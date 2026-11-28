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Delimitation Row: Chidambaram Flags 'Gerrymandering' Risk, Questions Need To Increase LS Seats For Women's Quota

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has raised fresh concerns over the Centre's proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation, alleging that the 25-year freeze on the relative representation of states does not focus on the fundamental issues surrounding the exercise.

Chidambaram said the proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats while maintaining the existing share of each state for 25 years, fails to address the concerns raised by the Opposition.

Criticising the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats, he said that a 50 percent increase could widen the gap in parliamentary representation between southern and northern states.

The Congress MP argued that maintaining the proportion of seats alone would not be enough, as the actual number of MPs from each state also matters. "While relative proportion of each State to the total is important, absolute numbers also matter," he said in his post on X.

Chidambaram also claimed that the proposed expansion would increase the numerical gap between southern states and other states from 413 to 620 seats, making the representation of the southern states relatively weaker in the Parliament.

Amid confusion over the initial numbers attributed, he clarified the figures and said, "The present gap is 413 and the gap will increase to 620."

Chidambaram also warned that the proposed delimitation exercise could allow the government to manipulate constituency boundaries for political advantage, a practice known as "gerrymandering".

"The increased strength of the Lok Sabha will entail delimitation of the constituencies within each state. That will give a free licence to the government to gerrymander the constituencies within the state, as the government did in Assam and J&K. Gerrymandering is the greater evil and the greater danger," he said.

The Congress leader further questioned why the government needs to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to implement the 33 percent reservation for women.