Delimitation Row: Chidambaram Flags 'Gerrymandering' Risk, Questions Need To Increase LS Seats For Women's Quota
Chidambaram claimed that a 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats could widen the gap in parliamentary representation between southern and northern states.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has raised fresh concerns over the Centre's proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation, alleging that the 25-year freeze on the relative representation of states does not focus on the fundamental issues surrounding the exercise.
Chidambaram said the proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats while maintaining the existing share of each state for 25 years, fails to address the concerns raised by the Opposition.
Criticising the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats, he said that a 50 percent increase could widen the gap in parliamentary representation between southern and northern states.
The Congress MP argued that maintaining the proportion of seats alone would not be enough, as the actual number of MPs from each state also matters. "While relative proportion of each State to the total is important, absolute numbers also matter," he said in his post on X.
The proposed Constitution Amendment Bill has been unveiled The 'freeze' for 25 years of the present relative proportion of each State to the total seats of the Lok Sabha will address two of our concerns However, the Bill does not address the first -- and fundamental --concern While relative proportion of each State to the total is important, absolute numbers also matter Besides, the increased strength of the Lok Sabha will entail delimitation of the constituencies within each state. That will give a free licence to the government to gerrymander the constituencies within the state -- as the government did in Assam and J&K. Gerrymandering is the greater evil and the greater danger The government has still not answered our primary question: why can't the 1/3 reservation for women be implemented in the present strength of the Lok Sabha?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2026
Chidambaram also claimed that the proposed expansion would increase the numerical gap between southern states and other states from 413 to 620 seats, making the representation of the southern states relatively weaker in the Parliament.
Amid confusion over the initial numbers attributed, he clarified the figures and said, "The present gap is 413 and the gap will increase to 620."
The numbers given in the video clip below are wrong. I did not do the arithmetic at that time The correct numbers are: the present gap is 413 and the gap will increase to 620— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2026
Chidambaram also warned that the proposed delimitation exercise could allow the government to manipulate constituency boundaries for political advantage, a practice known as "gerrymandering".
"The increased strength of the Lok Sabha will entail delimitation of the constituencies within each state. That will give a free licence to the government to gerrymander the constituencies within the state, as the government did in Assam and J&K. Gerrymandering is the greater evil and the greater danger," he said.
The Congress leader further questioned why the government needs to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to implement the 33 percent reservation for women.
"The government has still not answered our primary question: why can't the 1/3 reservation for women be implemented in the present strength of the Lok Sabha?" he asked.
The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The proposed legislation seeks a 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a similar increase in the strength of state legislative assemblies.
Once passed, the expansion would increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats.
Stalin To Chair Meeting Of Party MPs Today
Meanwhile, DMK supremo MK Stalin is scheduled to chair a key meeting of his party MPs on Saturday amid the Centre's renewed push for women's reservation through delimitation.
According to reports, the meeting scheduled at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' will likely deliberate strategies on the floor of the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.
On Friday, Stalin asserted that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced. The Dravidian party chief also said that the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years.
தொகுதி மறுவரையறையால் ஏற்படக்கூடிய பாதிப்புகள் குறித்து இந்தியாவிலேயே முதன் முதலில் குரல் எழுப்பியது தி.மு.க.தான்! நியாயமான மறுவரையறை என்ற கோரிக்கையுடன் அகில இந்தியத் தலைவர்களை ஒன்றிணைத்து முதன் முதலில் கூட்டம் நடத்தப்பட்டதும், சென்னையில்தான். தமிழ்நாடு சட்டமன்றத்தில் நிறைவேற்றிய தீர்மானத்தின்படியும், நியாயமான தொகுதி மறுவரையறைக்கான கூட்டு நடவடிக்கைக் குழுக் கூட்டத்தில் நிறைவேற்றிய தீர்மானங்களின்படியும், நாம் முன்வைத்த உறுதியான கோரிக்கைகள்: • நாடாளுமன்றத் தொகுதிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை உயர்த்தப்பட்டால், எக்காரணத்தைக் கொண்டும், தமிழ்நாட்டின் பங்கு தற்போதுள்ள 7.18%-ல் இருந்து குறையக் கூடாது! • 1971 மக்கள்தொகை அடிப்படையில், மாநிலங்களுக்கு இடையேயான நாடாளுமன்றப் பிரதிநிதித்துவ விகிதாசாரத்தின் அடிப்படையில் நிர்ணயிக்கப்பட்டு, முன்னர் நிலைப்படுத்தப்பட்டவாறே, அடுத்த 25 ஆண்டுகளுக்கும் எந்தவித மாற்றமும் செய்யப்படக் கூடாது! எடுத்த இந்த இரண்டு நிலைப்பாட்டிலும் தி.மு.க. இன்றும் என்றும் உறுதியாக இருக்கிறது. இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டில் எந்த மாற்றமும் இல்லை, சமரசம் என்ற பேச்சுக்கே இடமில்லை! ஊடகங்களில் பரப்பப்படும் ஊகங்களும், முதுகுகுத்திகளின் முணுமுணுப்புகளும் எங்களது இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டை எந்த விதத்திலும் அசைத்துப் பார்க்காது. பதவிக்காகக் கொள்கையை உதறிவிட்டுச் செல்லும் மானமற்ற, நன்றிகெட்ட கூட்டத்தினர் இதனை உணர வேண்டும். தமிழ்நாட்டின் நலனைக் கழகம் ஒருபோதும் விட்டுக்கொடுக்காது. கொண்ட கொள்கையில் இருந்து தடம் மாறாது! The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation! It was only in Chennai that political leaders from across the country came together for the first time to demand fair delimitation. In keeping with the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the resolutions adopted at the Joint Action Committee meeting for #FairDelimitation, we put forth two categorical demands: • If the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share of seats in the lower house be reduced! • The existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, as determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years! The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise! Neither the speculations being circulated in the media nor the wails of backstabbers can shake our resolve. The shameless and ungrateful lot who abandoned their principles for positions of power must realise this. The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests. Nor will it depart from its principles!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 27, 2026
"No change in position, no compromise, the DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests; nor will it depart from its principles," he said.
Also Read:
Union Cabinet Clears Delimitation Bill Proposing 50% Lok Sabha Seat Hike, Freeze On Current Share Till 2051: Sources