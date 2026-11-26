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Delimitation Bill: Supriya Sule Says Will Support If It's In 'National Interest'

Representational Image ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Amid speculation that the government may soon convene a special Parliament session to push through legislation linked to delimitation and women's reservation, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said that if the Delimitation Bill is in the "country's interest", she would extend support to it, though she highlighted that its provisions need to be examined before passage.

Speaking to reporters late Wednesday, Sule said the full text of the proposed legislation should be made available to all members of Parliament before discussions begin.

"Let the bill be introduced first; let us have the full bill in our hands. Once we have it, we can discuss it, and perhaps it will turn out to be a good one," she said. The Lok Sabha MP who represents Baramati also mentioned how the ruling party and the Opposition had worked together on several occasions in the past to pass legislation in the national interest. "There have been many instances in this country where the opposition and the ruling party have worked together to pass legislation in the national interest," she said. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, she said her father and NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar was the "first leader to assert that this is an attack on India and we stand with this country". "Be it GST bill or any other legislation, when something is in the country's interest, we have stood together," she added. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh has accused the Centre of ignoring repeated requests by party president Mallikarjun Kharge to initiate discussions on the delimitation issue. Referring to Kautilya's Arthashastra, the Congress leader also accused the government of relying on pressure tactics to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the proposed delimitation legislation. Without naming anyone in his post on X, Ramesh said, "In his desperate search for a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the diabolical delimitation bills passed, the self-styled Chanakya has been resorting to the last three and has failed. Why not he give the first a chance?"