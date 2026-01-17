Dense Fog, Cold And Toxic Air Choke Delhi-NCR, Flight Operations Hit; AQI ‘Very Poor’, Some Stations In ‘Severe’ Zone
Cold wave conditions, persistent fog and worsening pollution continued to affect daily life in Delhi, slowing traffic and delaying flights and train services.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
New Delhi: After days of bone-chilling cold, the national capital saw slight relief in temperatures on Saturday, but dense fog, poor visibility and toxic air quality continued to disrupt daily life and travel across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that despite the marginal rise in minimum temperatures, cold wave conditions persisted, with dense fog reducing visibility across large parts of the region.
The IMD’s daily weather bulletin for January 17 showed that minimum temperatures across the city ranged from 4-6°C, while maximums ranged from 19-23°C over the past 24 hours. Observations recorded persistent fog with visibility as low as 250–350 metres in several areas during morning conditions, contributing to slower travel and early-morning hazards.
Fog Reduces Visibility: Flights Hit
Cold wave conditions combined with high humidity led to moderate to dense fog across many parts of Delhi till late morning, significantly reducing visibility on major roads. Motorists were forced to slow down and use fog lights, while commuters reported delays on several rail routes due to poor visibility.
At Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), flight operations were impacted by early-morning fog. Authorities activated low-visibility procedures for both arrivals and departures, advising passengers to check flight schedules with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.
IMD Forecast: Fog Likely To Persist, Temperatures To Fluctuate
The IMD, in its weekly bulletin, said foggy conditions are expected to continue over the next few days. For January 18, the weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours. The minimum temperature is expected to range between 4-6°C, while the maximum may hover between 21-23°C.
For January 19 and 20, shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist during the morning, with minimum temperatures between 6-8°C, and maximum again around 21-23°C.
From January 21 to 23, the forecast indicates shallow to moderate fog in the mornings under generally partly cloudy skies. During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly to 18-21°C, while minimums may range between 5-9°C.
The IMD has also flagged the possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards January 23, though fog is expected to continue during the early hours.
Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' To 'Severe'
Even as temperatures rose slightly from mid-week lows, Delhi’s air quality remained a serious health concern. Dense morning fog and stagnant air trapped pollutants near the ground, worsening smog levels across the region.
Data showed that the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' categories on Saturday morning, keeping residents on alert for respiratory distress and other pollution-related ailments.
Health experts warned that prolonged exposure to such air could trigger breathing difficulties, aggravate asthma, and cause eye and throat irritation, particularly among children, the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions.
GRAP Stage-III Restrictions in Effect
In view of the worsening air quality, authorities enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region. At this stage of pollution control, non-essential construction and demolition activities have been halted, and additional curbs to reduce dust and emissions have been implemented, along with the existing Stage-I and Stage-II measures.
Officials said the decision to invoke stricter GRAP measures was taken after reviewing the rising AQI trend and meteorological forecasts, which indicated unfavourable conditions for pollutant dispersion. The restrictions aim to limit new pollution sources as stagnant weather conditions continue to contribute to smog accumulation.
Advisories For Residents
Officials and health experts have urged residents to limit outdoor activities during peak pollution and fog hours, especially in the early morning and late evening. People have been advised to wear protective masks if they must go outside. They should keep windows closed in homes and offices where possible, and avoid strenuous physical activity in polluted air.
