Delimitation Bill: Supriya Sule Says Will Support If It's In 'National Interest'
Whether it was GST bill, or any other legislation, when something is in the country's interest, we have stood together, said NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid speculation that the government may soon convene a special Parliament session to push through legislation linked to delimitation and women's reservation, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said that if the Delimitation Bill is in the "country's interest", she would extend support to it, though she highlighted that its provisions need to be examined before passage.
Speaking to reporters late Wednesday, Sule said the full text of the proposed legislation should be made available to all members of Parliament before discussions begin.
"Let the bill be introduced first; let us have the full bill in our hands. Once we have it, we can discuss it, and perhaps it will turn out to be a good one," she said. The Lok Sabha MP who represents Baramati also mentioned how the ruling party and the Opposition had worked together on several occasions in the past to pass legislation in the national interest.
"There have been many instances in this country where the opposition and the ruling party have worked together to pass legislation in the national interest," she said.
VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: "Will discuss delimitation bill when introduced, support it if in country's interest", says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. pic.twitter.com/tCiOJpaXWz— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, she said her father and NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar was the "first leader to assert that this is an attack on India and we stand with this country". "Be it GST bill or any other legislation, when something is in the country's interest, we have stood together," she added.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh has accused the Centre of ignoring repeated requests by party president Mallikarjun Kharge to initiate discussions on the delimitation issue.
Referring to Kautilya's Arthashastra, the Congress leader also accused the government of relying on pressure tactics to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the proposed delimitation legislation.
Without naming anyone in his post on X, Ramesh said, "In his desperate search for a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the diabolical delimitation bills passed, the self-styled Chanakya has been resorting to the last three and has failed. Why not he give the first a chance?"
Kautilya’s Arthashastra speaks of साम, दाम, दण्ड, भेद. In his desperate search for a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the diabolical delimitation bills passed, the self-styled Chanakya has been resorting to the last three and has failed. Why not he give the first a chance? The Congress President Mallikarjun Khargeji has written suggesting this precise route to the PM four times in the past seven months—April 11, July 16, Aug 27 and Oct 16–but there has not even been a routine acknowledgement to these letters.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 25, 2026
"Congress President Mallikarjun Khargeji has written suggesting this precise route to the PM four times in the past seven months — April 11, July 16, Aug 27 and Oct 16 — but there has not even been a routine acknowledgement to these letters," he said.
This year, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament was held from July 20 to August 13, with both the Houses being adjourned sine die after 19 sittings. However, the session has not yet been formally prorogued, which is supposed to be executed by the President of India. As of today, the monsoon session remains unprorogued for over 100 days, the longest such gap on record.
The prolonged gap between the sine die adjournment and prorogation has drawn attention, with reports suggesting that the government could convene Parliament again anytime soon. If reports are anything to go by, Cabinet ministers have been advised to remain available at short notice and avoid foreign travel.
Criticising the government over the prevailing confusion, Ramesh said, "By now, the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be a Winter Session. By now the nation should have known when the Monsoon Session that has yet to be prorogued will be reconvened, assuming it is to be reconvened."
By now, having seen through their desperate efforts of the jodi to cobble together a "super-tainted two-thirds majority" in the Lok Sabha, the nation is entitled to know what the PM-HM formula for delimitation is, assuming that there is indeed one, he said.
"The continued suspense clearly is suggestive of two things: (i) the jodi is confused and is trapped by its own bluff and bluster; or (ii) there is something truly sinister that is being planned," Ramesh said.
Notably, the Congress has been opposing the proposed linkage between women's reservation and delimitation, arguing that the 33 percent quota should be implemented in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha without waiting for a fresh delimitation exercise.
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