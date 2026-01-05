ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR: Dense Fog Disrupts Flights, 69 Trains Running Late; Cold Wave, Poor AQI Persists

Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay revealed a staggering 69 trains reached Delhi late on Monday. "In these treacherous, low-visibility conditions, loco pilots must slash their speed for safety, leading to relentless delays," he stated.

SpiceJet services to Port Blair (SG 263), Srinagar (SG 661), Leh (SG 123) and Mumbai (SG 664) were among those operating behind schedule.

Operations ground to a halt in the early hours as dangerously poor visibility gripped the airport, stranding passengers and causing significant chaos.

Several flights were cancelled or delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, while long-distance trains heading to the national capital ran hours behind schedule.

New Delhi: Flight and train services across North India were hit on Monday as dense fog and severe cold reduced visibility, disrupting rail traffic and air operations.

Karnataka Superfast (12627): 3h 17m

Hazur Sahib Nanded-Sri Ganganagar (12439): 3h 10m

Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani (12423): 2h 39m

Karnataka Sampark Kranti (22685): 2h 22m

Sachkhand Express (12715): 2h 01m

Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani (12453): 1h 56m

Intercity Express (14315): 1h 51m

Kerala Superfast (12625): 1h 50m

Shiv Ganga Superfast (12559): 1h 40m

Sri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge (14727): 1h 25m

Banaras-New Delhi Superfast (12581): 1h 19m

Sachkhand Express (12716): 1h 10m

Hazrat Nizamuddin

Secunderabad-Nizamuddin Duronto (12285): 4h 25m

Karnataka Sampark Kranti (12649): 3h 39m

Chennai Central-Nizamuddin (12433): 3h 15m

Mumbai Central-Nizamuddin (12951): 2h 19m

Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast (12617): 2h 11m

Maharashtra Sampark Kranti (12907): 1h 54m

August Kranti Rajdhani (12953): 1h 35m

Gita Jayanti Express (11841): 1h 33m

Mahakaushal Express (12189): 1h 28m

Golden Temple Mail (12903): 1h 04m

Anand Vihar Terminal

Banaras-Anand Vihar Garib Rath (22541): 1h 19m late; several others delayed by under an hour.

Weather

A relentless cold wave grips Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), as dense fog and minimal sunlight cripple daily routines and add to the region’s distress.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said shallow to dense fog is likely to persist over the next couple of days, though skies are expected to remain mostly clear later in the day. Maximum temperatures in the capital are likely to hover between 17-19°C, while minimum temperatures may range from 7-9°C.

Palam remained one of the coldest pockets, recording lower minimum temperatures than Safdarjung. High humidity levels in the early hours further intensified the chill, making mornings particularly uncomfortable.

Biting cold-wave conditions are set to intensify over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan, while the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand brace for sudden rain or snowfall on January 5 and 6.

AQI

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ category on Monday morning, despite a marginal improvement over the past two days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the capital’s average AQI stood around 260-263 during the morning hours. Several areas, such as Akshardham and ITO, recorded AQI levels in the ‘Poor’ range, while pollution hotspots, including Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Ashok Vihar and Jahangirpuri, slipped into the ‘Very Poor’ category, with AQI readings crossing 300.

Neighbouring cities in the NCR also saw elevated pollution levels, with Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram remaining in the ‘Poor’ bracket. While Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been lifted, authorities have urged strict compliance with GRAP-I and II measures and said air quality will continue to be closely monitored to prevent further deterioration.