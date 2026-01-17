ETV Bharat / bharat

Dense Fog, Cold And Toxic Air Choke Delhi-NCR, Flight Operations Hit; AQI ‘Very Poor’, Some Stations In ‘Severe’ Zone

New Delhi: After days of bone-chilling cold, the national capital saw slight relief in temperatures on Saturday, but dense fog, poor visibility and toxic air quality continued to disrupt daily life and travel across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that despite the marginal rise in minimum temperatures, cold wave conditions persisted, with dense fog reducing visibility across large parts of the region.

The IMD’s daily weather bulletin for January 17 showed that minimum temperatures across the city ranged from 4-6°C, while maximums ranged from 19-23°C over the past 24 hours. Observations recorded persistent fog with visibility as low as 250–350 metres in several areas during morning conditions, contributing to slower travel and early-morning hazards.

Fog Reduces Visibility: Flights Hit

Cold wave conditions combined with high humidity led to moderate to dense fog across many parts of Delhi till late morning, significantly reducing visibility on major roads. Motorists were forced to slow down and use fog lights, while commuters reported delays on several rail routes due to poor visibility.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), flight operations were impacted by early-morning fog. Authorities activated low-visibility procedures for both arrivals and departures, advising passengers to check flight schedules with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

IMD Forecast: Fog Likely To Persist, Temperatures To Fluctuate

The IMD, in its weekly bulletin, said foggy conditions are expected to continue over the next few days. For January 18, the weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours. The minimum temperature is expected to range between 4-6°C, while the maximum may hover between 21-23°C.

For January 19 and 20, shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist during the morning, with minimum temperatures between 6-8°C, and maximum again around 21-23°C.

From January 21 to 23, the forecast indicates shallow to moderate fog in the mornings under generally partly cloudy skies. During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly to 18-21°C, while minimums may range between 5-9°C.