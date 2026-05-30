Derek O'Brien Highlights Tata Group's Expansion In West Bengal Over Last 15 Years
O-Brien's statement came hours after state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said his party would bring Tata back to the state.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday highlighted the Tata Group's presence and expansion in West Bengal over the last 15 years.
O-Brien's statement came hours after state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said his party would bring Tata back to the state. In a post on X, O'Brien listed investments and expansions by various Tata Group companies in Bengal, asserting that the conglomerate already had a significant and growing footprint in the state.
O'Brien said Tata Group companies had steadily expanded operations in Bengal across sectors including information technology, manufacturing, hospitality and retail. According to the Rajya Sabha leader, TCS employs more than 54,000 IT professionals in Kolkata and is setting up another 20-acre campus in the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub. He also pointed to the expansion of Tata Hitachi, saying the company, which already had a presence in the state, was now expanding into large-scale mining machinery manufacturing in addition to construction equipment manufacturing.
TATA PRESENCE AND EXPANSIONS IN BENGAL IN LAST 15 YEARS— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 30, 2026
➡️ Tata Consulting Service (TCS) employs over 54,000 IT professionals in Kolkata and now setting up another 20 acre campus in Bengal Silicon Valley Hub.
➡️ TATA Hitachi already had presence. Due to increased confidence,…
O'Brien further said Tata Metaliks undertook a Rs 600-crore expansion in 2022 and later merged with Tata Steel. Highlighting the hospitality sector, he said the Tata group's hotel brands -- Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger -- have seven hotels in Kolkata alone, including two under development, besides properties in Darjeeling, Durgapur and Asansol.
The TMC leader also said the registered office of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd was shifted from Odisha to West Bengal in 2019. In the retail and jewellery segment, O'Brien said Tanishq had established manufacturing operations at the Gems and Jewellery Park of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation in Howrah, while Westside and Starbucks had been expanding their footprint across the state.
The Tata group's proposed Nano car plant at Singur had become one of Bengal's most contentious political issues after protests against land acquisition led to the project's relocation from the state in 2008.
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