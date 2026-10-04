ETV Bharat / bharat

Deputy ECs To Visit 5 States As Poll Body Steps Up Preparedness To Hold High Stakes Elections

New Delhi: Senior Election Commission officials, led by deputy election commissioners, will start visiting the five poll-bound states from this week to oversee election preparedness at the field level.

Functionaries said this week teams from the EC will visit Goa, followed by Uttarakhand next week. The EC officials will also visit Punjab and then Manipur in the coming weeks. There is no word yet on when EC officials will visit Uttar Pradesh.

Usually, the "full Commission" comprising the chief election commissioner and fellow commissioners visits poll-bound states ahead of the announcement of the election schedule.

While the term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22 next year, the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assembly end on different dates in March, 2027.

Provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 allow the EC to hold polls "earlier than six months before the term expires". As part of poll preparation, Uttar Pradesh and Goa have initiated 'first-level checks' (FLCs) on electronic voting machines and paper trail units to be used in polling.