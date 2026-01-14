ETV Bharat / bharat

Dense Fog Disrupts Trains And Flights Across North India, Tamil Nadu; Delhi-NCR Shivers Under Severe Chill, 'Very Poor' AQI

Dense fog delays trains and causes multiple flight cancellations across northern India. ( ANI )

New Delhi: North India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), is experiencing a severe cold wave and dense fog on Makar Sankranti, disrupting daily life and commute. On Tuesday, January 14, thick fog reduced visibility to dangerous levels in several regions, directly impacting road, rail, and air traffic.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a sharp dip in temperatures has further worsened conditions, leaving commuters struggling amid biting cold.

Dense fog during early morning hours in Delhi-NCR reduced visibility across several parts of the city, making commuting hazardous.

Train Services Hit By Dense Fog

Dense fog severely affected rail operations in northern India, causing widespread delays on long-distance and suburban routes. Officials said signalling systems were impaired, forcing trains to run at reduced speeds. Affected visibility-based alerts in some sections further slowed services. Passengers endured long waits on platforms, many braving the harsh cold.

Trains Running Late:

Jhelum Express (11078): 1 hour 31 minutes late

Satyagrah Express (15273): 1 hour 27 minutes late

Poorvottar Sampark Kranti (14037): 1 hour 28 minutes late

Shri Shakti AC Superfast (22462): 1 hour 20 minutes late

Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast (12617): 1 hour 13 minutes late

Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge MEMU (64567): 1 hour 10 minutes late

West Bengal Sampark Kranti (12329): 1 hour 09 minutes late

Magadh Express (20801): 1 hour 06 minutes late

Sachkhand Express (12716): 1 hour 05 minutes late

Geeta Jayanti Express (11841): 1 hour 03 minutes late

Railway authorities said over a dozen other trains were delayed by less than an hour. Fog safety devices, such as GPS-based Fog Pass, assisted drivers in low-visibility zones.

Flights Cancelled, Delayed In Delhi

Flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were disrupted by dense fog, forcing airlines to cancel or reschedule several flights. Poor visibility in the early hours led to low-visibility protocols, permitting only trained pilots and certified aircraft. Officials reported cascading delays throughout the day.

Some of the affected flights include:

IndiGo 6E 6828 (Delhi-Chennai): Cancelled

Air India Express IX 1030 (Delhi-Guwahati): Cancelled

IndiGo 6E 2308 (Delhi-Ahmedabad): Cancelled

IndiGo 6E 6741 (Delhi-Chandigarh): Delayed

Passengers were seen waiting inside terminals for hours, while several were forced to rebook or reschedule their journeys.