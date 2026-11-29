ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation Bill: What Experts Say About Bengal's Gains And Loses If Seats Are Increased?

Kolkata: The proposed Delimitation Bill and the draft constitutional amendment — aimed at the redrawing of parliamentary and state legislative assembly constituencies — have become the focal point of discussion within political and administrative circles.

The potential increase in the number of seats has sparked diverse opinions regarding its impact on population density, the balance of representation, and the trajectory of development. In a densely populated state like West Bengal, ETV Bharat analyses the potential benefits, shifts in political equations, and the various points of contention surrounding these changes.

The Arithmetic of Seats in Bengal and the Proposed Framework

If the proposal for a 50% increase in the number of seats is implemented, the total number of Lok Sabha seats could rise from the current 543 to approximately 815–816.

For West Bengal, this is highly significant. The state currently has 42 Lok Sabha seats, and a 50% increase would take this figure to 63. Similarly, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly could rise from 294 to 441.

Since seats in every state assembly would increase at the same rate, Bengal's share in the Lok Sabha would remain at approximately 7.73%. In other words, while Bengal's numerical presence would grow, its relative proportion would remain unchanged.

In Uttar Pradesh — which holds the highest number of seats in the country — the current 80 Lok Sabha seats could increase by 50% to 120, while its proportional share would remain fixed at 14.73%.

In Maharashtra, the incumbent 48 seats could increase to 72, with its share remaining at 8.84%. In Bihar, the number of seats could increase from 40 to 60, maintaining a 7.37% share of the total. A similar proportional pattern emerges from South Indian states as well.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and a 50% increase would take it to approximately 59, while its share would remain unchanged at 7.18%. Karnataka's seats could rise from 28 to 42, Kerala's from 20 to 30, Andhra Pradesh's from 25 to 38, and Telangana's from 17 to 26.

Analysts say, if seats are increased by 50% across the board, the combined number of seats for several South Indian states would grow from 129 to 194. Meanwhile, the number of seats for several states in North and Central India could increase from 184 to 276.

Consequently, the gap in the number of seats between these two regions could widen from 55 to 82, even though the proportional share of each state is intended to remain the same.

Arguments Based on Population Density and Administrative Convenience

Currently, each parliamentary constituency is home to a vast number of people. A comparison of population density and representation reveals that an Indian Member of Parliament (MP) represents 3.4 times as many people as a representative in the United States. This ratio is 6.5 times higher than in Brazil, 10.2 times higher than in Japan, and 14.9 times higher than in Australia.

Furthermore, an Indian MP is responsible for 25 times more people than an MP in Great Britain. In densely populated states like Bengal, a large number of people reside within a limited geographical area. Increasing the number of seats could help reduce the geographical size of each constituency and alleviate the population pressure within them.

Proponents of the bill believe that this would make it easier for elected representatives to reach the general public and could accelerate the delivery of administrative functions and services at the local level.

The Question of Status Quo and the Census up to 2051

The draft framework suggests maintaining the current seat allocation and numerical distribution until 2051. Furthermore, it indicates that the 2011 Census data will be used for the Delimitation (redrawing of electoral boundaries) process.

Some analysts argue that if the number of seats goes up by 50% now and then is frozen until 2051, the distribution may not accurately reflect future demographic shifts.

A file photo of CM Suvendu Adhikari. (IANS)

Additionally, if reserved seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are determined based on the 2011 Census, there is a risk that these communities might end up with fewer seats than what their current population size would warrant.

Questions are also being raised about the scope for addressing issues such as OBC reservation, particularly in the context of a potential future census or a caste-based census.

Women Reservation and the Debate Over a Larger Lok Sabha

The inclusion of a provision for women's reservation has further intensified the political debate. The draft proposes that reservation for women remains in effect for 15 years from the date the law comes into force.

This reservation could be implemented in the Lok Sabha by 2029, with subsequent implementation in the state legislative assemblies.