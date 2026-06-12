Delimitation Exercise After 2027 Census Could Reshape India's Electoral Landscape: Study
The study concludes that future delimitation should move beyond population size alone and incorporate demographic and linguistic characteristics.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s long-awaited delimitation exercise after the 2027 Census could significantly reshape the country’s electoral landscape, potentially increasing voter participation by millions while redrawing parliamentary representation for the first time in five decades, according to a new study by economists Shamika Ravi and Mudit Kapoor.
The research, “Constituency Size, Composition and the Case for Delimitation in India’s Lok Sabha (2009-2024)", argues that a targeted expansion and restructuring of Lok Sabha constituencies, rather than a simple increase in seats based solely on population, could raise national voter turnout by between 0.3 and 2.3 percentage points, translating into an estimated 9 million to 23 million additional voters in a general election.
According to the study conducted by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the next delimitation assumes particular importance because the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states has remained frozen since the 42nd Constitutional Amendment of 1976.
The EAC-PM is an independent body established to provide neutral advice on economic and related issues directly to the Prime Minister.
Although constituency boundaries were revised after the 2001 Census and implemented for the 2009 general election, the number of seats allotted to each state remained unchanged. The constitutional freeze is scheduled to end after the first Census conducted post-2026, making the next exercise the first opportunity in nearly 50 years to revisit state-wise parliamentary representation.
The study analysed 2,171 constituency-election observations across the 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, combining Election Commission voting data with demographic and linguistic information from the 2011 Census. The researchers examined whether larger constituencies discourage voter participation and found that the conventional assumption no longer holds true.
According to the analysis, the apparent disadvantage of larger constituencies is largely explained by their demographic composition rather than their size. Factors such as urbanisation levels, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) population shares, and linguistic diversity play a more decisive role in influencing turnout than the sheer number of electors.
The findings indicate that while in 2009 smaller constituencies recorded turnout rates nearly 23 percentage points higher than the largest constituencies, that gap had narrowed substantially by 2024. After accounting for demographic characteristics, some larger constituencies were actually associated with stronger voter participation.
One of the most striking conclusions concerns the role of urbanisation and gender. The study identifies urban women as the least likely demographic group to vote, estimating that women in fully urban constituencies participate at rates roughly five percentage points lower than women in rural areas. By contrast, women in predominantly rural constituencies with large Scheduled Tribe populations exhibit some of the highest participation rates in the country.
The researchers suggest that factors such as work commitments, commuting burdens, caregiving responsibilities, weaker community mobilisation and accessibility challenges may contribute to lower urban female turnout.
To maximise participation, the study proposes expanding the Lok Sabha from 543 to 824 constituencies through a combination of 59 two-way splits and 111 three-way splits of existing constituencies. Metropolitan seats such as Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kolkata Dakshin, along with several secondary urban centres and select tribal constituencies, emerge as candidates for further subdivision under the proposed model.
However, the authors caution that delimitation alone will not eliminate turnout disparities. They recommend complementary measures by the Election Commission, including women-only polling booths in metropolitan areas, extended evening voting hours, better transport connectivity to polling stations and targeted voter enrolment campaigns through women-focused community networks such as Anganwadi centres, self-help groups and ASHA workers.
The report also highlights the importance of polling infrastructure. It credits the Election Commission’s 2018 booth rationalisation exercise, which reduced the number of electors assigned to each polling station, with improving voter access ahead of the 2019 elections. But as electoral rolls expanded faster than polling infrastructure between 2019 and 2024, average booth loads increased again, coinciding with a decline in national turnout from 68.14 per cent to 66.87 per cent.
The researchers, therefore, recommend synchronising the next delimitation exercise with another nationwide booth rationalisation programme to maximise electoral participation.
At the same time, the authors acknowledge important limitations. Their demographic analysis relies on 2011 Census data and may not fully capture urbanisation, migration or linguistic changes over the past decade. They also stress that their proposed constituency splits are predictive models rather than detailed boundary plans and would require updated Census information and local consultations before implementation.
The study concludes that future delimitation should move beyond population size alone and incorporate demographic and linguistic characteristics when redrawing constituencies. It further calls for timely publication of 2027 Census data and continued release of gender-disaggregated electoral statistics to enable evidence-based policymaking as India prepares for one of the most consequential electoral reforms in its democratic history.
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