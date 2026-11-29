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History Will Judge Us As Fighters Not Traitors: Stalin's Reply To Rahul's 'Brother' Post

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ( File/IANS )

Chennai: Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet requesting him to oppose the Delimitation Bill, DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that every decision was made keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration, adding, “History will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans."

Referring to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as "brother", Rahul Gandhi in a tweet earlier in the day said that he, along with senior leaders of the INDIA alliance, is travelling to meet Stalin in Chennai. “Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru M.K. Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills,” the Congress leader said in a post on X.

“Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together,” he added. The DMK leader’s response came moments later, thanking him for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States. “We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path, and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans, he said in a tweet. Veerapandiya Kattabomman was a valiant Tamil king who opposed the British spiritedly and was hanged after being captured by the then foreign rulers, while "Etappan" is a colloquial Tamil reference to a traitor.