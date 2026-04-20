ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation, SIR, ONOE Meant To Benefit BJP, Congress Will Fight Them: CWC Members

New Delhi: The "unfair" delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, the "controversial" Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in states and the "vexed" One Nation, One Election (ONOE) issue were all "coordinated efforts" to ensure BJP's dominance in the country’s politics, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members noted on Sunday and said the grand old party will continue to fight against this "subversion of democracy".

The CWC members noted that the party’s fight to save the Constitution was far from over although the Congress-led Opposition had been successful in defeating the Centre’s latest move to push a delimitation of Lok Sabha seats in the garb of implementing 33 percent quota for women in the Lower House of the Parliament and in state Assemblies as per the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed in 2023.

The Opposition INDIA bloc unitedly defeated the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill that was linked to increasing the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850 by 2029 in the Lok Sabha on April 17. The Constitution Amendment Bill was also linked to delimitation of the existing parliamentary constituencies on the basis of the 2011 Census and would have used a flat 50 percent increase in the seats each state held in Lok Sabha. The 50 percent increase had been suggested by the government verbally and was not mentioned in the Constitution Amendment Bill, the Opposition alleged.

Miffed over the defeat of the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Opposition for "ditching" the women of the country. The Opposition hit back asking why the government waited for three years to implement the law passed in 2023 and urged the PM to implement the legislation now by reserving 33 percent of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The Opposition further alleged that the Centre had brought the Constitution Amendment Bill knowing well it lacked two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha needed to pass the legislation and said the saffron party only wanted to take political credit over the issue.

The BJP, on the other hand, has said it will launch a drive to expose the Opposition, which too has started a campaign to demand implementation of women’s quota as soon as possible.

CWC member BK Hari Prasad said that delimitation, SIR of voter lists in states, and the one nation, one election policies of the BJP, all aimed at ensuring the saffron party’s dominance in the country’s politics.

“Issues like delimitation, SIR, and one nation, one election are not isolated reforms. They are coordinated moves to change the electoral battlefield, weaken fair representation and engineer a system of permanent political dominance of the BJP in the country’s politics. All political parties saw through the game and strongly opposed the move,” Hari Prasad told ETV Bharat.

“The united stand of the Opposition was a victory of the organised struggle to save the Constitution. This struggle is far from over. It is a continuing clash of ideologies both within and outside parliament. In the struggle to preserve democratic values, the role of the Congress-led Opposition and LoP Rahul Gandhi will be decisive in the future,” he said.

The CWC member said SIR had led to removal of lakhs of names from voters' list and was conducted in a manner that took away the voting rights of voters who just kept running from pillar to posts to get objections filed.