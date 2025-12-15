ETV Bharat / bharat

Dense Fog Disrupts Over 100 Train Services; Railways Cites Passenger Safety

A man carries his bicycle as he crosses the railway tracks covered in dense smog, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Despite repeated assurances of readiness to tackle winter fog and maintain uninterrupted train operations, the arrival of dense fog has once again brought railway service to disruption as over 100 trains are running behind schedule some by as much as 6 hours, throwing travel plans into disarray and causing widespread inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

A senior railway official of Northern Railway told ETV Bharat that some trains are running behind the schedule due to dense fog prevailing across the northern area saying Railway is “operating its trains with a view to the safety of passengers as well as trains amid this foggy situation”.

Railway officials claim that they have already brought down the timings of delay but it is not possible to eliminate completely following which several trains get delayed or cancelled.

Passengers wait at a railway platform shrouded in dense fog during a cold winter morning, affecting visibility, in Prayagraj (IANS)

Fog Handling Plan

The railways formulate a “Fog Handling Plan” every year to manage operations during the winter fog season. As part of the exercise, authorities review disruptions faced in previous years and assess likely conditions for the coming season. Based on this assessment, single rake trains are cancelled well in advance for two or three months to regulate advance ticket bookings and prevent last minute cancellations that create confusion and inconvenience for passengers.

Train Scheduled Plan

Under this plan, authorities often withdraw single-rake trains and arrange alternative service on the same route to accommodate passengers. The Railways endeavor is to provide optional trains in place of cancelled services to ensure smoother travel. In the case of popular trains that cannot be cancelled despite heavy delays, the railways operate “clone” or “duplicate” trains to meet passengers' demand to reach their destinations.

Cancellation of Trains

When a train runs 15-17 hours behind its scheduled time, the Railways may cancel one trip to restore normalcy in operations. To mitigate the impact, additional rakes are positioned at stations to operate duplicate services whenever required, helping manage delays and maintain overall schedule efficiency. Sometimes the railway takes the decision to cancel train trips because of the fog situation and delay of trains.

A Railways official said that they always prepare plans to deal with fog situations adding fog safe devices have already been installed. “There is a protocol to follow during foggy conditions. Track patrolling has been intensified during the winter season and passenger’s amenities have been checked and enhanced.”