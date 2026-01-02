ETV Bharat / bharat

Dense Fog In Delhi: Dozens Of Flights Cancelled, Over 80 Trains Delayed; Cold Wave And Poor Air Quality Persist

Low visibility caused by dense fog disrupts flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Dense fog and biting cold disrupted normal life across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and large parts of north India on Friday, January 2, 2026, severely impacting air and rail services. Poor visibility led to multiple flight cancellations and delays, while train operations across major railway stations were also affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that fog and cold conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, even as pollution levels remain severe.

Air Services Hit, Several Flights Cancelled

Dense fog at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) caused widespread disruption to flight operations, with several domestic flights cancelled or delayed. Services operated by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India were among the worst affected.

People at airport wait for their flights (ETV Bharat)

Major Flights Cancelled:

IndiGo 6E 6820 (Delhi-Nagpur)

6E 6741 (Delhi-Chandigarh)

6E 5103 (Delhi-Amritsar)

SpiceJet SG 903 (Delhi-Bagdogra)

SG 8718 (Delhi-Varanasi)

SG 2939 (Delhi-Dharamshala)

Air India AI 2653 (Delhi-Bengaluru)

AI 1703 (Delhi-Amritsar)

AI 1745 (Delhi-Mumbai)

AI 817 (Delhi-Ahmedabad)

AI 1797 (Mumbai-Pune)

IX 1057 (Delhi-Bhubaneswar)

Delayed Flights

SpiceJet SG 495 (Delhi-Darbhanga)

SG 9718 (Delhi-Varanasi)

SG 937 (Delhi-Gorakhpur)

SG 664 (Delhi-Mumbai)

Passengers were advised to check flight status before heading to the airport due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

Rail Traffic Disrupted, 82 Trains Running Late