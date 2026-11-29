ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation Bill Is About Maps, Not Numbers; Will Do To Democracy What Demonetisation Did To Economy: Arundhati Roy

New Delhi: Renowned author Arundhati Roy has said that the contentious delimitation bill to be taken up by the Parliament on Monday “will do to democracy what demonetisation did to the economy”.

Roy was speaking at the 'Samvay', the National Conclave of writers and artists organised by the citizens’ campaign 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' (We, the People of India) at Jawahar Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

About 400 writers, poets, artists, performers and citizens attended the day-long gathering, which adopted a 'Delhi Declaration' affirming the constitutional values of liberty, equality, justice and fraternity.

Roy said she had planned to speak on artificial intelligence and its impact on literature and publishing, however, the special session of the Parliament, where the contentious delimitation bill is to be tabled by the NDA government at the Centre, changed that.

She said that the government may have gathered enough MPs to pass its Delimitation Bill "under the pretence of creating more constituencies to implement women’s reservation in parliament."

"Do not believe that the Women’s Bill had anything to do with women’s rights. It's about gerrymandering, plain and simple. This bill is about maps, not numbers,” she said. She said “redrawing the map would geographically consolidate divisions of caste, religion and community” and urged people to study how redrawn constituencies have “served the BJP in Assam and Kashmir”.

“Every Member of Parliament that votes for the Delimitation Bill is betraying the promise of India’s Democracy,” she said.

Roy called the delimitation bill the “latest in a series of ambushes on citizens”. "Demonetisation in 2016, which made more than 80 percent of the currency invalid overnight; the lockdown of Kashmir and its months-long internet shutdown in 2019; and the Covid lockdown of 2020, announced with less than four hours’ notice, which left tens of millions walking home to their villages.

Demonetisation, she said, “broke the back of India’s poor”, adding, “together with electoral bonds, it made the BJP the richest political party in the world”, and that money and influence have been used to capture the institutions meant to provide checks and balances, including the Election Commission.

She said the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls has struck 130 million voters off the lists, “a scale of disenfranchisement that is unprecedented in history”, adding those removed “lost the meagre benefits that help them survive”.

“The SIR curates electoral rolls to benefit the ruling party. An exercise in which a government elects its people instead of the other way around,” she said.