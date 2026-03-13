Deliv-Worry Boys: Fuel Crisis Leaves Hyderabad's Gig Workers Struggling
Due to the shortage of gas, stoves in eateries across Hyderabad have gone cold, and the ripple effect is being felt most by gig workers.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun to cast a shadow far beyond the battlefield, affecting the daily lives of thousands of gig workers in the city. With cooking gas and CNG supplies becoming uncertain, food delivery personnel and ride-hailing drivers are witnessing a sharp drop in work, pushing many of them into financial distress.
For thousands of people who are constantly on the move, hotels, restaurants, and cloud kitchens act as a lifeline. From breakfast in the morning to dinner at night, many residents in Hyderabad rely heavily on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. However, due to the shortage of cooking gas triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, stoves in several hotels, restaurants, and cloud kitchens across the city have gone cold.
The ripple effect is being felt most by gig workers. Delivery partners who once completed 15-20 orders a day are now struggling to get even 5-6. According to worker groups, more than two lakh delivery personnel and gig workers operate in the city. This workforce includes students preparing for government jobs, newcomers who recently migrated to Hyderabad, and individuals trying to support themselves while pursuing higher education or training.
Since many eateries are now using alternative cooking methods due to gas shortages, food preparation is taking significantly longer. Delivery workers often have to wait outside restaurants for hours before picking up orders, reducing their ability to complete multiple deliveries and earn incentives.
The ride-hailing sector is also facing a similar crisis. Services such as Uber and Rapido rely heavily on drivers who operate CNG-powered autos and taxis. With CNG supply tightening, many drivers are forced to wait in long queues at filling stations or suspend work temporarily.
Students are also feeling the impact. Hostel messes across the city have increased monthly charges by Rs 800-Rs 1,200 due to rising fuel costs. Breakfast items like chapati, poori, and vada have been removed from menus in several hostels, leaving students with limited options such as rice and dal.
Shaik Salauddin, President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, warned that the situation could worsen. “Fuel supplies in major cities like Hyderabad may be disrupted within the next couple of days. Considering the current situation, we are advising workers in food delivery and ride-hailing sectors to temporarily shift to e-commerce delivery services to sustain their income,” he said.
For many gig workers who depend on daily earnings to survive, the gas crisis has turned into an unexpected struggle, leaving them uncertain about how long their livelihoods will be affected.
