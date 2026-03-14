Democracy Under Surveillance: Congress Locks Up Haryana MLAs In Shimla Hotel Over Fears Of Cross-Voting In RS Polls
The grand old party has locked up 31 of its MLAs in Haryana at a hotel in Kufri over fears of poaching in RS polls.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
By Robin Sharma
Shimla: With the arrival of the Rajya Sabha elections, a new season of "democratic tourism" has begun with the Haryana Congress taking its MLAs on a "political excursion" through the scenic valleys of Himachal Pradesh. Fearing that their MLAs' votes might stray—or be poached—the party has sequestered them in a hotel, thereby placing democracy under "strict surveillance."
Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled to take place on Monday, March 16, 2026. Apprehensive about the possibility of cross-voting, the Congress party has devised a unique arrangement to safeguard its legislators. Late on Friday evening (March 13), vehicles filled with Congress MLAs, escorted by police security, departed from Solan heading toward Shimla. They arrived in Kufri, near Shimla, later that evening.
The Congress MLAs are staying at the Hotel Twin Towers in Kufri. According to reports, all the MLAs reached Kufri around 9:00 PM. The move is part of the grand old party's strategy to keep its legislative flock united ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.
MLAs Stay At Twin Towers Amid Tight Security
It is understood that arrangements for the MLAs' accommodation have been made at the Hotel Twin Towers in Kufri. The Himachal Pradesh Police have also deployed a robust security detail at the location. A strict police cordon has been established both outside and in the vicinity of the hotel to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure the safety of the legislators.
The Congress party fears that its MLAs might "lose their way"—or defect—at the crucial moment of casting their votes. Consequently, as a precautionary measure, the party has confined them to the hotel, effectively placing democracy in an "airtight package." Reports indicate that all Haryana Congress MLAs will remain at this hotel until the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections takes place.
Reports indicate that Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh arrived at the hotel on Saturday morning and interacted with the state Congress MLAs. Including Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh and Haryana Congress In-charge B.K. Hariprasad, a total of 31 Congress MLAs and 4 MPs are staying at a hotel in Kufri, Himachal. Out of the 37 MLAs of the Haryana Congress, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda, Mohammad Ilyas, Vinesh Phogat, Kuldeep Vats, Sardar Paramvir Singh, and Chandramohan Bishnoi have not come to Himachal.
All Eyes On Two Haryana RS Seats
It is learnt that, alongside general security measures, the movement of individuals within the hotel premises is also being closely monitored. Teams from the police and the administration are maintaining constant surveillance over the situation.
Given the impending Rajya Sabha elections, political circles are keeping a keen watch on this entire sequence of events. Specifically, voting for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled for March 16. The BJP has fielded Sanjay Bhatia as its candidate, while the Congress has nominated Dalit leader Karamvir Boddh. Furthermore, the contest has become even more intriguing with the entry of independent candidate Satish Nandal.
31 Votes Needed For Victory
In the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly, a minimum of 31 votes are required to secure a victory in the Rajya Sabha elections. Currently, the BJP enjoys the support of 48 MLAs, including three independents. On the other hand, the Congress party holds 37 seats in the Haryana Assembly; therefore, mathematically speaking, the party is in a position to ensure the victory of its candidate. This is precisely why the risk of cross-voting has heightened.
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