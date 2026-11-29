ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation Bill Meant To Pave Way For BJP's Ambition To Rule India Forever, Says CJP

New Delhi : Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Sunday called the contentious delimitation bill to be tabled in the upcoming parliament session a move at gerrymandering saying it raised questions about equal opportunities for political parties in elections.

Addressing a presser in the national capital, Das said while the Cockroach Janta Party supports women's reservation, but questions the government's decision to bring the delimitation bill in the name of women's reservation.

Das questioned the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as to why women reservation could not be implemented in the existing system rather than linking it to delimitation.

“There are currently 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. If the government wants to give representation to women, then why does it not take steps towards implementing reservation in the existing system itself?,” he said. He also demanded 50 percent reservation for women instead of 33 percent.

Citing the examples of the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, Das claimed that an attempt was made by the BJP to gain political advantage in the distribution of seats.

He alleged that through the delimitation bill, electoral boundaries “will be redrawn to serve one party’s political interests, not the interests of the people”. The Delimitation Bill, he said, was being brought “to pave the way for the BJP’s ambition of ruling India forever”.