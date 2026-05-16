Delivery In Hospital Parking Lot In Faridabad Puts Question Mark On Adequacy Of Emergency Services
The Health Department is constituting a committee to investigate the matter and anyone found to be negligent will face strict action
Published : May 16, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Faridabad: An instance of a pregnant woman delivering a baby in a parking lot has put a question mark over the adequacy of emergency services in government hospitals. The incident reportedly took place at 2 am on May 16 at the Reproductive and Child Health Centre (FRU-2) in Sector 3 in Faridabad. The family members of the woman have leveled serious allegations of negligence against the hospital administration and the nursing staff.
The family members claim that Chaman Chandila brought his relative, Balesh, to the FRU-2 Centre at around 1:30 am when she went into labour. Her condition was very serious, and she was experiencing severe pain. The family has alleged that when the patient arrived at the hospital, the main gate was closed and there was no immediate staff available in the emergency room.
Since she was unable to walk, the family members accompanying her arranged for a wheelchair themselves. They searched the hospital premises for nurses and doctors but received no help for a long time. Meanwhile, the pregnant woman's condition continued to deteriorate.
When the situation became very serious, an elderly family member accompanying the woman helped her deliver the baby in the hospital parking lot. The family says that if the delivery had not been performed immediately, the lives of both the mother and the newborn could have been in danger. The incident caused chaos in the hospital premises.
The woman's husband, Devendra Chandila expressed anger at the hospital administration, saying, "This entire incident is the result of negligence. When the staff arrived after the delivery and we asked questions, they spoke rudely." He has demanded strict action against the nursing staff.
Meanwhile, a family member Chaman Chandila said, "We took the patient to the hospital at night, but we did not get any help for a long time. Out of compulsion, the women of the family had to ensure the delivery of the baby in the parking lot."
However, the Health Department authorities have their own version of the incident. Deputy Civil Surgeon, Dr. Rachna said, "The matter has been brought to the Health Department's attention. The woman arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Her family went upstairs to call the staff nurse. The nurse took approximately five to seven minutes to arrive as she was bringing the necessary gloves and equipment for the delivery. During this time, the delivery took place in the parking lot."
Dr. Rachna further said, "Immediately after the incident, a staff nurse arrived at the scene and after completing the necessary procedures, admitted the mother and newborn to the ward. Both are currently in stable condition and are being cared for. The delivery in the hospital parking lot is an unfortunate incident. The Civil Surgeon has been informed of the incident, and a committee will be formed to investigate the matter. If the investigation reveals negligence on the part of any employee or staff, strict action will be taken as per the rules.”
She added that necessary steps will also be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.
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