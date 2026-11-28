ETV Bharat / bharat

Desperate To See Family In PoK, Kashmir Man Drowns Crossing River Near LoC

Kishenganga River Near LoC ( File/ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A 54-year-old man from Kashmir drowned in the Kishenganga River while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to reunite with his deported wife and children, officials said.

The deceased Irfan Ahmad Shah of Dangiwachi village in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir jumped into the river in Keran village of Kupwara to reach his family, but the cold water and strong currents of the river drowned him, according to an official.

Shah’s body was retrieved from the opposite village in PoK on November 23, and his identity was confirmed from an identity card recovered from his pocket. Keran is a remote border village and requires security permission before travelling there, as the Kishenganga River, known as Neelam in Pakistan, is the de facto LoC. “Shah wanted to meet his wife and children who were deported to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor last year,” the official added.