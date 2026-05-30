ETV Bharat / bharat

Derek O'Brien Highlights Tata Group's Expansion In West Bengal Over Last 15 Years

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday highlighted the Tata Group's presence and expansion in West Bengal over the last 15 years.

O-Brien's statement came hours after state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said his party would bring Tata back to the state. In a post on X, O'Brien listed investments and expansions by various Tata Group companies in Bengal, asserting that the conglomerate already had a significant and growing footprint in the state.

O'Brien said Tata Group companies had steadily expanded operations in Bengal across sectors including information technology, manufacturing, hospitality and retail. According to the Rajya Sabha leader, TCS employs more than 54,000 IT professionals in Kolkata and is setting up another 20-acre campus in the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub. He also pointed to the expansion of Tata Hitachi, saying the company, which already had a presence in the state, was now expanding into large-scale mining machinery manufacturing in addition to construction equipment manufacturing.