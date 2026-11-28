Desperate To See Family In PoK, Kashmir Man Drowns Crossing River Near LoC
A 54-year-old Kashmir man drowned in the Kishenganga River near the LoC while trying to cross into PoK to reunite with his deported family.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Srinagar: A 54-year-old man from Kashmir drowned in the Kishenganga River while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to reunite with his deported wife and children, officials said.
The deceased Irfan Ahmad Shah of Dangiwachi village in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir jumped into the river in Keran village of Kupwara to reach his family, but the cold water and strong currents of the river drowned him, according to an official.
Shah’s body was retrieved from the opposite village in PoK on November 23, and his identity was confirmed from an identity card recovered from his pocket.
Keran is a remote border village and requires security permission before travelling there, as the Kishenganga River, known as Neelam in Pakistan, is the de facto LoC.
“Shah wanted to meet his wife and children who were deported to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor last year,” the official added.
According to his family, Shah had left home three months ago for Srinagar for work purposes. “Since then, we have had no information about him. Police conveyed to us about the incident of drowning on Monday,” said a relative.
Shah had crossed the LoC in the ‘90s for arms training. He married and lived there until returning home via Nepal under the Omar Abdullah-led government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy in 2010 for youth who had gone to arms training in PoK.
Shah’s wife is a native of PoK, and the couple have three sons. Following Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam Attack, they were among the Pakistani nationals whose visas were revoked and deported from India.
The head of Dangiwachi village, Tariq Ahmad, said he spoke to Shah over the phone and assured him to return to the village on Sunday. “I tried to contact him, but his phone was switched off. Later, police informed us that he had drowned in a river in Keran village,” he added.
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