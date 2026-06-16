After 'Dham', Odisha Demands Stone Idols At Digha Jagannath Temple Be Replaced With Wooden Ones
Devotees and servitors at Puri Jagannath temple say worshipping a stone idol of Lord Jagannath is against scriptures.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Puri: Days after the new BJP government in West Bengal acquiesced to the demand from Odisha to remove the word "Dham" from the name of the Jagannath temple in Digha built by the previous Trinamool Congress government, there is a new demand: Replace the stone idols in the Digha temple with wooden ones.
Devotees and servitors at the Sri Mandir in Puri have sought the stone idol of the holy trinity be replaced with daru (wood) idols. They say that worshipping a stone idol of Lord Jagannath is against the scriptures.
They have stated that worship methods and rituals performed in the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri be followed in other Jagannath temples. This can help spread the culture associated with Lord Jagannath and establish unity while protecting the systems and traditions.
One of the devotees, Chakradhar Mohapatra, said, "As per the tradition of Jagannath worship, idols should be made of wood. This will preserve tradition and maintain purity. Devotees will have a good experience and receive the blessings of the Lord."
This is the second controversy erupting over the Digha temple. According to the devotees, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee built a Jagannath temple in Digha and named it Jagannath Dham. This was opposed by crores of Jagannath followers who claimed that according to the scriptures, the original seat of Lord Jagannath is the Dham. Mamata did not accept this. After the new government came to power in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari removed the word 'Dham'.
One of the servitors at the Digha Jagannath temple, Gourahari Pradhan said, "We welcome this decision of the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. According to tradition, the idol of Mahaprabhu is made of wood and we should follow it. The rituals of Mahaprabhu that are practiced in the Srimandir at Puri should be followed in other Jagannath temples.”
According to the Principal Servitor at Puri, Swain Mohapatra, there is no problem in worshipping stone idols inside the temple, but stone idols should not be carried on the chariot during the Rath Yatra. "I had told former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to make an idol of Mahaprabhu in stone. Her arrogance blinded her. She did not accept my words. In the forthcoming Rath Yatra, take the statue of Mahaprabhu made of wood on the chariot. Let the stone idol be worshipped inside the temple," he said.
Mohapatra has also criticised the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for carrying out an untimely Rath Yatra, saying it is unacceptable and should be opposed at all levels. He said restrictions should be imposed on ISKCON followers on entering the Jagannath temple.
"A group of members of the Srimandir Management Committee will go to meet the Prime Minister and the President regarding the untimely Rath Yatra. If festivals of other religions can be celebrated all over the world on one day, then why should Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra be celebrated all over the world untimely. The intervention of the Prime Minister and the President is absolutely necessary to stop this untimely Rath Yatra," he said.
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