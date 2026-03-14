ETV Bharat / bharat

Democracy Under Surveillance: Congress Locks Up Haryana MLAs In Shimla Hotel Over Fears Of Cross-Voting In RS Polls

By Robin Sharma

Shimla: With the arrival of the Rajya Sabha elections, a new season of "democratic tourism" has begun with the Haryana Congress taking its MLAs on a "political excursion" through the scenic valleys of Himachal Pradesh. Fearing that their MLAs' votes might stray—or be poached—the party has sequestered them in a hotel, thereby placing democracy under "strict surveillance."

Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled to take place on Monday, March 16, 2026. Apprehensive about the possibility of cross-voting, the Congress party has devised a unique arrangement to safeguard its legislators. Late on Friday evening (March 13), vehicles filled with Congress MLAs, escorted by police security, departed from Solan heading toward Shimla. They arrived in Kufri, near Shimla, later that evening.

The Congress MLAs are staying at the Hotel Twin Towers in Kufri. According to reports, all the MLAs reached Kufri around 9:00 PM. The move is part of the grand old party's strategy to keep its legislative flock united ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

MLAs Stay At Twin Towers Amid Tight Security

It is understood that arrangements for the MLAs' accommodation have been made at the Hotel Twin Towers in Kufri. The Himachal Pradesh Police have also deployed a robust security detail at the location. A strict police cordon has been established both outside and in the vicinity of the hotel to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure the safety of the legislators.