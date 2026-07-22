ETV Bharat / bharat

Descent By Paragliding After Climbing 6,622 M Summit In Ladakh: Mountaineer Group Scripts History In High Mountain Expeditions

After reaching Ladakh, the team completed a two-day acclimatization phase and established a roadhead camp at Tso Moriri (Karzok) on July 17. Due to poor weather forecast, it was decided to attempt the summit earlier than the previously scheduled date of July 21. The team left the roadhead camp on the morning of July 19, established a base camp and began the final ascent at 12:01 AM on July 20.

Mountaineers from Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports during an expedition to Mount Chamser Kangri (Special Arrangement)

According to a statement by the institute, the 23-member expedition, led by JIM & WS Principal Col. Hemchandra Singh, left the Sub Training Centre in Sonamarg on 15 July 2026. The team included Lt. Col. (Retd.) Vikas Dhuria, Capt. Anupam Singh, Medical Officer, Mahfuz Elahi Hajim Team Manager, Subedar Arjun Thapa and other members from different parts of the country.

Anantnag: In a first of its kind high mountain expedition in India, mountaineers at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by successfully summiting the 6,622 meter Mount Chamser Kangri in the Tso Moriri Karzok area of Ladakh and also making the first paragliding descent from the peak. The feat marks a new chapter in the history of Indian adventure and mountaineering.

A mountaineer makes landing by paragliding after summitting Mount Chamser Kangri in Ladakh (Special Arrangement)

Displaying remarkable skill and determination on the extremely difficult, snow-covered route with a slope of about 60 degrees, the team reached the summit of Mount Chamsar Kangri at 6:50 AM on July 20, 2026. Thus, the entire expedition was completed in just 23 hours and 50 minutes.

Mountaineers from Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports pose for a group photo after summitting Mount Chamser Kangri in Ladakh (Special Arrangement)

The most historic moment of this expedition came when Colonel Hemchandra Singh and Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Vikas Dhuria performed the first successful paragliding descent in India’s history from the summit of Mount Chamsar Kangri despite severe weather conditions and landed safely directly at the roadhead camp.

Apart from this, mountaineer Nikhil Reddy from Tamil Nadu also successfully paraglided from the summit camp located at an altitude of about 6,000 meters and completed the flight to the roadhead camp. Other mountaineers also successfully descended from the summit and reached the roadhead camp despite heavy snowfall, negative temperatures and harsh weather conditions.

According to JIM&WS, this expedition is the first of its kind in India to combine mountaineering and paragliding, which has given a new identity to the country’s high mountain expeditions and aerial adventure capabilities at the global level. This achievement is not only a testament to the professionalism, training and courage of the organization but also further strengthens India's adventure sports in the difficult terrain of Eastern Ladakh.

The organization congratulated the entire team on this historic achievement and said that this feat will prove to be a new inspiration and milestone for the coming generations of mountaineers and paragliding pilots.