Dense Fog Disrupts Flights, Trains Across North India; Delhi-NCR Chokes On Hazardous Air
Over 100 flights were cancelled due to dense fog; the IMD issues alerts. Light rain is expected in Delhi on January 1, 2026.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Dense fog blanketed Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and large parts of north India on Tuesday morning, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting air and rail services. Delhi continued to reel under intense cold conditions and hazardous air pollution.
Visibility dropped to near-zero levels in several parts of the city, including the Dwarka Expressway, Dhaula Kuan and areas surrounding the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
Flight Operations Disrupted At Delhi Airport
Low visibility led to major disruptions at the IGIA. According to officials, at least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 were diverted, and over 130 were delayed on Tuesday due to dense fog.
Of the cancelled flights, 60 were arrivals and 58 departures, while diverted flights were sent to nearby airports as a precautionary measure. Flight tracking data showed the average departure delay was around 25 to 30 minutes, though some services experienced longer wait times.
In a morning advisory, Delhi Airport said, "Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility has improved. Our on-ground staff are available at all terminals to assist passengers. Travellers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates."
Airlines, however, cautioned that flights not compliant with CAT III landing systems could still face disruptions if visibility fluctuates. The Civil Aviation Ministry said airlines have been instructed to comply with passenger facilitation norms during weather-related disruptions strictly.
The ministry said in an advisory, "Passengers must be provided timely flight information, meals in case of delays, rebooking or refunds for cancellations, baggage assistance and prompt grievance redressal."
Train Services Hit As Speeds Curtailed
Dense fog also disrupted rail operations, forcing loco pilots to reduce train speeds for safety. As a result, several long-distance trains arriving at major Delhi stations were delayed by two to six hours and in some cases even longer.
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said foggy conditions made it difficult for loco pilots to spot signals. He said, "Due to dense fog, train speeds have been regulated in the interest of passenger safety. Passengers are advised to check live train status before leaving for stations."
Trains Delayed At New Delhi Railway Station
- Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 2h 45m late
- Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 2h 31m late
- Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 2h 14m late
- Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 2h 43m late
- Hazur Sahib Nanded-Sri Ganganagar Superfast Express: 3h 14m late
- Sealdah-Bikaner Duronto Express: 2h 26m late
- Sirsa Express: 3h 41m late
- Magadh Express: 2h 39m late
- Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 1h 10m late
- Sachkhand Superfast Express: 1h 50m late
- Kerala Superfast Express: 1h 28m late
- Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express: 5h 10m late
- Ranchi-New Delhi Garib Rath Express: 4h late
- Sachkhand Express: 2h 34m late
- Godda-New Delhi Humsafar Express: 3h 7m late
- Banaras-New Delhi Superfast Express: 6h 30m late
Trains Delayed At Anand Vihar Terminal
- Satyagrah Express: 1h 16m late
- Jansadharan Express (Unreserved): 1h 10m late
- Jayanagar-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express: 3h 17m late
- Nandan Kanan Express: 1h 33m late
Trains Delayed At Hazrat Nizamuddin Station
- Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express: 2h 27m late
- Shridham Superfast Express: 1h 27m late
- Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express: 2h 51m late
- Sachkhand Superfast Express: 1h 50m late
- Kalinga Utkal Express: 2h 42m late
- Kerala Superfast Express: 1h 37m late
- Mahakaushal Express: 3h 53m late
- Konkan Kanya Express: 1h 14m late
- Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast Express: 2h 7m late
- Vande Bharat Express: 2h 31m late
Cold Wave Continues, Fog Alert Issued
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi remains under the grip of winter conditions, with dense to very dense fog likely during early morning hours for the next few days. The weather department has issued yellow-to-orange alerts for fog on Tuesday (December 30) and Wednesday (December 31).
Minimum temperatures hovered between 8 and 9.5 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 20-21 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels touched nearly 100 per cent, aiding fog formation. IMD has also forecast light rain around January 1, 2026, which may bring marginal relief.
Air Quality 'Hazardous'
Alongside fog and cold, Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed the city's average AQI was around 383-388 on Tuesday morning.
Several areas recorded severe pollution levels, including Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri (451), while parts of north-west Delhi remained close to the severe range. NCR cities like Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad also recorded 'very poor' air quality.
Given the pollution levels, GRAP Stage-III restrictions remain in force, and officials indicated that stricter curbs under GRAP-IV may be reimposed if conditions worsen. A commuter summed up the situation, saying, "Cold and fog are expected in winter, but pollution has made the air unbearable. Breathing problems and eye irritation have increased."
Authorities have advised residents to limit outdoor activity during early morning hours and to check travel updates before stepping out.
Also Read: