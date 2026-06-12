ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation Exercise After 2027 Census Could Reshape India's Electoral Landscape: Study

New Delhi: India’s long-awaited delimitation exercise after the 2027 Census could significantly reshape the country’s electoral landscape, potentially increasing voter participation by millions while redrawing parliamentary representation for the first time in five decades, according to a new study by economists Shamika Ravi and Mudit Kapoor.

The research, “Constituency Size, Composition and the Case for Delimitation in India’s Lok Sabha (2009-2024)", argues that a targeted expansion and restructuring of Lok Sabha constituencies, rather than a simple increase in seats based solely on population, could raise national voter turnout by between 0.3 and 2.3 percentage points, translating into an estimated 9 million to 23 million additional voters in a general election.

According to the study conducted by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the next delimitation assumes particular importance because the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states has remained frozen since the 42nd Constitutional Amendment of 1976.

The EAC-PM is an independent body established to provide neutral advice on economic and related issues directly to the Prime Minister.

Although constituency boundaries were revised after the 2001 Census and implemented for the 2009 general election, the number of seats allotted to each state remained unchanged. The constitutional freeze is scheduled to end after the first Census conducted post-2026, making the next exercise the first opportunity in nearly 50 years to revisit state-wise parliamentary representation.

The study analysed 2,171 constituency-election observations across the 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, combining Election Commission voting data with demographic and linguistic information from the 2011 Census. The researchers examined whether larger constituencies discourage voter participation and found that the conventional assumption no longer holds true.

According to the analysis, the apparent disadvantage of larger constituencies is largely explained by their demographic composition rather than their size. Factors such as urbanisation levels, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) population shares, and linguistic diversity play a more decisive role in influencing turnout than the sheer number of electors.

The findings indicate that while in 2009 smaller constituencies recorded turnout rates nearly 23 percentage points higher than the largest constituencies, that gap had narrowed substantially by 2024. After accounting for demographic characteristics, some larger constituencies were actually associated with stronger voter participation.