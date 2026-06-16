ETV Bharat / bharat

After 'Dham', Odisha Demands Stone Idols At Digha Jagannath Temple Be Replaced With Wooden Ones

Puri: Days after the new BJP government in West Bengal acquiesced to the demand from Odisha to remove the word "Dham" from the name of the Jagannath temple in Digha built by the previous Trinamool Congress government, there is a new demand: Replace the stone idols in the Digha temple with wooden ones.

Devotees and servitors at the Sri Mandir in Puri have sought the stone idol of the holy trinity be replaced with daru (wood) idols. They say that worshipping a stone idol of Lord Jagannath is against the scriptures.

They have stated that worship methods and rituals performed in the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri be followed in other Jagannath temples. This can help spread the culture associated with Lord Jagannath and establish unity while protecting the systems and traditions.

One of the devotees, Chakradhar Mohapatra, said, "As per the tradition of Jagannath worship, idols should be made of wood. This will preserve tradition and maintain purity. Devotees will have a good experience and receive the blessings of the Lord."

This is the second controversy erupting over the Digha temple. According to the devotees, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee built a Jagannath temple in Digha and named it Jagannath Dham. This was opposed by crores of Jagannath followers who claimed that according to the scriptures, the original seat of Lord Jagannath is the Dham. Mamata did not accept this. After the new government came to power in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari removed the word 'Dham'.