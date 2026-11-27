ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation Row: Congress Slams Govt's Bid To 'Manufacture' LS Majority, Akhilesh Terms Move BJP's 'Biggest Mistake'

NFIW stages a protest demanding implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and state assemblies by delinking the quota from delimitation and census exercises ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: Politics has intensified after the Centre sought to convene a special session of the Parliament to "transact essential Government Business", with the Opposition parties accusing the government of using women's reservation as a cover for its delimitation agenda.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government is misleading the public over the delimitation exercise, while its party MP Karti Chidambaram took a jibe at the DMK and NCP (SP) over speculations that they are considering extending support to the Centre's proposal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, called the move Bharatiya Janata Party's "biggest mistake" in politics.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' General Secretary In-charge Communications, alleged that the government is using women's reservation to push its delimitation agenda ahead of the proposed special session of Parliament scheduled from November 30 to December 3.

"Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying," Ramesh said, targeting PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pointed out that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing 33 percent reservation for women, was passed unanimously in Parliament in September 2023, Ramesh alleged that despite the Congress president demanding its immediate implementation, the government delayed notifying the law until April 16, 2026.

The Congress leader maintained that the upcoming special session is not about women's reservation, which was already covered by law, but about delimitation.

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give one-third reservation to women was passed unanimously in Parliament in Sept 2023. The Congress President had demanded its immediate implementation. But that was rejected and the law did not get notified till 10:40 pm on the night of April 16, 2026–something that happened suddenly. The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years," Ramesh tweeted.

He also questioned the proposed role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the exercise, alleging that the process could be used to redraw constituencies in a manner that would benefit the ruling party.

"...Who will be in charge of deciding the geography of constituencies? It will be a thoroughly compromised and brutally exposed CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, who has made a complete mockery of preparation of electoral rolls and destroyed the integrity of the electoral process. The executors of Vote Chori on such a gigantic scale are to be given the powers to carry out delimitation and manipulate the nature of constituencies. This is as atrocious as you can get," he further stated.

"This is a desperate move by a nervous and rattled PM who is under siege. It will be countered with firm resolve," Ramesh added.