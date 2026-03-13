ETV Bharat / bharat

Deliv-Worry Boys: Fuel Crisis Leaves Hyderabad's Gig Workers Struggling

Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun to cast a shadow far beyond the battlefield, affecting the daily lives of thousands of gig workers in the city. With cooking gas and CNG supplies becoming uncertain, food delivery personnel and ride-hailing drivers are witnessing a sharp drop in work, pushing many of them into financial distress.

For thousands of people who are constantly on the move, hotels, restaurants, and cloud kitchens act as a lifeline. From breakfast in the morning to dinner at night, many residents in Hyderabad rely heavily on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. However, due to the shortage of cooking gas triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, stoves in several hotels, restaurants, and cloud kitchens across the city have gone cold.

The ripple effect is being felt most by gig workers. Delivery partners who once completed 15-20 orders a day are now struggling to get even 5-6. According to worker groups, more than two lakh delivery personnel and gig workers operate in the city. This workforce includes students preparing for government jobs, newcomers who recently migrated to Hyderabad, and individuals trying to support themselves while pursuing higher education or training.

Since many eateries are now using alternative cooking methods due to gas shortages, food preparation is taking significantly longer. Delivery workers often have to wait outside restaurants for hours before picking up orders, reducing their ability to complete multiple deliveries and earn incentives.