Dense Fog In Delhi: Dozens Of Flights Cancelled, Over 80 Trains Delayed; Cold Wave And Poor Air Quality Persist
Travel chaos hit Delhi as dense fog led to cancelled flights and delayed trains, with IMD predicting cold wave conditions, hazardous air quality will persist.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST|
Updated : January 2, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Dense fog and biting cold disrupted normal life across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and large parts of north India on Friday, January 2, 2026, severely impacting air and rail services. Poor visibility led to multiple flight cancellations and delays, while train operations across major railway stations were also affected.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that fog and cold conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, even as pollution levels remain severe.
Air Services Hit, Several Flights Cancelled
Dense fog at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) caused widespread disruption to flight operations, with several domestic flights cancelled or delayed. Services operated by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India were among the worst affected.
Major Flights Cancelled:
- IndiGo 6E 6820 (Delhi-Nagpur)
- 6E 6741 (Delhi-Chandigarh)
- 6E 5103 (Delhi-Amritsar)
- SpiceJet SG 903 (Delhi-Bagdogra)
- SG 8718 (Delhi-Varanasi)
- SG 2939 (Delhi-Dharamshala)
- Air India AI 2653 (Delhi-Bengaluru)
- AI 1703 (Delhi-Amritsar)
- AI 1745 (Delhi-Mumbai)
- AI 817 (Delhi-Ahmedabad)
- AI 1797 (Mumbai-Pune)
- IX 1057 (Delhi-Bhubaneswar)
Delayed Flights
- SpiceJet SG 495 (Delhi-Darbhanga)
- SG 9718 (Delhi-Varanasi)
- SG 937 (Delhi-Gorakhpur)
- SG 664 (Delhi-Mumbai)
Passengers were advised to check flight status before heading to the airport due to rapidly changing weather conditions.
Rail Traffic Disrupted, 82 Trains Running Late
Rail services were also severely affected by low visibility. Around 82 trains were reported running late at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.
New Delhi Railway Station
|Train Number
|Train Name
|Delay Duration
|22462
|Shri Shakti AC Superfast
|1 hour 19 minutes
|14086
|Sirsa Express
|1 hour 29 minutes
|12627
|Karnataka Superfast
|2 hours 26 minutes
|14211
|Intercity Express
|1 hour 31 minutes
|12559
|Shivganga Superfast
|3 hours 35 minutes
|12056
|Janshatabdi Express
|1 hour 21 minutes
|12485
|Hazur Sahib Nanded–Sri Ganganagar
|2 hours 17 minutes
|12441
|Bilaspur–New Delhi Rajdhani
|1 hour 55 minutes
|22685
|Karnataka Sampark Kranti
|1 hour 3 minutes
|12301
|Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani
|3 hours 7 minutes
|12313
|Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani
|2 hours 43 minutes
|22823
|Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani
|3 hours 54 minutes
|12716
|Sachkhand Express
|1 hour 6 minutes
|12259
|Sealdah–Bikaner Duronto
|3 hours 1 minute
|12423
|Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani
|3 hours 24 minutes
|12581
|Banaras–New Delhi Superfast
|4 hours 21 minutes
|22361
|Rajendra Nagar Terminal–New Delhi Amrit Bharat
|1 hour 18 minutes
|20801
|Magadh Express
|3 hours 15 minutes
|20407
|Ranchi–New Delhi Rajdhani
|4 hours 42 minutes
|11841
|Gita Jayanti Express
|6 hours 19 minutes
Anand Vihar Terminal
- Satyagrah Express: 1 hour 5 minutes late
- Jansadharan Express: 1 hour 44 minutes late
- Haldia-Anand Vihar Superfast: 4 hours 51 minutes late
Hazrat Nizamuddin Station
- Intercity Express: 1 hour 31 minutes late
- Karnataka Superfast: 2 hours 34 minutes late
- Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin: 1 hour 36 minutes late
- Mahakaushal Express: 1 hour 32 minutes late
- Shridham Superfast: 1 hour 22 minutes late
- Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin: 1 hour 52 minutes late
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said dense fog severely reduces visibility, making signals difficult for loco pilots to see. For safety reasons, train speeds are reduced, leading to delays.
Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert Issued
The new year has begun with intense cold and dense fog across northern India. The IMD has issued an alert for January 2 to January 5, citing snowfall in the Himalayan regions and cold northerly winds affecting Delhi-NCR.
On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.3°C, 2 °C below normal, while the minimum temperature was 10.6°C. Dense fog is likely during morning hours on January 2 and 3, with minimum temperatures expected to drop to 8°C on January 3. Light rain or drizzle is also possible in parts of Delhi-NCR.
Air Quality ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’
Despite the cold and drizzle, pollution levels remain alarming. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average AQI stood at 302 at 8 AM on Friday, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category.
AQI levels In NCR Cities (Poor category):
- Faridabad: 292
- Gurugram: 282
- Ghaziabad: 272
- Greater Noida: 245
- Noida: 267
Advisory For Commuters
Airlines and railway authorities have advised passengers to check flight and train status before travelling, as foggy conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.
