Delhi Wakes Up To Intense Cold, Dense Smog, Low Visibility, Train Delays And Flight Cancellations

New Delhi: Motorists across Delhi-NCR woke up to mounting obstacles on Friday morning, as North India was hit by a double whammy of dense fog and biting cold, with the entire NCR region shrouded in a thick blanket of fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for fog till December 22, cautioning drivers to be extra cautious while driving in such weather conditions.

On Friday morning, visibility in several areas of Delhi, including Palam and Safdarjung, was recorded at less than 100 m. ​​The IMD added that this spell of fog could continue for several days, and warned that the temperature is expected to drop further tonight, to as low as 8°C. The department also said it expects the maximum temperature today to be around 22°C, and the minimum to be around 9°C.

According to the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of partly cloudy skies, moderate fog in some places, and dense fog in others, during the morning. Haze or light fog is also possible during the evening and night.

Thursday Was The Coldest Day Of The Season

According to the IMD, Thursday was the coldest day of the season so far in Delhi, with a maximum temperature of 20.1°C, which is 2.1°C below normal. The lowest maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 17.8°C in the Ridge area. According to the IMD, the second lowest maximum (daytime) temperature of the season was 23.7°C on December 4, while the third lowest was 24.3°C on November.

In comparison, the lowest maximum temperature recorded in December in 2024 was 14.6°C, 15.9°C in 2023, 15.6°C in 2022, and 18°C in 2021.

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 9°C, which was 0.9°C higher than normal.

AQI Breaches 400 Mark In Some Delhi Areas

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained at 387 till 7.30 am on Friday, while the AQI in the NCR cities was 352 (Faridabad), 362 (Gurugram), 378 (Ghaziabad), 355 (Greater Noida), and 339 (Noida), all in the 'Very Poor' category. In most areas of the national capital, the AQI level remained between 300 and 400, but in some areas, it crosses 400 and inched towards 500, which is the 'Severe' category.