'Despite Best Efforts, Deadlock Continues Between Kerala CM And Governor': SC On VCs Appointment In 2 Universities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a committee headed by Justice (Retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia to recommend one name each for appointing Vice Chancellors (VC) in two technical universities in Kerala. The direction by the top court comes against the backdrop of a continuing deadlock between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

The Governor is Chancellor of all the state universities. A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan observed that despite its best efforts, the deadlock continues till this date, and the Chancellor (Rajendra Arlekar) and the Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) have not been able to reach any consensus in regards to appointment of a particular person as a VC in two universities.

"Today, when we heard the matter, the Attorney General handed over the sealed envelope containing the reply of the Chancellor to the (Kerala) Chief Minister. We declined to look into the same. We are of the view that in such circumstances, we should request the committee headed by Justice (Retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia to look into the letter of the Chief Minister and the reply of the Chancellor, and give us a composite report. We request the committee to give us one particular name for each university in a sealed cover in terms of preference", said the bench, in its order.

The bench requested the committee to undertake the exercise and forward the report by Wednesday (December 17, 2025), so that it can take up the matter on Thursday (December 18, 2025).

The bench was hearing the matter related to the appointments of VCs of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.

Attorney General R Venkataramani contended before the bench that there is a letter written by the Chancellor to the Kerala Chief Minister. However, the bench refused to see the letter. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Kerala government, informed the bench that the Law Minister and the Higher Education Minister met the Chancellor on December 10, 2025.