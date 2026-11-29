Delimitation Bill: What Experts Say About Bengal's Gains And Loses If Seats Are Increased?
The proposed 50% hike would take the number of LS seats from 42 to 63 and from 294 to 441 in the state Legislative Assembly.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Kolkata: The proposed Delimitation Bill and the draft constitutional amendment — aimed at the redrawing of parliamentary and state legislative assembly constituencies — have become the focal point of discussion within political and administrative circles.
The potential increase in the number of seats has sparked diverse opinions regarding its impact on population density, the balance of representation, and the trajectory of development. In a densely populated state like West Bengal, ETV Bharat analyses the potential benefits, shifts in political equations, and the various points of contention surrounding these changes.
The Arithmetic of Seats in Bengal and the Proposed Framework
If the proposal for a 50% increase in the number of seats is implemented, the total number of Lok Sabha seats could rise from the current 543 to approximately 815–816.
For West Bengal, this is highly significant. The state currently has 42 Lok Sabha seats, and a 50% increase would take this figure to 63. Similarly, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly could rise from 294 to 441.
Since seats in every state assembly would increase at the same rate, Bengal's share in the Lok Sabha would remain at approximately 7.73%. In other words, while Bengal's numerical presence would grow, its relative proportion would remain unchanged.
In Uttar Pradesh — which holds the highest number of seats in the country — the current 80 Lok Sabha seats could increase by 50% to 120, while its proportional share would remain fixed at 14.73%.
In Maharashtra, the incumbent 48 seats could increase to 72, with its share remaining at 8.84%. In Bihar, the number of seats could increase from 40 to 60, maintaining a 7.37% share of the total. A similar proportional pattern emerges from South Indian states as well.
Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and a 50% increase would take it to approximately 59, while its share would remain unchanged at 7.18%. Karnataka's seats could rise from 28 to 42, Kerala's from 20 to 30, Andhra Pradesh's from 25 to 38, and Telangana's from 17 to 26.
Analysts say, if seats are increased by 50% across the board, the combined number of seats for several South Indian states would grow from 129 to 194. Meanwhile, the number of seats for several states in North and Central India could increase from 184 to 276.
Consequently, the gap in the number of seats between these two regions could widen from 55 to 82, even though the proportional share of each state is intended to remain the same.
Arguments Based on Population Density and Administrative Convenience
Currently, each parliamentary constituency is home to a vast number of people. A comparison of population density and representation reveals that an Indian Member of Parliament (MP) represents 3.4 times as many people as a representative in the United States. This ratio is 6.5 times higher than in Brazil, 10.2 times higher than in Japan, and 14.9 times higher than in Australia.
Furthermore, an Indian MP is responsible for 25 times more people than an MP in Great Britain. In densely populated states like Bengal, a large number of people reside within a limited geographical area. Increasing the number of seats could help reduce the geographical size of each constituency and alleviate the population pressure within them.
Proponents of the bill believe that this would make it easier for elected representatives to reach the general public and could accelerate the delivery of administrative functions and services at the local level.
The Question of Status Quo and the Census up to 2051
The draft framework suggests maintaining the current seat allocation and numerical distribution until 2051. Furthermore, it indicates that the 2011 Census data will be used for the Delimitation (redrawing of electoral boundaries) process.
Some analysts argue that if the number of seats goes up by 50% now and then is frozen until 2051, the distribution may not accurately reflect future demographic shifts.
Additionally, if reserved seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are determined based on the 2011 Census, there is a risk that these communities might end up with fewer seats than what their current population size would warrant.
Questions are also being raised about the scope for addressing issues such as OBC reservation, particularly in the context of a potential future census or a caste-based census.
Women Reservation and the Debate Over a Larger Lok Sabha
The inclusion of a provision for women's reservation has further intensified the political debate. The draft proposes that reservation for women remains in effect for 15 years from the date the law comes into force.
This reservation could be implemented in the Lok Sabha by 2029, with subsequent implementation in the state legislative assemblies.
