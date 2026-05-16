ETV Bharat / bharat

Delivery In Hospital Parking Lot In Faridabad Puts Question Mark On Adequacy Of Emergency Services

Faridabad: An instance of a pregnant woman delivering a baby in a parking lot has put a question mark over the adequacy of emergency services in government hospitals. The incident reportedly took place at 2 am on May 16 at the Reproductive and Child Health Centre (FRU-2) in Sector 3 in Faridabad. The family members of the woman have leveled serious allegations of negligence against the hospital administration and the nursing staff.

The family members claim that Chaman Chandila brought his relative, Balesh, to the FRU-2 Centre at around 1:30 am when she went into labour. Her condition was very serious, and she was experiencing severe pain. The family has alleged that when the patient arrived at the hospital, the main gate was closed and there was no immediate staff available in the emergency room.

Since she was unable to walk, the family members accompanying her arranged for a wheelchair themselves. They searched the hospital premises for nurses and doctors but received no help for a long time. Meanwhile, the pregnant woman's condition continued to deteriorate.

When the situation became very serious, an elderly family member accompanying the woman helped her deliver the baby in the hospital parking lot. The family says that if the delivery had not been performed immediately, the lives of both the mother and the newborn could have been in danger. The incident caused chaos in the hospital premises.

The woman's husband, Devendra Chandila expressed anger at the hospital administration, saying, "This entire incident is the result of negligence. When the staff arrived after the delivery and we asked questions, they spoke rudely." He has demanded strict action against the nursing staff.