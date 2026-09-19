ETV Bharat / bharat

'Deposit Not Payment': SC Asks Law Commission To Examine Uniform Framework For Award Deposits In Appeals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said a deposit is not synonymous with payment and a sum put beyond the debtor's own reach neither extinguishes his liability nor places it in the creditor's hands, while asking the Law Commission to examine the need for a uniform system governing money deposited with courts and tribunals during appeals.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narsimha and Alok Aradhe said between the deposit of a sum in court and the final discharge of liability lies a spectrum of possibilities, attended by a corresponding degree of uncertainty. Resolving that uncertainty, specifically in the context of enforcing an arbitral award, is at the heart of this appeal, the bench added.

"Disputes of this nature arise with unsettling regularity, yet the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, as it stands, provides no clear guidance on the interplay between conditional deposits and the accrual of interest. This lacuna cannot be ignored," said the bench, in its September 18 judgment.

Noting that the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 provides no clear guidance, the bench directed the Law Commission to examine the issue, study comparative international practices, and consult the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Law and Justice to recommend reforms.

The bench said in order to preserve the economic integrity of any deposit and to provide interest, there must be clarity and uniformity in the method and manner in which the deposit itself is handled. Lack of standardisation in the process by which sums deposited into the court are to be handled undermines this essential underlying principle of the time value of money as well as the accrual of interest in a certain and clear manner, it added.

The bench said disputes of the nature arising in the present case occur with sufficient frequency to necessitate a clearer and more uniform approach to the deposit, investment and adjustment of interest accruing on such deposits during the pendency of appeals.

The bench said it is necessary to evolve a consistent normative principle by which: (a) decretal amounts are to be deposited in courts/tribunals pending disposal of an appeal and the method by which interest accrued thereon is to be accounted when the cases are finally decided. (b) the deposited amount secures interest of the decree-holder and also the judgment-debtor in terms of the mounting interest liability on the decreed amount, and (c) a standard principle by which such deposits and interest accrued thereon get adjusted in the final settlement.