Dense Fog In Delhi: Dozens Of Flights Cancelled, Over 80 Trains Delayed; Cold Wave And Poor Air Quality Persist

Travel chaos hit Delhi as dense fog led to cancelled flights and delayed trains, with IMD predicting cold wave conditions, hazardous air quality will persist.

Dense fog
Low visibility caused by dense fog disrupts flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 2, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST

Updated : January 2, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

New Delhi: Dense fog and biting cold disrupted normal life across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and large parts of north India on Friday, January 2, 2026, severely impacting air and rail services. Poor visibility led to multiple flight cancellations and delays, while train operations across major railway stations were also affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that fog and cold conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, even as pollution levels remain severe.

Air Services Hit, Several Flights Cancelled

Dense fog at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) caused widespread disruption to flight operations, with several domestic flights cancelled or delayed. Services operated by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India were among the worst affected.

Dense fog
People at airport wait for their flights (ETV Bharat)

Major Flights Cancelled:

  • IndiGo 6E 6820 (Delhi-Nagpur)
  • 6E 6741 (Delhi-Chandigarh)
  • 6E 5103 (Delhi-Amritsar)
  • SpiceJet SG 903 (Delhi-Bagdogra)
  • SG 8718 (Delhi-Varanasi)
  • SG 2939 (Delhi-Dharamshala)
  • Air India AI 2653 (Delhi-Bengaluru)
  • AI 1703 (Delhi-Amritsar)
  • AI 1745 (Delhi-Mumbai)
  • AI 817 (Delhi-Ahmedabad)
  • AI 1797 (Mumbai-Pune)
  • IX 1057 (Delhi-Bhubaneswar)

Delayed Flights

  • SpiceJet SG 495 (Delhi-Darbhanga)
  • SG 9718 (Delhi-Varanasi)
  • SG 937 (Delhi-Gorakhpur)
  • SG 664 (Delhi-Mumbai)

Passengers were advised to check flight status before heading to the airport due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

Rail Traffic Disrupted, 82 Trains Running Late

Rail services were also severely affected by low visibility. Around 82 trains were reported running late at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

New Delhi Railway Station

Train NumberTrain NameDelay Duration
22462Shri Shakti AC Superfast1 hour 19 minutes
14086Sirsa Express1 hour 29 minutes
12627Karnataka Superfast2 hours 26 minutes
14211Intercity Express1 hour 31 minutes
12559Shivganga Superfast3 hours 35 minutes
12056Janshatabdi Express1 hour 21 minutes
12485Hazur Sahib Nanded–Sri Ganganagar2 hours 17 minutes
12441Bilaspur–New Delhi Rajdhani1 hour 55 minutes
22685Karnataka Sampark Kranti1 hour 3 minutes
12301Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani3 hours 7 minutes
12313Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani2 hours 43 minutes
22823Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani3 hours 54 minutes
12716Sachkhand Express1 hour 6 minutes
12259Sealdah–Bikaner Duronto3 hours 1 minute
12423Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani3 hours 24 minutes
12581Banaras–New Delhi Superfast4 hours 21 minutes
22361Rajendra Nagar Terminal–New Delhi Amrit Bharat1 hour 18 minutes
20801Magadh Express3 hours 15 minutes
20407Ranchi–New Delhi Rajdhani4 hours 42 minutes
11841Gita Jayanti Express6 hours 19 minutes

Anand Vihar Terminal

  • Satyagrah Express: 1 hour 5 minutes late
  • Jansadharan Express: 1 hour 44 minutes late
  • Haldia-Anand Vihar Superfast: 4 hours 51 minutes late

Hazrat Nizamuddin Station

  • Intercity Express: 1 hour 31 minutes late
  • Karnataka Superfast: 2 hours 34 minutes late
  • Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin: 1 hour 36 minutes late
  • Mahakaushal Express: 1 hour 32 minutes late
  • Shridham Superfast: 1 hour 22 minutes late
  • Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin: 1 hour 52 minutes late

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said dense fog severely reduces visibility, making signals difficult for loco pilots to see. For safety reasons, train speeds are reduced, leading to delays.

Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert Issued

The new year has begun with intense cold and dense fog across northern India. The IMD has issued an alert for January 2 to January 5, citing snowfall in the Himalayan regions and cold northerly winds affecting Delhi-NCR.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.3°C, 2 °C below normal, while the minimum temperature was 10.6°C. Dense fog is likely during morning hours on January 2 and 3, with minimum temperatures expected to drop to 8°C on January 3. Light rain or drizzle is also possible in parts of Delhi-NCR.

Air Quality ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’

Despite the cold and drizzle, pollution levels remain alarming. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average AQI stood at 302 at 8 AM on Friday, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

AQI levels In NCR Cities (Poor category):

  • Faridabad: 292
  • Gurugram: 282
  • Ghaziabad: 272
  • Greater Noida: 245
  • Noida: 267

Advisory For Commuters

Airlines and railway authorities have advised passengers to check flight and train status before travelling, as foggy conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.

Last Updated : January 2, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

