ETV Bharat / bharat

Demographic Changes Due To Illegal Migration Not Limited To Border Areas: MHA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, centre, during a review meeting on border security and trans-border crimes concerning Rajasthan's districts along the Indo-Pakistan border, in Bikaner. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and others are also seen ( PTI )

New Delhi: The demographic changes due to illegal migration are not limited just to border areas, but their impact has extended, "affecting urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal regions, and other socially and economically sensitive areas," said a government notification.

The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the constitution of a High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC) under Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar, a retired Supreme Court judge, said "extensive challenges" have arisen from demographic changes due to illegal immigration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the formation of the committee to assess demographic changes across India due to "illegal immigration and other unnatural causes".

Headquartered in New Delhi, the committee will also include the Census Commissioner, along with retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, ex-IPS officer Balaji Srivastava and Dr Shamika Ravi as members and will submit its report in a year.

"The joint secretary (foreigners-l), Ministry of Home Affairs, will serve as the member secretary of this committee," Shah had said on Tuesday.

The notification said demographic changes have been observed in certain regions of the country, which are "not attributable to normal fertility or mortality trends" but are instead emerging due to external abnormal factors such as "illegal immigration, irregular population mobility, and administrative laxity".

"Although these changes are most visibly concentrated in the border districts, their impact has extended beyond those areas, now affecting urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal regions, and other socially and economically sensitive areas, thereby severely impacting public service delivery, local governance, resource distribution, and social cohesion," it said.