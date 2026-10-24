ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 10,000 Cr Festive Trade At Risk: Traders' Body Urges Rahul Gandhi To Postpone Nov 1 INDIA Bloc Rally

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a leading traders' organisation in Delhi, has written to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to postpone the party's proposed mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 until after November 10, which marks Bhai Dooj.

The organisation has cited the upcoming festive season, particularly Dhanteras and Diwali, and warned that traffic diversions and police barricading linked to the rally could affect nearly Rs 10,000 crore worth of business in the capital.

In his letter, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said traders across Delhi are preparing for the year's busiest business period. Dhanteras falls on November 6, followed by Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. Shoppers typically begin their festive purchases about a week before Dhanteras.

Business worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore is expected across Delhi on Dhanteras alone, spanning sectors such as gold and silver, electronics, textiles, automobiles, utensils, sweets and gifts. According to the organisation, this period is crucial to the city's economy.

Goyal said 20 major wholesale and retail markets are located within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Rai Market and Kashmere Gate. These commercial hubs supply goods not only across Delhi but also to other parts of the country.

The CTI warned that if the rally goes ahead on November 1, road closures, possible restrictions at metro stations, and traffic diversions for security reasons could bring business in these markets to a standstill for three to four days.