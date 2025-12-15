Dense Fog Disrupts Over 100 Train Services; Railways Cites Passenger Safety
The Railways formulates 'Fog Handling Plan' every year to manage operations during the winter fog season and review disruptions.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Despite repeated assurances of readiness to tackle winter fog and maintain uninterrupted train operations, the arrival of dense fog has once again brought railway service to disruption as over 100 trains are running behind schedule some by as much as 6 hours, throwing travel plans into disarray and causing widespread inconvenience to thousands of passengers.
A senior railway official of Northern Railway told ETV Bharat that some trains are running behind the schedule due to dense fog prevailing across the northern area saying Railway is “operating its trains with a view to the safety of passengers as well as trains amid this foggy situation”.
Railway officials claim that they have already brought down the timings of delay but it is not possible to eliminate completely following which several trains get delayed or cancelled.
Fog Handling Plan
The railways formulate a “Fog Handling Plan” every year to manage operations during the winter fog season. As part of the exercise, authorities review disruptions faced in previous years and assess likely conditions for the coming season. Based on this assessment, single rake trains are cancelled well in advance for two or three months to regulate advance ticket bookings and prevent last minute cancellations that create confusion and inconvenience for passengers.
Train Scheduled Plan
Under this plan, authorities often withdraw single-rake trains and arrange alternative service on the same route to accommodate passengers. The Railways endeavor is to provide optional trains in place of cancelled services to ensure smoother travel. In the case of popular trains that cannot be cancelled despite heavy delays, the railways operate “clone” or “duplicate” trains to meet passengers' demand to reach their destinations.
Cancellation of Trains
When a train runs 15-17 hours behind its scheduled time, the Railways may cancel one trip to restore normalcy in operations. To mitigate the impact, additional rakes are positioned at stations to operate duplicate services whenever required, helping manage delays and maintain overall schedule efficiency. Sometimes the railway takes the decision to cancel train trips because of the fog situation and delay of trains.
A Railways official said that they always prepare plans to deal with fog situations adding fog safe devices have already been installed. “There is a protocol to follow during foggy conditions. Track patrolling has been intensified during the winter season and passenger’s amenities have been checked and enhanced.”
Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway told ETV Bharat that based on previous data and coming situations, the Railways decides cancellation of trains or rationalize them.
Passengers’ response
“Passengers like us have to bear the brunt of train delays due to fog every year. The railway authority should develop a robust plan to deal with this unpleasant situation to provide better facilities to the travellers,” Gaffar Ali, a resident of Delhi, told ETV Bharat.
“Fog conditions not only disrupts train services but flight also following which passengers don’t have any option but to accept the circumstances. I think train travel is more convenient than flight during foggy days,” Parveen Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Loni, told ETV Bharat.
Fog Safety Device
A GPS based Fog Safety Device (FSD) is provided to loco pilots in fog affected areas which enables loco pilots to know the distance of the approaching landmarks like signals, and level crossing gates. According to Railways, it is a GPS based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions. It provides on-board real-time information (Display as well as voice guidance) to Loco Pilots regarding location of fixed landmarks such as Signal, Level Crossing gate (Manned & Unmanned), Permanent Speed Restrictions, and Neutral Sections. It displays approach indications of the next three approaching fixed landmarks in geographical order accompanied with a voice message around 500m on approach. Besides this, Retro-reflective sigma boards are provided on the mast which is located two OHE(Overhead Equipment) masts prior to the signals in electrificed territories to alert the crew about the signal ahead when visibility is low due to foggy weather. As per Lok Sabha data, till March this year, FSDs have been installed around 25,939.
Railways Punctuality
Indian Railways punctuality is affected due to several factors which include foggy weather, path constraints, asset maintenance and other issues, alarm chain pulling, agitations, cattle run over and other unforeseen circumstances. To improve the punctuality of trains, several steps have been taken by the railways. These include rigorous monitoring of running of passenger carrying trains at divisional, zonal and Railway Board levels, introduction of rolling block system for maintenance of assets to increase their reliability, removal of infrastructure bottlenecks in a planned manner and rationalization of Time Table in a scientific manner. Further, to ensure real time and realistic reporting of arrival/departure of passenger trains, data loggers are being used, the railway informed.
Railway’s initiative for foggy situation
A Railways official said that signal sighting boards, whistle boards, fog signal posts, and busy, vulnerable level crossing gates identified as accident-prone will be properly painted or fitted with yellow and black luminous strips to enhance visibility. It will ensure that sigma-shaped retro-reflective strips for the identification of stop signals are provided in strict compliance with existing guidelines. Loco Pilots are required to exercise utmost caution during foggy conditions. When visibility is lower due to fog, the Loco Pilot will regulate the speed of the train to a level that permits safe control and enables stopping short of any obstruction, the railway earlier said.
Strengthening of infrastructure
Railways have strengthened its infrastructure by ensuring adequate availability of lime-marking key track locations for better visibility, repainting signal sighting boards and installing LED-based flasher tail lamps on rear coaches, Retro-reflective STOP boards and other visibility-enhancing measures are being checked and reinforced across fog-prone sections to ensure consistent safety. Operational steps have also been implemented, including rationalizing train movements to reduce congestion during low-visibility periods. Visibility Test Objects (VTOs) have been installed or verified at all required stations to help Station Masters assess fog intensity and take appropriate safety actions, such as deploying fog signalmen.
