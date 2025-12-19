Delhi Wakes Up To Intense Cold, Dense Smog, Low Visibility, Train Delays And Flight Cancellations
IMD issues yellow alert for fog till December 22, warns of temperatures dipping to 8°C, as AQI breaches 400 (Severe) mark in some Delhi areas.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Motorists across Delhi-NCR woke up to mounting obstacles on Friday morning, as North India was hit by a double whammy of dense fog and biting cold, with the entire NCR region shrouded in a thick blanket of fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for fog till December 22, cautioning drivers to be extra cautious while driving in such weather conditions.
On Friday morning, visibility in several areas of Delhi, including Palam and Safdarjung, was recorded at less than 100 m. The IMD added that this spell of fog could continue for several days, and warned that the temperature is expected to drop further tonight, to as low as 8°C. The department also said it expects the maximum temperature today to be around 22°C, and the minimum to be around 9°C.
According to the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of partly cloudy skies, moderate fog in some places, and dense fog in others, during the morning. Haze or light fog is also possible during the evening and night.
Thursday Was The Coldest Day Of The Season
According to the IMD, Thursday was the coldest day of the season so far in Delhi, with a maximum temperature of 20.1°C, which is 2.1°C below normal. The lowest maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 17.8°C in the Ridge area. According to the IMD, the second lowest maximum (daytime) temperature of the season was 23.7°C on December 4, while the third lowest was 24.3°C on November.
In comparison, the lowest maximum temperature recorded in December in 2024 was 14.6°C, 15.9°C in 2023, 15.6°C in 2022, and 18°C in 2021.
The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 9°C, which was 0.9°C higher than normal.
AQI Breaches 400 Mark In Some Delhi Areas
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained at 387 till 7.30 am on Friday, while the AQI in the NCR cities was 352 (Faridabad), 362 (Gurugram), 378 (Ghaziabad), 355 (Greater Noida), and 339 (Noida), all in the 'Very Poor' category. In most areas of the national capital, the AQI level remained between 300 and 400, but in some areas, it crosses 400 and inched towards 500, which is the 'Severe' category.
Across the city, commuters complained of burning eyes, difficulty in breathing, and headaches. One group, who had arrived from Bulandshahr in the morning, said the Delhi government should address the pollution crisis, as they were feeling anxious about the pollution having come from outside.
While low visibility impacted vehicular traffic on the capital's streets, it also impacted air and rail operations. While 152 flights have been cancelled at Delhi's IGI Airport so far, train speeds have also been slowed down, resulting in passengers facing long waits, travel delays, and schedule changes.
Railways Hit, As 24 Trains Running Late Till 7.30 AM
By 7.30 am, over 24 trains arriving at New Delhi Railway Station were running more than an hour late. The Gorakhdham Express is running late by more than 10 hours, the Jammu Rajdhani by more than 2 hours, the Malwa Express by 4 hours, the GT Express by 3 hours, and the Himachal Express by 3 hours.
According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, digital display boards, public announcements, additional arrangements in waiting rooms, and help counters have been activated for the convenience of passengers, who are being continuously informed about the status of the trains.
The IMD having indicated that foggy conditions may persist for the next few days, travellers are being advised to obtain complete information before starting their journeys, to leave home with extra time in hand, and to rely on official updates.
Delhites Complain Of Poor GRAP-IV Implementation
The Delhi government has implemented GRAP-IV, but its restrictions are not visible on the ground, said several Delhi residents. Despite the ban on construction work in the capital, illegal construction continues, they added. People are facing severe traffic congestion in many places, which leads to increased fuel consumption and higher pollution, they also said.
Many residents also said the government should install air purifiers across the city to purify the city's air, noting that each purifier can keep the air clean within a 300-m radius.
Also Read:
- 152 Flights Cancelled, Many Others Delayed At Delhi, As Dense Smog Engulfs Northern India
- In Photos: Heavy Smog Blankets Delhi, AQI Worsens
- Explained: Why The World's Most Polluted Capital Can't Catch A Breath
- Delhi Pollution: Over 61,000 PUCCs Issued, 3746 Vehicles Fined In First 24 Hours Of 'No PUCC, No Fuel' Rule