ETV Bharat / bharat

'Aiport Operations May Be Impacted', Says Civil Aviation Ministry As Dense Smog Engulfs Northern India

Repersentational Image ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid dense fog in Northern India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday that airport operations nationwide may be affected. "Passengers are requested to remain in contact with their airlines, check official platforms for updates, and allow extra time for travel," the ministry posted on X. "Passenger facilitation teams are available at airports to support travellers," it added. Earlier on Thursday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a weather advisory warning of dense fog across Northern India, advising passengers of low visibility and possible flight delays at several airports. In a weather advisory posted on X, AAI said, "Persistent fog is affecting several airports across Northern India, resulting in low visibility and possible flight delays." The authority advised passengers to check their flight status with the airline before heading to the airport and to allow additional travel time. "Passenger are advised to confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. Check the airport's official website or social media handles for updates Plan your journey in advance and allow additional travel time," AAI further said.