ETV Bharat / bharat

Deoria Youth Killed In Attack On Cargo Ship Near Oman Coast; 19 Other Indian Sailors Safe

Deoria: A young man from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh has died in an attack on an Indian cargo ship, MV Cape Dao, in the waters off Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Nineteen Indian sailors were safely rescued during the incident. The Indian Embassy in Muscat has confirmed the details.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Yadav (25), a resident of Karamjitpur village under the Gauri Bazar police station in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh. Suraj was employed as a wiperman on the cargo ship.

Family members said the Forward Seamen Union had informed them that there were 28 crew members on board, 20 of whom were Indian. The ship was attacked on Wednesday night, resulting in Suraj's death. The process of bringing back his mortal remains to his ancestral village has now begun.