Deoria Youth Killed In Attack On Cargo Ship Near Oman Coast; 19 Other Indian Sailors Safe
Suraj Yadav's family members stated that the Forward Seamen Union informed them there were a total of 28 crew members onboard the ship.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Deoria: A young man from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh has died in an attack on an Indian cargo ship, MV Cape Dao, in the waters off Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Nineteen Indian sailors were safely rescued during the incident. The Indian Embassy in Muscat has confirmed the details.
The deceased has been identified as Suraj Yadav (25), a resident of Karamjitpur village under the Gauri Bazar police station in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh. Suraj was employed as a wiperman on the cargo ship.
Family members said the Forward Seamen Union had informed them that there were 28 crew members on board, 20 of whom were Indian. The ship was attacked on Wednesday night, resulting in Suraj's death. The process of bringing back his mortal remains to his ancestral village has now begun.
According to Omani officials, a fire broke out in the ship's engine, following the attack. The Omani Navy acted swiftly to rescue 27 crew members, but Suraj could not be saved.
Suraj's father, Om Prakash Yadav, lives in Kuwait. The news of the incident has devastated the family. A wave of grief has swept through the village, and relatives are awaiting the arrival of his mortal remains.
The Indian Embassy stated on the social media platform X that the Indian mission is deeply saddened by the death of an Indian national in the attack, and extends its condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy is coordinating with the Recruitment and Placement Service License (RPSL) — the mandatory permit issued in India to placement agencies for seafarers — and remains in contact with the deceased sailor's family.
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