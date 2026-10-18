ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Deliberate Attempt’: CJP Legal Head Questions Delay In Bail Hearing For Ashutosh Ranka And Sourav Das

New Delhi: Ratna Singh, legal head of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Sunday has questioned the delays in the bail hearing for Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das, which was held before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg Police Station.

According to Ratna Singh, the hearing was scheduled for 12 noon on Sunday but was pushed back until evening. She questioned why, instead of discussing the matter of their release, the proceedings focused on the SEM’s claim of having received threatening messages.

Singh stated that the lawyers for Ranka and Das had been present at the Mandir Marg Police Station since morning. Although the hearing was set for 12 noon, the process faced continuous delays. She noted that the lawyers were not even provided with clear information regarding when the hearing would actually take place.

The SEM arrived for the hearing sometime between 5 pm and 5:30 pm. She added that the government prosecutor, who had been absent for the previous four days, finally appeared on the fifth day.

Singh questioned why the issue of the individuals' release was not addressed during the hearing despite it being the primary matter at hand. She said that during the hearing, the SEM claimed to have received a threatening message from an unknown source. In response, the lawyers argued that if such a threat had indeed been made, action should be taken against the person responsible. She questioned why the hearing regarding the release of Ranka and Das is being linked to the alleged threatening message, rather than focusing on identifying the sender and taking action against them.

The legal head of the CJP pointed out that the name and phone number associated with the alleged threat were not even recorded in the court order. She argued that while any threat should certainly be addressed according to the law, it has no bearing on the release of the two accused. Alleging persistent delays in the bail process, she stated that the release procedure has been held up for the past four to five days due to various reasons — ranging from issues with verifying the sureties to complications regarding the approval of fixed deposits (FDs).