC both are trying to polarize people of West Bengal. We hope that the Left will revive itself and regain the support of the people. The Left will make its mark in the changing political equation in West Bengal," he said.
The CPI leader said, the strategy to revive Left parties is being worked out by the state groups. "They are discussing and organizing collective campaigns. We are trying everything possible to strengthen the Left parties," he said.
On allegations of industrialization taking the back seat during the Left regime in West Bengal, Raja said, "That’s all wrong and bogus. Bengal had emerged as one of the well governed states during the Left regime. BJP and TMC are spreading lies. We will give them a tough fight and win the West Bengal elections," he said.
On Left parties' prospects in Assam, Raja said, the incumbent right-wing government in the state is "only targeting minorities". He said, "In the coming days, all non-BJP parties will fight together and bring around change in Assam. We will fight the elections and dethrone the present government," he said.