Meanwhile, concerns have been raised regarding the practical challenges that might arise if the number of Lok Sabha seats approaches 850 — such as managing parliamentary proceedings, allocating time for debates, and ensuring that the voices of new or marginalised groups of parliamentarians are heard.
The widening disparity in the ratio of members between the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha has also been highlighted in these discussions.
Support and Strong Stance from the Ruling Dispensation
The ruling BJP has taken a firm stand in favour of this bill. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has explicitly voiced his support, stating, "Those who genuinely wish to empower our mothers and sisters should vote in favour of this bill."
State minister Agnimitra Paul has also advocated for this bill, accusing the opposition of duplicity. "Anything that benefits the people of India should be welcomed. Given the massive population in each Lok Sabha constituency, it becomes difficult for a single MP to represent everyone effectively," she said.
"We want smaller constituencies to ensure that services are delivered more efficiently. The opposition seems to object to everything that is in the public interest. The Prime Minister wants women to enter Parliament, voice their concerns, and help shape policy — yet the opposition is against the 33% reservation for women," Paul said.
Paul said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi speaks of fighting for women, and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee claims to champion women's issues. "Yet both oppose the women's reservation bill. This is their duplicity and hypocrisy —something the people of India have now come to realise."
Echoing similar sentiments, state minister Dilip Ghosh said, "Every citizen should support the Delimitation Bill. Those who oppose have to face the consequences."
Objections and Counter-arguments from the Opposition
Meanwhile, the opposition leadership has voiced strong opposition to the bill. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that three of the five conditions stipulated in a resolution by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly have not been met in the draft bill.
During a visit to Delhi, former Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the bill. "Who can say if anyone will even be alive by 2051? We have fought the hardest for women's empowerment. Do you remember how we were attacked inside the Lok Sabha? Go back and look at the footage from when I was an MP! The Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed," she said.
Gains and Risks for Bengal
When examined from all angles, this bill presents both an opportunity to increase representation for Bengal and a source of long-term questions. An increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies is bound to create new dynamics within the state's political and administrative landscape.
While the ruling camp views this bill as a major step toward development and women's empowerment, the opposition's objections — along with analyses from experts — regarding the status quo until 2051, the reliance on census data, and the future of reserved seats have ignited fresh debate.
Views from Analysts
Raju Roy, a political analyst and professor of political science at the University of Calcutta, said there is no doubt that the Delimitation Bill could shift the centres of power, both nationally and within the states. As the Delimitation process unfolds, it is certain that constituencies will be redrawn based on their respective strengths and weaknesses.
"This is precisely why some sections of the opposition are vehemently opposing it. However, it also has implications for development. The constituency development funds available to MPs and MLAs will increase. This will create more opportunities for infrastructure projects, such as the construction of additional roads, both at the national and state levels," he said.
Roy doesn't believe that the implementation of this single bill will lead to significant progress in women's empowerment. "Even so long after independence, we have yet to see any government take the kind of proactive measures truly necessary for the empowerment of women. While we will certainly see a higher number of women MPs and MLAs, genuine women's empowerment requires the government to take a more proactive and substantive initiative."
Political analyst and professor Biswajit Das said every bill has positive and negative aspects, and the Delimitation Bill is no exception.
This bill has been discussed several times in the past, but this time, the government is treading more cautiously. This is because the Centre previously faced a setback with the farm bills, which ultimately had to be withdrawn — a significant concern, given that the government held a clear majority at the time, he said.
"The government had previously introduced a Delimitation Bill, assuming it would easily pass, but that did not happen. It has since become a matter of ego for them. This time, they began their preparations well in advance to ensure everything is in order. Furthermore, the INDIA bloc can no longer count on the support of leaders like (MK) Stalin or (Sharad) Pawar. Therefore, the passage of this bill is all but inevitable," Das said.
Das added that the BJP will gain a political advantage from the Delimitation Bill in Bengal. "They stand to benefit through the narrative of women's empowerment, which will serve as an emotional catalyst. If the state's demographics shift, specifically by breaking up Muslim-majority constituencies, the BJP stands to gain a substantial advantage."
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