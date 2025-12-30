ETV Bharat / bharat

Dense Fog Disrupts Flights, Trains Across North India; Delhi-NCR Chokes On Hazardous Air

New Delhi: Dense fog blanketed Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and large parts of north India on Tuesday morning, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting air and rail services. Delhi continued to reel under intense cold conditions and hazardous air pollution.

Visibility dropped to near-zero levels in several parts of the city, including the Dwarka Expressway, Dhaula Kuan and areas surrounding the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to be around 8 and 9.5 degrees Celsius. (PTI)

Flight Operations Disrupted At Delhi Airport

Low visibility led to major disruptions at the IGIA. According to officials, at least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 were diverted, and over 130 were delayed on Tuesday due to dense fog.

Of the cancelled flights, 60 were arrivals and 58 departures, while diverted flights were sent to nearby airports as a precautionary measure. Flight tracking data showed the average departure delay was around 25 to 30 minutes, though some services experienced longer wait times.

In a morning advisory, Delhi Airport said, "Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility has improved. Our on-ground staff are available at all terminals to assist passengers. Travellers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates."

Airlines, however, cautioned that flights not compliant with CAT III landing systems could still face disruptions if visibility fluctuates. The Civil Aviation Ministry said airlines have been instructed to comply with passenger facilitation norms during weather-related disruptions strictly.

The ministry said in an advisory, "Passengers must be provided timely flight information, meals in case of delays, rebooking or refunds for cancellations, baggage assistance and prompt grievance redressal."

Train Services Hit As Speeds Curtailed

Dense fog also disrupted rail operations, forcing loco pilots to reduce train speeds for safety. As a result, several long-distance trains arriving at major Delhi stations were delayed by two to six hours and in some cases even longer.