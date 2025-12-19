ETV Bharat / bharat

'Aiport Operations May Be Impacted', Says Civil Aviation Ministry As Dense Smog Engulfs Northern India

IndiGo also issued a passenger travel advisory, noting that early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is affecting flight operations.

Repersentational Image
Repersentational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 19, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST

3 Min Read
New Delhi: Amid dense fog in Northern India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday that airport operations nationwide may be affected.

"Passengers are requested to remain in contact with their airlines, check official platforms for updates, and allow extra time for travel," the ministry posted on X. "Passenger facilitation teams are available at airports to support travellers," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a weather advisory warning of dense fog across Northern India, advising passengers of low visibility and possible flight delays at several airports.

In a weather advisory posted on X, AAI said, "Persistent fog is affecting several airports across Northern India, resulting in low visibility and possible flight delays." The authority advised passengers to check their flight status with the airline before heading to the airport and to allow additional travel time.

"Passenger are advised to confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. Check the airport's official website or social media handles for updates Plan your journey in advance and allow additional travel time," AAI further said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo also issued a passenger travel advisory, noting that early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is affecting flight operations.

In a post on X, IndiGo wrote, "Delhi and several parts of northern/eastern India are currently experiencing reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules. Customers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd and allow extra time for travel, as low visibility may lead to slower traffic on the roads."

"Impacted customers will receive timely updates on their registered contact details. If your flight is impacted, you may conveniently choose an alternate option or claim a refund via https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html Our teams continue to monitor conditions closely and are working steadily to normalise operations as visibility improves. We appreciate your understanding and patience," the post read.

Additionally, Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport said operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to low visibility.

CAT III is a category of Instrument Landing System (ILS) that offers lower minimums for visibility and decision height. CAT III permits almost-zero-visibility landings in some cases. Advanced equipment and pilot training are required for CAT III approaches.

"Dense fog is impacting flight schedules, and operations are currently under CAT III conditions. Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," the airport said in a statement.

These advisories come as dense fog continues to envelope Delhi and northern India, reducing visiblity in the early morning hours and disrupting flight and airport operations.

The national capital, Delhi, woke up to poor air quality on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 387 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

