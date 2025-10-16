ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Public Transport In Disarray As Bus Shortage Worsens Ahead Of Diwali

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: The public transport system of the national capital, Delhi, is reeling under intense pressure ahead of festivals, especially Diwali and Chhath. The problem seems to be aggravating, as hundreds of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses were recently taken off the roads, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Major routes facing acute shortages of buses include ITO to Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Patparganj and Mayur Vihar. The scenario is forcing passengers to wait long hours or board overcrowded buses.

“I waited for an hour at the ITO but couldn’t find a bus to Laxmi Nagar. Even those that come are packed beyond capacity,” said Manohar Lal, a commuter.

Students are the worst sufferers amid the shortage of buses, as they said the situation has worsened in recent weeks. “Very few buses are running. The ones that do come are packed like sheep and goats. The government should immediately add more buses,” said Raunak, a student.