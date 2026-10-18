‘Deliberate Attempt’: CJP Legal Head Questions Delay In Bail Hearing For Ashutosh Ranka And Sourav Das
She asked why, instead of discussing the matter of their release, the proceedings focused on the SEM’s claim of having received threatening messages.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Ratna Singh, legal head of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Sunday has questioned the delays in the bail hearing for Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das, which was held before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg Police Station.
She alleged that the process for their release is being repeatedly deferred.
According to Ratna Singh, the hearing was scheduled for 12 noon on Sunday but was pushed back until evening. She questioned why, instead of discussing the matter of their release, the proceedings focused on the SEM’s claim of having received threatening messages.
Singh stated that the lawyers for Ranka and Das had been present at the Mandir Marg Police Station since morning. Although the hearing was set for 12 noon, the process faced continuous delays. She noted that the lawyers were not even provided with clear information regarding when the hearing would actually take place.
Higher courts ask to follow hierarchy. Pls see how SEM courts are functioning in capital city. Absolute misuse of power!— Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 18, 2026
The SEM arrived for the hearing sometime between 5 pm and 5:30 pm. She added that the government prosecutor, who had been absent for the previous four days, finally appeared on the fifth day.
Singh questioned why the issue of the individuals' release was not addressed during the hearing despite it being the primary matter at hand. She said that during the hearing, the SEM claimed to have received a threatening message from an unknown source. In response, the lawyers argued that if such a threat had indeed been made, action should be taken against the person responsible. She questioned why the hearing regarding the release of Ranka and Das is being linked to the alleged threatening message, rather than focusing on identifying the sender and taking action against them.
The legal head of the CJP pointed out that the name and phone number associated with the alleged threat were not even recorded in the court order. She argued that while any threat should certainly be addressed according to the law, it has no bearing on the release of the two accused. Alleging persistent delays in the bail process, she stated that the release procedure has been held up for the past four to five days due to various reasons — ranging from issues with verifying the sureties to complications regarding the approval of fixed deposits (FDs).
She questioned why there is a delay in re-approving documents that already bear a bank’s official stamp. She emphasised that the mere filing of an FIR against an individual does not, in itself, establish guilt. She asserted that decisions concerning bail-related documents and conditions should be made strictly in accordance with the law.
Suggesting a deliberate attempt to keep them in custody, Singh questioned the hearing process, noting that the entire sequence of events suggests that obstacles are being intentionally placed in the way of the release of Ranka and Das. She pointed out that the merits of the case were not even discussed during the hearing. Furthermore, she questioned how one can have confidence in the fairness of the proceedings when the state police and the public prosecutor are the ones presenting the case.
On the requirement to exhaust lower court procedures before approaching higher courts, Singh noted that it is standard practice to first follow the processes of the lower court. She explained that in the case of Ranka and Das, the lawyers followed this protocol and waited for several days, yet the situation regarding their release remains unclear. She stated that the liberty of both individuals is not being taken seriously.
Singh expressed concern that if the current situation persists, the hearing could be adjourned once again. She noted that both individuals are currently held in Tihar Jail, and their lawyers are making persistent efforts to complete the release process. Despite this, the delays in the hearing have caused frustration among the lawyers and their supporters.
Describing the entire process as disheartening, she questioned the conduct of the Delhi Police and the SEM. She alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to prevent the release of the two. She added that if the hearings continue to be postponed in this manner, it will be difficult to hold any expectation of justice through this legal process.
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