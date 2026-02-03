ETV Bharat / bharat

Dense Fog Delays Dozens Of Trains Across Delhi And North India

New Delhi: Dense fog continued to disrupt train services across North India on Tuesday, leading to major delays at railway stations in the national capital. Low visibility caused by thick fog affected train operations, forcing trains to run at slower speeds and resulting in delays of several hours.

According to railway officials, dozens of trains arriving in Delhi from different parts of the country were running behind schedule. Passengers at major stations, including New Delhi Railway Station, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar and Old Delhi, faced inconvenience due to prolonged waiting times.

At New Delhi Railway Station, several long-distance trains were delayed. Sirsa Express was running one hour late. Premium services like Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express were delayed by more than one and a half hours. Varanasi-New Delhi Superfast Express was running over two hours late, and Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express recorded a delay of more than three hours.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station also witnessed heavy delays. Mahakaushal Express was running over an hour late. Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express was delayed by nearly three hours, while Kalinga Utkal Express arrived more than three and a half hours behind schedule.