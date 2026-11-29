Delimitation Bill Meant To Pave Way For BJP's Ambition To Rule India Forever, Says CJP
CJP Co-convener Saurav Das questioned why the women reservation bill was not being implemented in the current strength of the parliament.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Sunday called the contentious delimitation bill to be tabled in the upcoming parliament session a move at gerrymandering saying it raised questions about equal opportunities for political parties in elections.
Addressing a presser in the national capital, Das said while the Cockroach Janta Party supports women's reservation, but questions the government's decision to bring the delimitation bill in the name of women's reservation.
Das questioned the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as to why women reservation could not be implemented in the existing system rather than linking it to delimitation.
“There are currently 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. If the government wants to give representation to women, then why does it not take steps towards implementing reservation in the existing system itself?,” he said. He also demanded 50 percent reservation for women instead of 33 percent.
Electoral boundaries will be redrawn to serve one party’s political interests, not the interests of the people.— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) November 29, 2026
- @SauravDassss pic.twitter.com/kdWp9c2Amt
Citing the examples of the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, Das claimed that an attempt was made by the BJP to gain political advantage in the distribution of seats.
He alleged that through the delimitation bill, electoral boundaries “will be redrawn to serve one party’s political interests, not the interests of the people”. The Delimitation Bill, he said, was being brought “to pave the way for the BJP’s ambition of ruling India forever”.
Das also raised questions on the role of the Election Commission. He said that SIR, delimitation and 'One Nation, One Election' need to be looked at together. This may affect the electoral system of the country.
“Before appointing Gyanesh Kumar, the Modi government framed a law granting him lifetime legal immunity. Now, it is repeating the same trick with the Delimitation Commission to rig the rules in its favour”.
The CJP leader appealed to the opposition parties to defeat the delimitation bill. He said that the youth need answers on issues related to employment, education and future adding only increasing the Lok Sabha seats will not solve the problems of the youth.
Das said his party will continue to oppose the delimitation bill and demands all political parties to clarify their stand on the issue.
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