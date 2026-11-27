Delimitation Row: Congress Slams Govt's Bid To 'Manufacture' LS Majority, Akhilesh Terms Move BJP's 'Biggest Mistake'
"Maintain the current strength of LS for another 25 years and the current state-wise distribution of seats in LS for another 25 years," Congress said.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Politics has intensified after the Centre sought to convene a special session of the Parliament to "transact essential Government Business", with the Opposition parties accusing the government of using women's reservation as a cover for its delimitation agenda.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government is misleading the public over the delimitation exercise, while its party MP Karti Chidambaram took a jibe at the DMK and NCP (SP) over speculations that they are considering extending support to the Centre's proposal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, called the move Bharatiya Janata Party's "biggest mistake" in politics.
In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' General Secretary In-charge Communications, alleged that the government is using women's reservation to push its delimitation agenda ahead of the proposed special session of Parliament scheduled from November 30 to December 3.
"Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying," Ramesh said, targeting PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give one-third reservation to women was passed unanimously in Parliament in Sept 2023. The Congress President had demanded its immediate implementation. But that was rejected and the law did not get notified till 10:40 pm on the night of April 16, 2026–something that happened suddenly. The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years. The Special Session is for Delimitation. And who will be in charge of deciding the geography of constituencies? It will be a thoroughly compromised and brutally exposed CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, who has made a complete mockery of preparation of electoral rolls and destroyed the integrity of the electoral process. The executors of Vote Chori on such a gigantic scale are to be given the powers to carry out delimitation and manipulate the nature of constituencies. This is as atrocious as you can get. This is a desperate move by a nervous and rattled PM who is under siege. It will be countered with firm resolve. पीएम-एचएम की षड्यंत्रकारी जोड़ी हमेशा की तरह झूठ फैला रही है। महिलाओं को एक-तिहाई आरक्षण देने वाला नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम सितंबर 2023 में संसद में सर्वसम्मति से पारित हुआ था। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने इसे तुरंत लागू करने की मांग की थी। लेकिन उनकी मांग को ठुकरा दिया गया और 16 अप्रैल 2026 की रात 10:40 बजे तक कानून की अधिसूचना जारी नहीं हुई थी, जिसे बाद में अचानक कर दिया गया। इसलिए यह पूरी तरह से स्पष्ट है कि संसद का विशेष सत्र महिला आरक्षण के लिए नहीं है। महिला आरक्षण तो पहले से ही कानून बन चुका है, लेकिन पीएम-एचएम की जोड़ी ने इसे तीन साल से ज्यादा समय से ठंडे बस्ते में डाल रखा है। विशेष सत्र का असली मक़सद निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों का मनमाने ढंग से परिसीमन करना है ताकि लोगों की आवाज़ दबाई जा सके। और निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की सीमाएं तय करने की जिम्मेदारी किसे दी जाएगी? क्या यह पूरी तरह सवालों के घेरे में आ चुके और बुरी तरह बेनकाब हो चुके मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार को दी जा सकती है, जिन्होंने मतदाता सूचियां तैयार करने की पूरी प्रक्रिया का मजाक बनाकर रख दिया है और चुनावी प्रक्रिया की विश्वसनीयता को तार-तार कर दिया है। इतने बड़े पैमाने पर वोट चोरी को अंजाम देने वालों को ही अब परिसीमन करने और निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों का स्वरूप बदलने की ताकत कैसे दी जा सकती है? इससे ज्यादा शर्मनाक और क्या हो सकता है! यह चारों तरफ से घिरे, घबराए और बौखलाए प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा हताशा में उठाया गया कदम है। लेकिन इसका पूरी ताकत और दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ मुकाबला किया जाएगा।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 27, 2026
Pointed out that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing 33 percent reservation for women, was passed unanimously in Parliament in September 2023, Ramesh alleged that despite the Congress president demanding its immediate implementation, the government delayed notifying the law until April 16, 2026.
The Congress leader maintained that the upcoming special session is not about women's reservation, which was already covered by law, but about delimitation.
"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give one-third reservation to women was passed unanimously in Parliament in Sept 2023. The Congress President had demanded its immediate implementation. But that was rejected and the law did not get notified till 10:40 pm on the night of April 16, 2026–something that happened suddenly. The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years," Ramesh tweeted.
He also questioned the proposed role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the exercise, alleging that the process could be used to redraw constituencies in a manner that would benefit the ruling party.
"...Who will be in charge of deciding the geography of constituencies? It will be a thoroughly compromised and brutally exposed CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, who has made a complete mockery of preparation of electoral rolls and destroyed the integrity of the electoral process. The executors of Vote Chori on such a gigantic scale are to be given the powers to carry out delimitation and manipulate the nature of constituencies. This is as atrocious as you can get," he further stated.
"This is a desperate move by a nervous and rattled PM who is under siege. It will be countered with firm resolve," Ramesh added.
In another post, Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government is "moving to manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha" after being "unable to get the manufacturing industry moving". He said, "This is an assault on the Constitution of India. It must and will be resisted with all might."
Unable to get the manufacturing industry moving, the Modi Govt is moving to manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. This is an assault on the Constitution of India. It must and will be resisted with all might. The Indian National Congress has been clear and consistent. 1. Maintain the current strength of the Lok Sabha for another 25 years. 2. Maintain the current state-wise distribution of seats in the Lok Sabha for another 25 years. 3. Implement one-third reservation for women and reservation within reservation for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 27, 2026
Highlighting the stand of Indian National Congress, he said to government, "Maintain the current strength of the Lok Sabha for another 25 years. Maintain the current state-wise distribution of seats in the Lok Sabha for another 25 years. Implement one-third reservation for women and reservation within reservation for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections."
On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav also took aim at the saffron party over the proposed exercise. In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Delimitation will prove to be the biggest mistake in the BJP's politics."
‘परिसीमन’ भाजपा की राजनीति की सबसे बड़ी भूल साबित होगा।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 27, 2026
Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, meanwhile, launched an attack on the DMK and NCP (SP) over their possible support for the proposed legislation.
"Guess the BJP government has got its ducks in a row! DMK, NCP?" Chidambaram tweeted.
Guess the @BJP4India government has got its ducks in a row! @arivalayam @NCPspeaks?— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) November 26, 2026
His remark came amid indications that the DMK could consider supporting delimitation if Tamil Nadu's existing share of Lok Sabha seats is protected. However, DMK supremo MK Stalin made it clear that his party would never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests nor will it depart from its principles.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has, on the other hand, said she would consider supporting the legislation if it serves the country's interests, subject to examining its provisions.
On Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government has requested permission for reconvening Parliament for a special sitting from November 30 to December 3. The government is expected to take up important legislative business, with delimitation-related constitutional amendments likely to be the major focus.
Ahead of the proposed session, the Union Cabinet on Friday met at Seva Teerth for a detailed discussion. Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to all the MPs to ensure that the Parliament fuctions smoothly.
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