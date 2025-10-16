ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Public Transport In Disarray As Bus Shortage Worsens Ahead Of Diwali

Commuters, especially women and students, are forced to wait hours amid overcrowded buses ahead of the Diwali rush.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: The public transport system of the national capital, Delhi, is reeling under intense pressure ahead of festivals, especially Diwali and Chhath. The problem seems to be aggravating, as hundreds of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses were recently taken off the roads, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Major routes facing acute shortages of buses include ITO to Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Patparganj and Mayur Vihar. The scenario is forcing passengers to wait long hours or board overcrowded buses.

“I waited for an hour at the ITO but couldn’t find a bus to Laxmi Nagar. Even those that come are packed beyond capacity,” said Manohar Lal, a commuter.

Students are the worst sufferers amid the shortage of buses, as they said the situation has worsened in recent weeks. “Very few buses are running. The ones that do come are packed like sheep and goats. The government should immediately add more buses,” said Raunak, a student.

Passengers on routes to Safdarjung and Dilshad Garden express similar concerns. “Earlier, Route 611 buses came every 10 minutes. Now, even after waiting for hours, they don’t arrive,” said Shakti Sharma.

Some women passengers alleged that the government’s “free travel” scheme doesn’t benefit most of them. “What’s the use of free travel when there’s no space to board?” asked Vimala, who commutes to Nirman Vihar.

DTC buses off the roads

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) recently removed 591 CNG “unfit” buses from service, leaving only 149 in service. “Currently, DTC operates 2,517 electric buses, 717 of them 9-metre models and 1,800 12-metre buses,” said an official. He said in total, around 5,176 buses are running across the capital under the DTC and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), far short of the estimated 11,000 needed to meet demand. “DIMTS operates 1,731 CNG and 779 electric buses.”

According to DTC officials, 323 new 9-metre electric “Devi” buses will be introduced before December to improve last-mile connectivity.

On the other hand, transport expert and former Delhi Transport Department deputy commissioner Dr. Anil Kumar Chhikara warned that if new electric buses don't arrive soon, Delhi's public transport system could collapse.

“The DTC should immediately expand its fleet. The shortage of buses in Delhi is no longer just a transportation problem; it's affecting commuters' daily routines,” he said. “Women, students, and office-goers are waiting for hours daily. With the capital's roads becoming more crowded ahead of Diwali, the reduced number of buses has become a major concern. The government should prioritise public transport so that Delhi’s roads can resume their normal operation,” he said.

