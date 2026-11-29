History Will Judge Us As Fighters Not Traitors: Stalin's Reply To Rahul's 'Brother' Post
The exchange of words came hours ahead of a proposed meeting between a Congress delegation and the DMK chief.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST|
Updated : November 29, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Chennai: Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet requesting him to oppose the Delimitation Bill, DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that every decision was made keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration, adding, “History will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans."
Referring to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as "brother", Rahul Gandhi in a tweet earlier in the day said that he, along with senior leaders of the INDIA alliance, is travelling to meet Stalin in Chennai. “Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru M.K. Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills,” the Congress leader said in a post on X.
My sincere thanks to brother @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States. We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 29, 2026
“Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together,” he added.
The DMK leader’s response came moments later, thanking him for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States.
“We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path, and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans, he said in a tweet.
Veerapandiya Kattabomman was a valiant Tamil king who opposed the British spiritedly and was hanged after being captured by the then foreign rulers, while "Etappan" is a colloquial Tamil reference to a traitor.
The exchange of words on X came hours ahead of a proposed meeting between a Congress delegation comprising AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and the LoP in the Lok Sabha himself, besides others, to press the DMK chief to withdraw his party's support to the Centre's Delimitation bill.
The outreach comes after the DMK formally adopted a resolution supporting the revised Bill at a meeting of its Members of Parliament, chaired by Stalin at the party headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', in Chennai on Saturday
The proposed legislation, which seeks to implement one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies alongside a 50 per cent seat expansion and a delimitation freeze until 2051, will be introduced by the government during an upcoming Special session of Parliament starting on Monday.
The Congress leaders are scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 2 pm. A meeting with DMK chief M.K. Stalin is likely to take place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.They will then travel to Mumbai to meet NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is admitted to a hospital, over the regional party's reported support for the proposed legislation.
Also read: