'Despite Best Efforts, Deadlock Continues Between Kerala CM And Governor': SC On VCs Appointment In 2 Universities
The top court requested the committee headed by Justice (Retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia to recommend one name each for appointing VCs in two technical universities.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 11, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a committee headed by Justice (Retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia to recommend one name each for appointing Vice Chancellors (VC) in two technical universities in Kerala. The direction by the top court comes against the backdrop of a continuing deadlock between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar.
The Governor is Chancellor of all the state universities. A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan observed that despite its best efforts, the deadlock continues till this date, and the Chancellor (Rajendra Arlekar) and the Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) have not been able to reach any consensus in regards to appointment of a particular person as a VC in two universities.
"Today, when we heard the matter, the Attorney General handed over the sealed envelope containing the reply of the Chancellor to the (Kerala) Chief Minister. We declined to look into the same. We are of the view that in such circumstances, we should request the committee headed by Justice (Retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia to look into the letter of the Chief Minister and the reply of the Chancellor, and give us a composite report. We request the committee to give us one particular name for each university in a sealed cover in terms of preference", said the bench, in its order.
The bench requested the committee to undertake the exercise and forward the report by Wednesday (December 17, 2025), so that it can take up the matter on Thursday (December 18, 2025).
The bench was hearing the matter related to the appointments of VCs of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.
Attorney General R Venkataramani contended before the bench that there is a letter written by the Chancellor to the Kerala Chief Minister. However, the bench refused to see the letter. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Kerala government, informed the bench that the Law Minister and the Higher Education Minister met the Chancellor on December 10, 2025.
Gupta said that the Chief Minister's objection is only with respect to one name, and that the Chancellor did not indicate any particular objection to the other names.
"It was expected that the Chancellor and the (Kerala) Chief Minister would reach some consensus. However, unfortunately, nothing has been done so far except some exchange of letters between the two….", said the bench.
On December 5, 2025, the apex court had said if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor-cum-Chancellor Rajendra Arlekar do not reach a consensus, then it will intervene to resolve the ongoing deadlock over the selection of VCs for two technical universities in the state.
On November 28, 2025, the top court had expressed its discontent over a delay in action by the Kerala Governor on the report submitted by Justice (Retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia, former judge of the apex court, in connection with the appointment of VCs of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.
On August 18, the apex court appointed Justice (Retd) Dhulia as the chairperson of the Search-cum-Selection Committee to shortlist names of regular VC appointments in the two universities.
Read More