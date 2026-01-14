Dense Fog Disrupts Trains And Flights Across North India, Tamil Nadu; Delhi-NCR Shivers Under Severe Chill, 'Very Poor' AQI
A severe cold wave and dense fog gripped India on Makar Sankranti; the IMD forecasts a gradual easing from January 15.
New Delhi: North India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), is experiencing a severe cold wave and dense fog on Makar Sankranti, disrupting daily life and commute. On Tuesday, January 14, thick fog reduced visibility to dangerous levels in several regions, directly impacting road, rail, and air traffic.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a sharp dip in temperatures has further worsened conditions, leaving commuters struggling amid biting cold.
Dense fog during early morning hours in Delhi-NCR reduced visibility across several parts of the city, making commuting hazardous.
Train Services Hit By Dense Fog
Dense fog severely affected rail operations in northern India, causing widespread delays on long-distance and suburban routes. Officials said signalling systems were impaired, forcing trains to run at reduced speeds. Affected visibility-based alerts in some sections further slowed services. Passengers endured long waits on platforms, many braving the harsh cold.
Trains Running Late:
- Jhelum Express (11078): 1 hour 31 minutes late
- Satyagrah Express (15273): 1 hour 27 minutes late
- Poorvottar Sampark Kranti (14037): 1 hour 28 minutes late
- Shri Shakti AC Superfast (22462): 1 hour 20 minutes late
- Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast (12617): 1 hour 13 minutes late
- Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge MEMU (64567): 1 hour 10 minutes late
- West Bengal Sampark Kranti (12329): 1 hour 09 minutes late
- Magadh Express (20801): 1 hour 06 minutes late
- Sachkhand Express (12716): 1 hour 05 minutes late
- Geeta Jayanti Express (11841): 1 hour 03 minutes late
Railway authorities said over a dozen other trains were delayed by less than an hour. Fog safety devices, such as GPS-based Fog Pass, assisted drivers in low-visibility zones.
Flights Cancelled, Delayed In Delhi
Flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were disrupted by dense fog, forcing airlines to cancel or reschedule several flights. Poor visibility in the early hours led to low-visibility protocols, permitting only trained pilots and certified aircraft. Officials reported cascading delays throughout the day.
Some of the affected flights include:
- IndiGo 6E 6828 (Delhi-Chennai): Cancelled
- Air India Express IX 1030 (Delhi-Guwahati): Cancelled
- IndiGo 6E 2308 (Delhi-Ahmedabad): Cancelled
- IndiGo 6E 6741 (Delhi-Chandigarh): Delayed
Passengers were seen waiting inside terminals for hours, while several were forced to rebook or reschedule their journeys.
Chennai Flights Disrupted
Severe fog and poor visibility also disrupted operations at Chennai International Airport early Wednesday, leading authorities to implement Low Visibility Procedures (LVP). Visibility fell sharply from 4,000 m at midnight to 300 m between 7-8 am, with Runway Visual Range dropping to 400 m.
As a result, multiple flights were cancelled, including three incoming IndiGo services from Kochi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and three outgoing flights to Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru. In total, eight flights were cancelled, while ten others were delayed by one to three hours.
Disruptions were partly linked to smoke haze from Bhogi festival fires, with authorities rescheduling around 30 flights in advance. Airport officials said operations remained under control despite the challenging conditions.
Intense Cold And Dense Fog
Delhi-NCR remained under an intense cold wave on Wednesday, with dense fog worsening conditions. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8°C, significantly below average. Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Palam, Aya Nagar, and the Ridge reported similar readings.
These readings were 2.4-3.6°C below normal, meeting the criteria for cold wave conditions. The biting cold forced many residents to remain indoors, while night shelters reported an increase in footfall. Doctors warned that prolonged exposure could trigger respiratory infections, flu-like symptoms, dry skin and joint pain.
Slight Relief Expected After January 15
The IMD has forecast a gradual easing of cold wave conditions in Delhi-NCR from January 15 onwards due to the influence of a western disturbance. This is expected to bring partly cloudy skies and a marginal rise in temperatures.
Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 19-21°C, while the minimum may remain between 3-5°C, before slowly rising by 3-5°C. However, dense fog and shallow mist are expected to persist during the early morning hours.
The IMD said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions may persist in isolated pockets for another 2 to 3 days.
Air Quality Remains A Major Concern
Air pollution remained a serious concern in Delhi-NCR, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) staying in the 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' category. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 357, worse than the previous day.
Jahangirpuri had the worst AQI at 420 ('Severe'), followed by RK Puram (407), Dwarka Sector 8 (403), Chandni Chowk (397), Wazirpur (386), Punjabi Bagh (366), Anand Vihar (366), and Bawana (361). NCR cities like Faridabad (325), Gurugram (348), Ghaziabad (322), Noida (325) and Greater Noida (318) were in the 'Very Poor' category.
Experts warned that prolonged exposure may cause breathing issues, eye irritation, asthma, and cardiovascular problems. Cold weather, calm winds and fog, trap pollutants near the ground, preventing dispersion.
