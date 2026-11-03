ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Winter Smog Not Merely A Weather Problem But An Emissions Problem Made Worse By Weather Conditions: Experts

New Delhi: With Diwali approaching, air pollution across Delhi-NCR is becoming increasingly worrying, with Delhi recording a continuous deterioration in air quality over the past three days. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 337 on November 3, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, while several monitoring stations in Delhi and Noida recorded pollution levels in the 'Severe' category.

The worsening situation has prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement Stage-II restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR). However, environmental experts believe that controlling Delhi's pollution requires more than restricting vehicle movement. They point towards a combination of continuous emissions, road dust, industrial activities, open waste burning and unfavourable winter weather conditions that prevent pollutants from dispersing.

India Gate is engulfed in smog in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (IANS)

Explaining the worsening situation, Anil Kumar, former director of the Department of Environment, Government of Delhi, said meteorological conditions play a crucial role in determining pollution levels across the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

According to him, the first and second weeks of November generally witness high background pollution levels. During this period, lower temperatures, reduced wind speeds and declining mixing heights restrict the dispersion of pollutants.

When the mixing height decreases, pollutants remain trapped closer to the ground instead of dispersing into higher atmospheric layers. As a result, additional emissions from stubble burning, biomass burning and other sources can push pollution levels further beyond permissible limits.

He emphasised that the primary challenge is not just the presence of pollution sources but also the inability of the atmosphere to disperse accumulated pollutants.

Kumar also identified road dust as a major contributor to Delhi's pollution problem. He explained that dust settled on roads gets suspended again whenever vehicles move, creating additional particulate pollution.

He pointed out that road dust is often mixed with hazardous chemicals, metallic impurities, vehicular exhaust and tyre-wear particles, making it more concerning than ordinary soil dust.

According to him, damaged roads, unpaved roadside areas and improper disposal of collected dust aggravate the problem. He stressed the need for proper road maintenance, regular cleaning and greening or paving unpaved roadside areas.

Amid smog near ITO in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (IANS)

How Winter Traps Pollutants

Apart from emissions, changing weather patterns and winter meteorological conditions play an important role in worsening air pollution.

Maninder Singh Nayyar, founder and CEO of CEF Group, said climate change, coupled with low wind speeds during winter, contributes to rising pollution levels. Cold temperatures, slow wind movement and temperature inversion prevent pollutants from dispersing into the atmosphere, causing them to remain trapped close to the ground.

He explained that high humidity and foggy conditions contribute to smog formation, reducing visibility and worsening air quality. Nayyar highlighted thermal inversion as one of the major reasons behind the accumulation of pollutants. During this phenomenon, cold air remains trapped near the surface while a layer of warmer air sits above it. This warm layer acts like a lid, restricting the upward movement and dispersion of pollutants.

As a result, emissions from vehicles, industries, construction activities and biomass burning continue to accumulate near the ground. Slow winds, high humidity and low atmospheric mixing make the situation worse.

According to Nayyar, the region's location, with mountains to the north and extensive flat terrain, limits air movement under certain weather conditions. This makes it difficult for pollutants to disperse, particularly when weak winds and thermal inversion prevail.